3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Have Good Luck With Money In February 2025

February 2025 brings plenty of opportunities for financial success for three Chinese zodiac signs that have good luck with money all month. The week's I Ching hexagram of success is Wind over Thunder (#42), a sign of being unstoppable — and a call not to hold back in your endeavors this week.

Power yourself up and move forward with strength this week and nothing can stand in your way of success. Addressing self-sabotage and working on insecurities can make it easier to achieve things in the future, but don't rush to accomplish your goals. With patience and time, you will emerge victorious.

Three Chinese zodiac signs have good luck with money in February 2025:

1. Rooster

Rooster, February 2025 will be absolutely extraordinary for you in terms of money and finances as you experience the efforts and investments made throughout the Year of the Dragon coming to fruition.

Seeking knowledge can help your financial success grow this month. Consider enrolling in a course, attending a workshop, or even applying for higher education.

Any financial blocks you may have faced in the past can be because of toxic beliefs around money in your social circle or a lack of belief in yourself. To avoid either, be more cognizant of the topics of conversation you engage in so they don't impact you negatively and work on building your self-confidence. You can do anything you set your mind to as long as you are in your own corner.

2. Ox

Ox, your financial success in February 2025 will be much talked about in your social circles and maybe even on social media if your career is inclined that way or depends on social media marketing.

If you have systematically invested your money in tried-and-tested spaces, you will continue reaping the rewards of your methodical actions and decisions. If not, now's the time to make a plan so you can plant rich seeds that give fruits over time.

If you faced financial blocks in the past, you can benefit from doing an energy-clearing ritual such as saging your home while focusing on your intention for the future: to grow more financially and release any blocks.

3. Pig

Pig, your finances in February 2025 will be bright and shining, especially if you love collecting things of value, whether it's art, real estate, gold, jewelry, or even valuable knowledge or old edition books. Watch out for fresh opportunities to expand yourself too. The more you step out of your comfort zone, the lighter you will feel inside!

Your financial success this month results from the network you have built and the friends in your corner. Continue building these strong relationships and think win-win wherever you go. This also means that steering away from toxic spaces is a must as that may drain your finances or create blocks in the future.

If you have experienced blocks in the past, you can benefit from wearing an evil eye charm bracelet to ward off poor intentions. Working with the crystal Black Tourmaline or Obsidian can also be beneficial.

