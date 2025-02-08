Relationship Struggles End For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of February 10 - 16, 2025

Relationship struggles come to an end for three zodiac signs the week of February 10 - 16, 2025, whether that's through repairing what's broken or taking a step back to see what else needs to be done.

Mars has been on its retrograde journey since December 6, 2024, helping you reflect on past feelings and decisions to embrace a divine redirection in your life. While Mars is set to station direct on February 23, it first squares off with the Libra Moon on Sunday, February 16, challenging your choices in love.

While you may feel you can accomplish everything through grit and effort, you must realize this approach doesn’t work in relationships. You can’t do all the work or force your partner to be open to reconnection. This is the epiphany you’ve been waiting for that puts you on the right path to end struggles in your relationship.

Relationship struggles end for three zodiac signs from February 10 - 16, 2025:

1. Scorpio

You have to make a choice about how to handle your relationship's struggles, Scorpio. You have called to revolutionize your romantic life and embrace change over the last few years. But up until now, while you’ve learned important lessons, you haven’t taken that next step to change your life. Part of this is the process of acceptance as you realize there’s nothing you can do to make it all work, but instead, you can only choose to move forward with your life.

A romantic situation in your life may not be all that romantic. Whether it’s an ex you’ve tried to remain friends with or because you’re still living with a previous partner for financial reasons, you are still enmeshed within your past. Everything in the current energy is urging you to free yourself from what has been holding you back — but that will be the choice that you have to make.

On Monday, February 10, Mercury in Aquarius will square off with Uranus in Taurus, highlighting your romantic life, healing, and themes connected to the home. Aquarius energy is one that you will be working significantly with for years to come as Pluto has recently moved into this zodiac sign, helping you to honor your truth and free yourself from what has been holding you back from the love you genuinely want.

As Mercury and Uranus meet, you will be guided to stand up for yourself and choose to prioritize everyone else — or finally, yourself. This will involve a conversation regarding the current state of your romantic life and could bring an ultimatum from a new partner if you are still involved with the lives of any exes.

Your life should represent who you are, including your growth and healing, but in this moment, it isn’t. Choosing to embrace change now will save you from greater challenges later on.

2. Leo

Self-awareness is key to progressing your romantic life positively, Leo. You have been on a journey of self-growth recently as Mars was retrograde in your sign through December. However, it’s taking some time to put all the pieces together.

You may have hoped that your and your partner’s connection would spontaneously improve, and you could work things out. However, you’re realizing that the longer you are together, matters don’t come as easily. This means you must practice greater self-awareness to turn your relationship around — if that’s what you desire.

Self-awareness comes down to knowing how your partner can perceive your choices and actions. Don't expect them to know what you’re feeling or what you mean. You must use your self-awareness to practice greater transparency in expressing yourself. Be honest with your partner and open up about everything you’ve been going through to clarify whether this relationship is meant to last.

The Leo Moon will oppose Mercury in Aquarius on Wednesday, February 12, creating the need for you to express yourself clearly. This introspective energy helps you combine your enhanced self-awareness with the ability to become transparent. You can’t just hope that your relationship will improve or last, but truly look to the actions that you can take if you want to remain together.

Forever love isn’t just a beautiful story, but the commitment to better understand yourself and your partner so that you grow together. While it may be painful or challenging to confront the issues and situations in your romantic life, finally, it is best that you do as that is the only way that matters will improve.

3. Aries

You don’t have to change who you are to deserve love, dear Aries. Just because you can do endless work to make what you want a reality doesn’t mean that you should apply that to your romantic life. You are enough as you are. If your partner or new love interest can’t see that, they tell you they aren’t the one for you. Love won’t have you changing yourself or bending over backward to maintain a relationship or attract a new connection.

Yet you must believe that you are enough, first and foremost. Be mindful of relationships where you must alter yourself to be loved or chosen. Whether it’s in your beliefs, your appearance, or how you live your life, you don’t need to change anything about yourself to be loved — and when you realize this, you change the course of your romantic future.

The Libra Moon will square off with retrograde Mars in Cancer on Sunday, February 16, bringing in a need to pull back your energy. The Libra Moon brings up all sorts of romantic feelings and desires to be loved. Yet Mars retrograde in Cancer is helping you heal from thinking that you weren’t enough or that you weren’t special enough as you are to be chosen.

This may be a time to focus on your inner child's healing rather than trying to prove yourself to a romantic partner. When you can choose and love yourself deeply, you will no longer attract partners who are meant to teach you this. Letting a relationship go is OK, especially when you deserve more than you’ve recently settled for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.