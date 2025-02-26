Each zodiac sign's March tarot horoscope is here for a month of great change in life, love, and career. At the start of the month, we have a Sun in Pisces. Pisces rules the Moon tarot card, and when we have Pisces energy, we see how life can feel elusive. We may struggle with confusion, a desire to hide from the truth to remain safe or keep things as they are.

Mid-month, the Sun will enter Aries, and we feel braver and eager to tackle new projects and pursue a fresh start. Aries is associated with the Emperor tarot card, symbolizing strength, determination, wealth, and vision. Decide to tap into your inner strength since that is where you will find the courage to pursue your goals — whether for love or money. Now, on to each zodiac sign's tarot card for the month.

What the March 2025 tarot horoscope reveals for your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

March tarot card for Aries: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Easy does it, Aries. This month you may feel a bit off-kilter with money matters. Saving vs. earning, but you've got the mindset to make things work.

March is about making smart financial decisions. Sometimes, you have to spend money to make money.

This month, prioritize the financial aspect of success so you have a clear vision of what you need to do and when.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

March tarot card for Taurus: Page of Swords, reversed

Don't mince words. When you need to make a point, prepare in advance. Write it down. Make notes. Be sure you have a clear understanding of what you want to communicate.

March comes with a warning: think before you speak, and don't sign any binding documents without consulting an expert first.

The Suit of Swords is about mental clarity, so when it's in reverse, your ability to understand what needs to be done is challenged.

If you find it hard to say what you need to say or feel confused about the details of a project, ask for more time. Be willing to ask many questions rather than rush, hoping things will work out. Not asking for more information could lead to problems and affect your monthly goals.

Be forthright about where you stand, and don't fake it until you make it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

March tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Wands

You've got a great opportunity to do things differently, and even though you may prefer to go on vacation, you are more productive sticking close to home.

The month of March is about taking advantage of missed opportunities. As the go-to person in 2025, you'll soon recognize how being an out-of-box thinker works to your advantage.

This month, pay special attention to gaps in solutions that others have offered. You may find a way to fill them and solve problems that others could not. Doing this sets you apart and carves your niche as a particular type of leader.

However, there's a delicate balance you will want to capture here. You also do not want to be perceived as making others look bad.

This is where a sense of humor and a sweet quirkiness in your personality endear you to others. Be charming, helpful, and kind this month. Aim to make friends, build partnerships, and work well with others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

March tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Swords, reversed

It's time to make wise decisions, which means learning from the past and remembering the lessons life and love have taught you.

March is a tender time, and after a month of healing, you won't be ready to open yourself up to potential hurt by new people, especially in friendships, dating, or romantic situations.

You may be extra cautious when it comes to expanding your social circle. However, this is not the time to be overly introverted or reserved.

You will learn how to set healthy boundaries when engaging with others. March is an opportunity to practice what you've learned about yourself and test your ability to be authentic in all situations.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

March tarot card for Leo: Two of Swords



Get clear with what you want, so when you try to manifest a wish, it's not something other than what your heart desires.

March is all about manifesting positive relationships and surrounding yourself with people who are where you want to be.

This month, create relationships that are mini-mentorship opportunities for you, and they don't have to be obvious to anyone else but yourself.

Put yourself in situations where you can hear important conversations that require deep problem-solving skills. Set the mindset, and watch how success will come.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

March tarot card for Virgo: Death, reversed

You can always start where you are, and you don't need to wait until a new year to do so.

March is about breaking through old patterns and seeing yourself and the world in a new light. This month, you will build on what you've learned about yourself in January and what you've learned to master in February.

But expect resistance. It's hard work to be a leader, and you may wonder why you decided to push yourself so hard instead of feeling satisfied with less. This 'death' of the self can be emotionally challenging.

Yet, it's the start of a rebirth cycle where you gracefully give thanks to the person you once were because that individual helped you to be you now. Then, you can start a new chapter in your life with a sense of purpose and great destiny.

You'll make this mental adjustment, creating grit and stamina — two traits you'll need in April.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

March tarot card for Libra: Knight of Cups, reversed

You can do the right thing, Libra. Even if you feel like acting a certain way, logic an rule your heart if you allow it.

