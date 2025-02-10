Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign February 10 - 16, 2025

The luckiest day of the week horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from February 10 to 26, 2025. This weeks reminds all of us that we have a divine purpose for existing. Beyond just simply going through the day-to-day activities or responsibilities, your soul has been incarnated in this life for a reason. Yet, it can take time to embrace this truth and allow yourself to explore what that purpose may be.

This week is a journey of trusting the process, though you may not know where it will lead. You will encounter divine moments of inspiration that allow you to feel confident you are living on purpose. Because of that, you have finally discovered the greater meaning of life that you’ve always craved.

Jupiter, the planet of luck, now stationed direct in Gemini, will form two harmonious transits with the Moon: The first on Tuesday, February 11 and the second on Saturday, February 15. Jupiter helps you to expand your life through unrivaled optimism and hope as it directs you toward your most abundant life. You will have an opportunity to take a courageous step forward. Take a risk in following where your intuition is leading you, knowing the greatest rewards will always come with risk.

As the week comes to a close, asteroid Pallas will shift into Aquarius on Sunday, February 16, bringing you the wisdom and knowledge for how to move forward. Pallas helps you take an altruistic approach to your purpose by understanding that you are connected to everyone around you — and often, what will help others, is precisely what will assist you in living in divine purpose with your soul.

Now let's find out which day is luckiest for each of the astrological signs and what that day will bring this week!

Luckiest day of the week horoscopes for each zodiac sign from February 10 - 16, 2025:

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, February 14

The dreams that you have are meant to be acted upon, Aries. You can get so caught up in only seeing what is right in front of you that you forget the strength of your intuition. Try to hold space to reflect and journal your dreams once Mercury shifts into Pisces on Friday, February 14.

This can help you begin a new project or path in life. Spiritual insight is heightened with Piscean energy so you must give yourself time to connect with that inner part of yourself. Don’t just see what is in front of you, but what is possible if you try.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, February 16

Wisdom arrives as Pallas shifts into Aquarius on Sunday, February 16, Taurus. Pallas rules over knowledge, understanding, and the ability to make strategic decisions for yourself. In Aquarius, it highlights your career sector so you must set aside time to focus on that area of your life. Pallas in Aquarius allows you to tap into a higher source of knowledge that can help you make significant changes and shifts in your career.

While you adopt a new perspective and understanding of how to achieve your goals, make sure you give yourself time before taking action. Part of the magic of Pallas is that it doesn’t rush you to make decisions but to sit back and see how everything you’ve been doing is connected. This will allow you to get ahead by taking a new job offer, or a salary advancement.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Friday, February 14

Take the opportunities that the universe is bestowing upon you, Gemini. There is a large focus on planetary energy activating your career sector. Neptune of course has been working its magic helping you to believe anything is possible, but with Saturn, the North Node, and beginning Friday, February 14, Mercury — you are working with a powerhouse of energy in your professional life.

This isn’t all work though, as it feels like there is a certain destiny that is playing out. Of course, you have to rise to any challenges, but this energy is helping you fulfill your dreams by opening your eyes to what your purpose is in this lifetime. You may have to practice boundaries, protecting this area of your life, but trust that it will continue to pay off in the future.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, February 12

Embrace your growth and all that comes with that, Cancer. You have been steadily evolving into a new person because of all you’ve gone through in this lifetime. This has caused you to expand your perception of what adds value to your life, and how you define abundance. At one point, you may have been drawn towards material evidence that your life is abundant, yet that has changed as you’ve begun to prioritize your peace with greater dedication.

As the Full Moon rises in Leo on Wednesday, February 12, hold space for a divine intervention in your life. This will bring in a sudden flush of wealth, or the realization that your peace and close relationships are truly the most valuable aspect of your life.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Friday, February 14

Change isn’t always easy, but it is necessary, Leo. As a fire sign, you do tend to rush headlong into new adventures and pursuits — but only if the situation fulfills your vision for life. This means that those necessary and often unwanted changes are often avoided because you’re not open to taking a different path — especially if it leads to the unknown.

