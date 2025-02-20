Feng Shui Expert Warns That Having This Type Of Decor In Your Home Brings Bad Luck

Your home should be a safe place where you can escape the cares of the world and truly unwind. Unfortunately, some people inadvertently make this an impossible task because of the decorations they display.

A feng shui expert warned that having certain types of decor in your home brings bad luck.

According to National Geographic Education, “Feng shui is an ancient Chinese art of arranging buildings, objects, and space in an environment to achieve harmony and balance.” Going against the principles of feng shui can be detrimental to your space and the effect it has on you.

David Wong, a content creator, qi master, and wellness entrepreneur, addressed this in a recent TikTok. Drawing on his feng shui expertise, he highlighted some decor you should avoid having in your home.

Avoid aggressive decor, especially in your bedroom.

“If you’ve got fierce or scary decorations in your bedroom, like a picture of a tiger or a sword hanging on the wall, you might be setting yourself up for some serious bad energy,” Wong cautioned.

“According to feng shui, it is believed that everything around us carries energy,” he explained. “And these kinds of items, they bring chaos, arguments, and tension right into your personal space.”

While some may not believe in feng shui, Wong’s reasoning was still solid. “Your bedroom is supposed to be a sanctuary, a peaceful retreat where you can recharge," he stressed. "But if you fill it with sharp objects, intense imagery, or anything that feels aggressive, you’re messing up the harmony.”

“For example,” he added, “those decorative swords might look cool, but in feng shui, they’re seen as cutting energy. This can disrupt your relationships and even cause unnecessary fights in the household. It’s like inviting conflict to sleep in the same room with you.”

He further warned against displaying "fierce animal pictures" like lions, tigers, and eagles, as their energy can overwhelm a space. Certain plants, like ironwood, should also be avoided — "They symbolize resistance and stubbornness," Wong said. "That energy can seep into your space, leading to disagreements or tension in your relationships."

'Keep your bedroom soft, calm and inviting.'

Your bedroom should be a space where you can rest and relax. When you bring aggressive or dominating decor into the mix, you disturb the peaceful balance and negatively impact your ability to rest.

Harbucks | Shutterstock

“Keep your bedroom soft, calm, and inviting," Wong advised. "Swap out anything that feels intense or overly sharp for decorations that inspire peace and balance, like soft art, cozy textures, or gentle lighting. Remember, your bedroom should feel like a hug, not a battlefield.”

Other decor experts agree with the wisdom Wong shared.

Cliff Tan, an architect and the author of ‘Feng Shui Modern,’ put it this way: “Spaces do shape your moods and feelings — and this can change outcomes. We almost always feel better in a beautiful, balanced space, and that’s a step in the right direction to health, wealth, and happiness.”

Tan added that this concept can also extend to the kitchen, where hiding knives away in drawers is a good idea since they “signify aggression.”

So, if you want to create the most peaceful environment possible — and evade unnecessary arguments — it’s best to avoid any decorations that are overly aggressive. Paintings of lions, spiky cacti, and hanging swords only bring unwanted energy.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.