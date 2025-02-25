The Universe Favors 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout All Of March 2025

The astrological forecast for March 2025 is packed with retrogrades, ingresses, and lunar eclipses (oh my!) that are bound to have a positive, revolutionary impact on these zodiac signs that are the universe's favorites all month long.

We kick off the month hot with Mercury entering Aries on March 3, which will help ignite our minds with a fiery passion. Think sharp, direct, and straight to the point — no more getting lost in the details! Instead, we’ll want to dive headfirst into bold ideas with confidence and we’ll be eager to make things happen.

All those things we’ve been putting off because we just didn’t feel ready enough to get them off the ground, will finally get the attention they deserve. We’ll want to tackle them with newfound energy, without any hesitation, and make steady progress toward our goals.

Then there’s the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on March 14 providing a much-needed push to get our lives in order. This Full Moon energy urges us to tidy up those pesky things we’ve been avoiding. It’s a time to take a step back, see what’s working, what’s not, and how we can improve. With Virgo’s practical, detail-oriented vibe, we’ll feel the need to get organized and put better systems into place so that we can feel more control over the trajectory of our lives.

And last, but certainly not least, Mercury in Aries will station retrograde on March 15, bringing us a moment of reflection. While Mercury retrograde is infamously known for communication mix-ups and tech glitches, this transit is actually quite a brilliant time to take a step back, reassess, and refine the goals we may have let pass us by.

With Mercury entering the sign of Aries at the beginning of the month, we may have felt eager to dive headfirst into new adventures, only to find that we didn’t plan so much. This is the perfect astro-moment to review our plans, reassess and rework any details to ensure that our actions align in a way that will bring true fulfillment so that we can charge ahead with more purpose and direction once Mercury stations direct again.

The universe favors these three zodiac signs throughout all of March 2025

1. Aries

Aries, March is shaping up to be a powerful month of action and transformation for you, with three major transits lighting up your month and pushing you toward all the action you’ve been craving. Get ready for a fresh burst of exhilarating mental energy and exciting opportunities as the stars align for you to shine.

First up, Mercury enters Aries on March 3, which will supercharge your mind with fiery speed. Expect to be crystal-clear, razor-sharp, and highly attuned. You’ll feel much more clear-headed, even quick-witted, and ready to tackle new projects head-on. It’s the perfect time to act on your boldest, brightest ideas and take decisive steps forward — no holding back!

Next up: the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on March 14 will push you to take a deeper look at your routines and the people you interact with on a day-to-day basis. During this transit, you’ll want to ask yourself: are your systems and the company you keep around fuelling your fire, or are they just slowing you down?

This Full Moon will help you cut the dead weight and make sure your habits and connections actually support your unstoppable momentum. Think of it as your chance to tie up loose ends and declutter your schedule so that you can create a game plan that works for you (and not against you) moving forward.

Lastly, Mercury retrograde begins in your sign on March 15, prompting you to hit pause — but, only for a moment! This energy will sort of feel like Mercury ingress, but, it will be a chance for you to refine all the projects you began with quick-fire only to feel burned out halfway through. Think of it as a quick pit stop to refuel, adjust your strategy, and make sure you’re still on track.

You’re going to want to channel your fire into intentional communication — speak your truth, but also listen carefully! A little patience (yes, Aries, patience!) will go a long way in smoothing over anything left unresolved. Once Mercury goes direct, and you’ve worked through all you need to, you’ll be ready to charge ahead with even more clarity and confidence.

2. Cancer

Cancer, March is shaping up to be a month where you step into your power and solidify your place in the world. Think: major breakthroughs, growth, and finally setting things into motion that will gain you the recognition you’ve worked your shell off for.

The stars are aligning to bring some serious opportunities your way, and you’re finally finding the security and stability you’ve been craving. First order of business: Mercury enters Aries on March 3, and for you, Cancer, it’s time to crawl out of your shell and start mapping out your next big move.

This phase is all about deep reflection and strategic decision-making. Think of it as building a stronger, cozier foundation for your future. Whether that looks like sharpening your skills, diving into new knowledge, or fine-tuning your long-term ambitions, trust that the steps you take now will create the security you crave. Like a crab instinctively moving with the tides, following your intuition will lead you exactly where you need to be.

Then we have the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on March 14, and now that you’re out of your shell, it’s finally time to see what the world has to offer! With this Full Moon energy, you’re manifesting a new life where knowledge is your guiding force, and you’ll feel ready to implement all the new perspectives you’ve gained under Mercury in Aries.

Action will basically be your maiden name after this transit, and you’ll feel an even bigger push to dive headfirst into everything life has to offer. Think of yourself as a crab gathering pearls of wisdom, where each little piece eventually will come together to create a crystal clear picture of where you’re headed.

Then there’s Mercury retrograde in Aries beginning on March 14, and this will be your cosmic cue to retreat back into your shell and reflect on the path you’ve been craving. This is a time to ask yourself: is this really where you want to be swimming, or are you just drifting with the tide?

If you know that this is truly the path for you, then all sails ahead! But, if something feels off, or you feel like you may have made a big mess, this is your chance to tweak, refine, and revive. Think of it as a cosmic tide pulling you back just enough so you can catch the perfect wave forward (omit if unnecessary: and make sure you’re charting course for the most abundant future!).

3. Virgo

Virgo, March is set to be a month of deep-emotional work, transformative growth, and strategic prowess, with three major transits guiding you towards inner contentment and personal improvement.

The cosmos are finally ready to correct all the bad habits you’ve let go on for far, far too long. So, get ready to make amends with the past which will then help push you towards amazing personal growth.

Mercury entering Aries on March 3 sharpens your already laser-focused Virgo mind, adding some emotional intensity to your usual “keep it cool” vibe. Your communication will take on a much more dissecting, probing tone, pushing your conversations into areas that you'd usually keep neat and tidy — things you’d normally file under too personal.

This is a great time for self-exploration and connecting with others in a way that goes beyond your usual analyze, organize, and repeat routine. However, don’t let this intensity overwhelm you — your inner need for order will actually thank you if you take the moment to work through these deeper feelings with the same methodical approach you apply to everything else.

Then there’s the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on March 14, which is all about you, Virgo! Think of this transit as your own personal New Year. You may be a little emotional on this day, but the Full Moon in your sign is the universe’s way of telling you to stop caring about what everyone else thinks and focus on what you need in order to be more in alignment with your version of success.

This will be a time when you’re gonna want to hit the reset button and figure out how to finally make all your tiny micro-habits work for you. You’ll finally be ready to put all the things you’ve had on your checklist into motion and finally put yourself first — and this time, you’ll do it with a little grace and a lot of self-respect, for the long-term.

Lastly, Mercury retrograde begins on March 15, urging you to revisit the emotional work you've been carefully cataloging since Mercury entered Aries. So, don’t be surprised if this feels like a rekindling of the past or if things start to feel a bit messy — even the most organized Virgo needs to mix it up sometimes!

This is the time to break down your emotional barriers, reassess your relationships, and take an even deeper look at your vulnerabilities. You’ll slowly (but surely!) begin to realize how those raw, imperfect parts of yourself are actually the building blocks of your success story. You’re learning to turn these deeper, shadowy parts of yourself into your power so that when Mercury goes direct, you can move forward stronger and clearer.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.