However, it’s important to surrender to the changes in your life as Mercury slips into the ethereal waters of Pisces on Friday, February 14. Pisces governs over your house of transformation and rebirth, while Mercury brings in news, offers, and opportunities. Make sure you’re not limiting yourself by only what you know and are open to receiving where the universe is guiding you — you will be glad that you did.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Tuesday, February 11

Success isn’t always about following a plan, Virgo. You can achieve goals unlike anyone else. Once you put your mind to something and make a plan, you follow through until you have achieved what you’ve always desired. Yet, there is something to be said for listening to your intuition as well. On Tuesday, February 11, the Leo Moon will align with Jupiter in Gemini, giving you spiritual insight into your purpose and the path that you are meant to take.

With the Moon in Leo, your intuition will be heightened, but that also means you may not be able to find a practical explanation for feeling the way you do. The ideas and insight you receive during this time will help to bless your life with luck and lead you on a path of abundance. This can include beginning a new phase in your career, pursuing a spiritual path, or traveling.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, February 15

Your feelings will never lead you astray, Libra. Jupiter in Gemini has been moving through your house of luck since 2024. This has inspired you to travel frequently, to expand your life, and be motivated to embrace new beginnings in your life.

However, to truly follow the path meant for you, you must ensure that you are honoring your feelings. There may be a discrepancy between the path that others want you to take, and what you feel called to pursue but Jupiter in Gemini is reminding you that you are here to fulfill a divine purpose — and that it’s up to you to embrace it.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, February 12

Progress can often be slower than you’d like, Scorpio. Reflecting on the Leo New Moon on August 4, 2024. During this time, a theme was just beginning in your professional life. There were rumors of a promotion, or the ability to open your life to traveling through your career. The path may not have progressed as quickly as you would have liked, but that doesn’t mean everything still isn’t coming together for your greatest good.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Full Moon in Leo rises, once again highlighting your career. During this time what began in August will finally take root, and you can also trust yourself enough to take it. Be sure to not be subscribing to any form of imposter syndrome, as this new beginning looks to be quite impressive.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, February 12

It’s time to start a new journey, Sagittarius. You always have a deep craving to experience all that life has to offer. Yet you limit yourself by what seems possible. The last few months have brought you on a journey to reflect on how you go about manifesting your dreams through the choices that you make.

Now, as the Full Moon in Leo rises on Wednesday, February 12, it is time to finally start working toward your dreams. While a Full Moon is known for completion, in this case, it represents that you are ready to put the period of learning and reflection behind you so that you can begin to take action. Trust in yourself to begin this new journey, Sagittarius, as you have never been more ready than you are at this moment.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, February 16

You are worthy of the life you want, Capricorn. You can tend to radiate so much success to the world, that you don’t always pay attention to how worthy you feel to receive it. You are a practical and goal-driven zodiac sign, but you also must make sure that you honestly believe you are worthy of abundance, and luck and that all of your dreams come true.

You will be fully supported in this process as asteroid Pallas shifts into Aquarius on Sunday, February 16 helping you to reflect on your self-worth so that you can not just continue to attract new opportunities — but so you can fully embrace what you already have.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, February 14

Focus on what you have, rather than what you don’t, Aquarius. You have already done a great deal of work on learning to receive what it is you desire in life. However, as Mercury shifts into Pisces on Friday, February 14, you will be guided to practice gratitude and appreciation for what you have achieved. It can be easy to look at the glass as half full or to be so hard on yourself that you only focus on what you still have to do.

But Mercury in Pisces, asks you to feel the fulfillment that you already have all that you need. This doesn’t mean that you won’t continue to attract, but you do want to make sure that you aren’t still on the vibration of lack. By embracing the energy of abundance and gratitude, you will attract new opportunities into your life for increased wealth and joy.

Pisces

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, February 12

Be open to unexpected redirections, Pisces. You have been feeling like a homebody recently, but this has also caused you to become set in your ways. While you do deserve to feel comfort and joy in your day-to-day life, you also want to make sure that you are still open to the opportunities that the universe will be bringing into your life.

The Full Moon in Leo will rise on Wednesday, February 12, helping to bring insight into how to expand and change your life so that you can make your dreams a reality. You were meant to find solace and fulfillment by being present in your daily life, but now you are being guided to open to unexpected redirections. You can’t continue to accomplish your dreams by staying in your old routines, so it’s time to embrace change and try something new.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.