The Last Digit Of Your Birth Year Reveals Your Fortune For 2025, According To Numerology

Though nothing in life is guaranteed, but according to numerology, there are ways to figure out the general direction your life will take based on the last digit of your birthday.

Practitioner of divination Feng Shui Governor Yang explained that "The last digit of your birth year can reveal your fortune in 2025."

The last digit of your birth year reveals your fortune for 2025

Birth year ending in 0

According to Yang, if you're born with your birth year ending in zero, 2025 is a year you'll need to be on high alert for signs of deception or manipulation. Take notice of any cheap tactics designed to get you to fall in line and be prepared to speak your truth with your boss or coworkers to ensure your voice is heard.

Birth year ending in 1

If your birth year ends in one, "You might find yourself overthinking or getting stuck on small issues," Yang explained. If you find yourself getting caught in a thought spiral, protect your mental health with methods to help you snap yourself out of it.

Additionally, be very careful if you plan on traveling this year.

"If you own a car make sure to do regular maintenance and checks," Yang advised.

Birth year ending in 2

If your birth year ends in two, expect active change in your career.

"Whether it's a job position adjustment or possibly even a career change," Yang said, your career is impacted one way or another in 2025.

Birth year ending in 3

If your birth year ends in the number three, 2025 might feel stagnant for you — but that doesn't mean you're not making progress. If at any moment it feels like you're in a rut, don't be afraid to hit the reset button to get back on track.

Birth year ending in 4

If you were born in a birth year ending in four, "You might experience minor health issues or face family troubles," Yang said. "Especially when dealing with government-related matters, things might not go as planned."

So, it's best to mentally prepare for the road ahead. Get your documentation in order, eat healthier, and find ways to ground yourself. Although you can't always control what happens, you can do everything in your power to make things run just a little more smoothly.

Birth year ending in 5

If your birth year ends in the number five, then you're in luck! According to Yang, this year promises forward movement.

"You'll likely have more chances to travel, and many of these trips will involve career training or cultural events," Yang explained.

So make time for travel! These opportunities are bound to open doors to a bright future.

Birth year ending in 6

If your birth year ends in six, you likely feel like life has been full of surprises lately. In 2025, Yang explained that these surprises may lead to restlessness or a struggle to stay organized as you try to handle everything at once.

"Some of you might face heavy workloads or unexpected pressure," Yang said, so sticking to your boundaries and balancing work and home responsibilities as best you can will be essential.

Birth year ending in 7

If your birth year ends in seven, Yang has good news for you. "Whether it's exam results approvals or promotions, you're likely to receive positive updates," he said.

Whether you stumble upon new opportunities or climb the corporate ladder in your career, be sure to take care of yourself. With the amount of momentum happening it's easy to push yourself to the extreme to achieve even more success, but don't forget to take some time for rest and to celebrate your achievements!

Birth year ending in 8

If your birth year ends in eight, congrats! Yang said your home life will be full of joy and harmony in 2025. According to Yang, any problems you've had at home will be resolved as your social connections with others thrive.

"You'll find joy in building relationships and celebrating milestones," Yang added, noting that men with this birth year are especially lucky as they can expect to meet a potential romantic partner through an introduction.

Birth year ending in 9

If your birth year ends in nine, Yang advised making careful decisions throughout the year, avoiding rushing into anything, and keeping the big picture in focus.

"You might miss out on big opportunities by focusing too much on small gains," Yang said.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.