March is applying acts of love that show you that you've moved beyond your fear of being hurt and can love others without holding back.

It's one thing to talk about healing from your past, but it's another for you to start taking action and acting how you'd like to be in your current love life. You may fumble a few times as you learn to overcome old patterns and behaviors.

Practice the art of active loving by doing things your old fears might prevent you from doing. Be the first to call or reach out. Say what you feel, even if it sounds corny, and embrace trust as a process for growth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

March tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Pentacles

Age is just a number, and it doesn't matter how old or young you are. You can make an impact whenever you're ready and have a brilliant idea.

March is about helping others, especially those who look up to you and want to learn from you. You may acquire your first student or mentee this month. You may find that you're a few steps ahead of others who admire your work and want to hear how you got where you are now.

This can be a money-making opportunity for you where you charge others for coaching services. If you post content on social media instead, consider creator programs that pay for views. You can also consider volunteering as a mentor, which allows you to network with others and begin collaborative partnerships that are financially advantageous for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

March tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

What priorities matter most to you? Have you made time in your schedule to focus on them? Do you know where you can cut back in your schedule so that you're able to make essential scheduling adjustments?

March is about learning where to invest your time and energy. Learn when to pull back and when to take a loss and move in a different direction. The first two months of the year help clarify your values, so when valuing your time, do so with love.

You may learn the art of saying no to people whom you'd ordinarily go out of your way for. You may start to protect yourself by limiting how much access you allow others to have to you and your plans. Use this month to show others how special they are in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

March tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Wands, reversed

In March, you learn to be patient and persevere in hard times, especially when doing what needs to be done but results don't follow. You may feel emotionally disconnected from your work. You might wonder if you've made the right decision about your chosen path.

During these moments, it's important to accept what is happening so you can be honest about the situation. When you see things for what they are, you can make right decisions to navigate a different path.

These tough emotions are common when you're about to have a breakthrough. So, don't quit when you're 'three feet from gold.' Instead, double down your efforts.

Review what you're doing to see if there's a better way to go about your tasks. Find out if there are things you ought to delegate to someone else. What do you need to do next to turn your dreams into reality?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

March tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Cups, reversed

Someone may accuse you of being self-absorbed or even selfish; however, you know what you've been going through. People who have only half the story should not get all your attention.

If the first two months of the year were busy for you, that busy life quickly leads to exhaustion or burnout. You're at risk in March. But knowing the reason you want to push through can help you remain strong when the pressure to quit is high.

The Four of Cups, reversed, is where you could slide back into old habits and return to old ways, thinking that life was easier. You may endure heartache due to a few personal setbacks in love and want to keep peace to save a relationship.

Knowing your 'why' will help you to decide how badly you want the future you dreamed of in January. Old habits die hard, but it's the mindset that you'll work on at this point in the year.

If you're struggling to break free from old beliefs or find new fears creeping up, March is a great time to get an accountability partner. You will benefit from journalling, reading books on mindset and success, and creating a daily roadmap to reach your goals for the year.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

March tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Past procrastination taught you to take life more seriously. You may have lost moments before due to letting other things disturb your focus. Now, you see those interruptions for what they are and know how to back out of them.

March reminds you that you are ready to take your life to the next level. Ask yourself if you're being a student to the point of spinning your wheels. Do you know enough to get into the world and start making more money?

The Eight of Pentacles is about an apprentice who is an understudy. However, maybe you're ready to stop being a student and assume the role of mastership instead.

Life is a continual journey of learning, studying, and mastering a particular skill or subject, but sometimes, you must leave the comfort of the classroom and enter the real world to apply your knowledge to win big.

If you've been in a career and want to change jobs but do something different than you've done before, this card can be a great omen for your future. It implies that your current skills are transferrable.

Maybe being a homemaker works well for becoming the CEO of your own company, or if you've always been a teacher, you might want to enter politics or try nonprofit work. Whatever it is you desire, it's time to take action. Faith is important here, and that's where you build your life in April.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.