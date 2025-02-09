Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscopes For February 10 - 16, 2024

Hope and love are the themes of the weekly love horoscope for February 10 - 16, 2025. After all, it's Valentine's Week, amplified by a beautiful Full Moon in Leo on February 12 — the perfect time to think about love and manifest a soulmate.

We also have Mercury entering Pisces on February 14. Since that's the day of love, a.k.a Valentine's Day, don't be surprised if you desire more creativity, whimsiness, and larger-than-life experiences. A simple dinner date won't cut it, but a dinner date with rose petals strewn everywhere will!

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for February 10 - 16, 2025:

Aries

Best day for love for Aries this week: February 12

Aries, while patience isn't exactly your strong suit, taking it slow in love is the best way to build a strong, lasting foundation in a relationship.

Do what you can to get to know the person you are dating (or in a relationship with) on a deeper level. Find ways to explore hidden depths in each other.

There are a ton of things in each individual's life that romance has to compete with, necessitating the need for proper communication, boundaries, and openness. Patience will pay off with a slow-burn romance.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus this week: February 13

Taurus, the confident energy of the Leo Full Moon calls on you to embrace your beauty this week, both internal and external. A spontaneous glow-up can come from the decision to be unapologetically yourself.

This is a good week to schedule some fun activities or dates over the weekend so you have something to look forward to throughout the week and something that gets you excited!

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini this week: February 14

Gemini, trust the divine flow of life and seize your destiny when it comes to you. Love may not always show up at the most convenient time, but since there's no guarantee that a special connection may pop up again when the time is "right," embrace your luck and watch it grow.

Lucky planet Jupiter in your sign is a signal that the person you're destined to be with is closer than you think.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer this week: February 15

Cancer, immerse yourself in the endless smiles, warm hugs, and cozy vibes this week. Open yourself to love, let the glow of Valentine's Week touch your life, and watch the magic happen.

Even if you are single, when you celebrate love, love will find its way to you. So don't let despair take root.

If you are in a relationship, do something fun with your partner that pushes you out of your comfort zone.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo this week: February 16

Leo, love will find you when you open your heart and trust the manifestation process. Creating a vision board will be extra helpful this week, especially with the Leo Full Moon lighting the way.

This is also a great time to let go of bad habits in love and prioritize self-care. If possible, do something goofy just to break away from romantic stereotypes and allow real personalities to surface.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo this week: February 16

Virgo, true love requires personal growth and commitment, which you can do by embracing each other's interests to truly see what hypes the other person up.

Is there something your significant other has been wanting you to try? Since it's Valentine's Week, there's no time better than the present!

Libra

Best day for love for Libra this week: February 15

Libra, this is an excellent week for love and relationships.

Keep an open mind, engage with people in social events, and have great conversations and interactions, especially over the weekend. Love will bloom for you through it all.

Just remember to indulge in filling up your cup, which will in turn make you the best partner you can be.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: February 14

Scorpio, be mindful this week and pay attention to where your intuition is leading you. Steer away from situations that bait with promises of love but suggest unsavory ulterior motives.

Embrace all that love has to offer and you will thrive. Consider picking up a rose quartz pendant, which can help you open your heart chakra to attract the right kind of love your way.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: February 12

Sagittarius, life is good! Love will bloom for you this week, especially around the Full Moon in Leo on February 12.

Bring your most fun self to all romantic situations and lean into your creativity during this Valentine's Week to put yourself on the path of adventure.

This week, you may just realize that your true soulmate is already in your life. Take a step back and see what you might be missing.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: February 12

Capricorn, true love comes in packages both big and small. Appreciating and acknowledging it all will invite more positive energy into your life.

As a more reserved, Saturn-ruled zodiac sign, talking about love isn't always easy for you. But the more you practice letting your emotions show, the easier it becomes.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: February 13

Aquarius, what are you really looking for in love? You're not always the most conventional of the bunch, and the types of relationships that work for others may not necessarily be your cup of tea.

Don't let anything think your needs are unrealistic. The cosmic currents this week are here to encourage you on. You are on the right track, even if it takes you a while to find the one who fits this deep need.

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces this week: February 14

Pisces, big surprises in love are on this week's agenda. So look forward to the sweetest gestures, cutest gifts, and maybe even an impromptu getaway.

With Saturn currently in your sign, you may not feel as romantic as usual — but self-sabotage is out in 2025! With a little bit of courage and some reflection, you will discover the greatest heights of love.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.