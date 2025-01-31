Monthly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign In February 2025

The Chinese zodiac monthly horoscope for February 2025 reveals how the very first month of the lunar Year of the Snake influences each animal sign.

February's I Ching hexagram is Water over Thunder (#3), revealing the divine timing at play in our lives this month. So don't worry if something feels as if it's being delayed. Put your best foot forward and do your part and the cosmos will take care of the rest.

Since Valentine's Day is one of the highlights of February, this message is also related to your love life. Don't be in a rush to find the one. Instead, tune in and ask yourself if your heart sings when you are with someone. Patience will bring you everything you seek at the right time.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for February 2025:

Rat

Lucky day for love: February 14

Lucky day for friendship: February 12

Lucky day for career: February 19

Rat, February will be all about gorging your senses with only the best that life has to offer. Food, perfume, clothes that feel good against the skin, gadgets that make your life easier, and efficient processes that improve your life and set you up for massive future success.

This can turn into a life quest of extraordinary proportions, especially if you suddenly decide to become a social media influencer, food critic, travel guide, or even a perfumer.

Ox

Lucky day for love: February 12

Lucky day for friendship: February 13

Lucky day for career: February 9

Ox, February will be a pensive period that calls on you to introspect, reflect, and slow everything down to glean the best insights from within and outside. Journaling will be the biggest blessing as it will help you capture ephemeral moments and prophetic dreams.

You may closely resonate with the symbol of the phoenix this month, representing the hidden abilities and spiritual gifts you've yet to discover within yourself. Spending some time alone may help you make the most of these cosmic currents. If you are very social, ground yourself through mindfulness practices to help you embrace the solitude.

Tiger

Lucky day for love: February 12

Lucky day for friendship: February 11

Lucky day for career: February 9

Tiger, February will be sweet and relaxing for you. Seeking out soul-rejuvenating experiences can stave off any impatience. The creative energy brewing this month will help you come up with some new ideas that propel you in the right direction.

You may also find joy in entertainment such as movies, TV shows, and books that make you feel like or relate to the protagonist. Since this will be the first official month of the Year of the Snake, every positive action and activity will have a ripple effect for the future.

Rabbit

Lucky day for love: February 2

Lucky day for friendship: February 5

Lucky day for career: February 8

Rabbit, February will bring ideas to your door that trigger deep feelings and sometimes even old wounds, but stay on course — the final outcome will be extremely positive and healing. Any discouragement you may have felt in the past falls to the wayside as you suddenly achieve a personal breakthrough and realize what was truly holding you back.

Try to journal more often this month to help you embrace all the ideas and healing. Working with a therapist will also do wonders at this time.

Dragon

Lucky day for love: February 9

Lucky day for friendship: February 9

Lucky day for career: February 8

Dragon, it's natural to feel a bit forlorn as we transition out of your animal year. Don't try to sidestep this feeling or feel guilty about your emotional landscape. Let it flow through and out of you and you will finally be ready to embrace the challenges and blessings of the Year of the Snake.

February is a month for discovering old friendships that may have faded out in the past. Just remember that love must be reciprocal, with the strongest relationships being those that show you're cherished just as much as you cherish.

Snake

Lucky day for love: February 2

Lucky day for friendship: February 3

Lucky day for career: February 8

Snake, February brings love, laughter, joy, and friendships wherever you go as we enter your lunar year. Seize the opportunities and seize the moments! With love so prominent for you this month, it's an excellent time to establish a romantic relationship, set your dating profile live, or spend some extra time with those in your life that mean the most to you.

Horse

Lucky day for love: February 2

Lucky day for friendship: February 12

Lucky day for career: February 13

Horse, February will bring out the best from within you and then some! You have the wind beneath your wings giving you a strong competitive edge this month, so look forward to positive results.

If you haven't read a book in the last many months, now's also a good time to get back into the habit of reading. Just do it for fun first, whether it's a thriller, a romance, or even re-reading your favorite book from your YA years.

Goat

Lucky day for love: February 14

Lucky day for friendship: February 19

Lucky day for career: February 23

Goat, February is all about trusting in divine timing and doing your bit with patience, perseverance, and joy in your heart. Your manifestations are coming, but they may need to bloom a bit more behind the scenes before they become obvious. This will be especially true in love around Valentine's Day.

Try to blend beauty, tradition, and a breath of freshness into your life this month through intentional activities, whether that's brush calligraphy, learning more about ancient history at an exhibit, or just watching shows and movies that evoke the sense of ethereal and fantastical.

Monkey

Lucky day for love: February 15

Lucky day for friendship: February 16

Lucky day for career: February 18

Monkey, February brings ample opportunities to study and expand your horizons in knowledge and growth. Try to be more studious this month even if it cuts into your social days. The end results will be worth it as people respect how you turn knowledge into action.

If you have any weird experiences in love this month, they may be a sign that your thread of destiny has found its mate.

Rooster

Lucky day for love: February 15

Lucky day for friendship: February 14

Lucky day for career: February 13

Rooster, February is a month of nostalgia as a gateway to understanding and growing stronger. If you feel called to, study history, geography, and maybe even the classics in the areas of your interest. You may start connecting dots that were obscure before.

Making new friends is also encouraged here as a way to step out of your comfort zone and listen to different perspectives, which could lead to fresh inspiration and ideas.

Dog

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: February 9

Lucky day for friendship: February 19

Lucky day for career: February 23

Dog, procrastination may catch up to you this month, so you may want to call it quits on putting off the things you know will only improve your life once those systems are in place. Activities that help you conquer your goals will bring deep satisfaction and personal growth. Procrastination, on the other hand, may be a sign you need to heal something within first.

Working with a therapist or even journaling at home can bring insights on this journey. The thing to remember this month, no matter the path you choose is this: a friend in need is a friend indeed.

Pig

Lucky day for love: February 25

Lucky day for friendship: February 28

Lucky day for career: February 23

Pig, flowers are an important symbol for you in February. Flowers bring life, love, and sweetness to your life. Spend some time researching the spiritual meaning of flowers to find the right ones for you and manifest something meaningful and deeply important.

If you're looking for true love, address any internal wounds that may be holding you back from what you dream of. Understanding your attachment style can give you the tools you need to establish a healthy relationship.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.