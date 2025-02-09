Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope brings new blessings, wishes, and manifestation powers for the week of February 10 - 16, 2025.

The I Ching hexagram for this week is Earth over Lake (#19). It highlights the nature of gifts that keep on giving. Like a tree that brings joy and shade when it's young, delight when it flowers, and sweetness when it fruits. Of course, in the natural flow of life, it's important to complete the circle of support by taking good care of the tree and watering it.

Advertisement

There's love to be found in such spaces and beautiful peace for the soul. You can find such spaces in your life, too, only if you are willing to acknowledge, embrace, and open your heart.

The hexagram also reminds us that diligence pays off in multiple ways when you cross the finish line. It cultivates you on the inside as well. So don't skip any steps or try to take shortcuts. At least, not at first. Then, when you observe areas you can problem-solve and improve, they will be from a place of informed actions and further dedication.

The weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign from February 10 - 16, 2025:

Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, your Chinese horoscope this week is all about the fruiting and flowering of life. So if you have worked hard on something in the past, now's when things will begin to show promise and the first signs of all the good things to come.

In love, be open and honest with your heart. What do you truly want in love? Does it clash with your parents' expectations? What can you do to bridge the gap between the two?

Your friends will be your biggest source of strength and support this week. Acknowledge the love when appropriate and silently express gratitude to keep the channel of positivity open.

Advertisement

Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, your Chinese horoscope this week is about being introspective and quiet. Ponder on life, love, and everything in between. You will discover valuable answers and insights when you do.

Your love life will bring you delight and warmth. Express yourself equally and show up with your best self, especially on dates and during planned activities. Love will grow with effort this season for you.

Advertisement

You will begin to see a sliver of promise in your investment efforts this week. It doesn't have to be direct monetary investments, either. It can be an investment in your child's education or donations to a cancer research center.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tiger, this week's horoscope encourages you to lean into the classical and fantastical through culture and entertainment. Whether you read books, watch TV series, attend masked dances, or other traditional programs, everything will inspire you deeply.

Your love life will benefit from this, too. Plus, it's Valentine's Week in the West, so it's the perfect time to introduce your partner to deeper aspects of your roots and the beautiful traditions therein.

You will benefit strongly from socializing less this week or being more of a listener than a speaker when you socialize. It will help you rejuvenate your soul in the best ways possible.

Advertisement

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, your horoscope this week is about your extended family, especially your aunts, uncles, granduncles, etc. Make time for them, even if you just chat over the phone for a solid hour. Quality over quantity will bring you the sweetest experiences and good memories.

Your love life will benefit from some barbeque fun this week, mainly because the element of fire is standing out for you. You can also take your partner or date to a Korean BBQ spot where you can grill your meat while chatting about life.

Advertisement

Creativity is the name of the game this week for you, so do make time for this. When you let your inner child out, you will be astonished by the results and ideas.

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, your horoscope this week encourages you to engage in the cultural aspects of life, whether attending a museum event, an Indigenous dance program, or other celebrations. The focus is also strong on your roots.

In love, trust that the one for you will not disapprove of the most basic parts of your life, from how you choose to dress, to eat, to study, to play, and more. It will lead you to true love.

If possible, bring your friends together this week and have an impromptu gathering at someone's home. Or you can host the party at your house too. What emerges from that will be brilliant!

Advertisement

Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, your horoscope this week is all about the golden things in life, whether precious metals and stones or metaphorical gold like a distinct skillset, exceptional books, the presence of loving parents, and more. Cherish and acknowledge these treasures.

In love, you will find joy when you let go of the past and remind yourself that the future is for you and your partner to make something together. The signs will always point north if you are with the right one. It will do the opposite if you are not.

Advertisement

You will also experience a lot of luck and positivity when you let yourself be more whimsical. Study the language of flowers if you can. It's the perfect way to add something extra to Valentine's Week.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, your horoscope this week is all about the love you bring to those who love you right back. Such connections have pure power, and they must never be taken for granted or lightly.

In love, now's the perfect time to introduce your partner to your parents or best friends. If you are dating someone seriously and not there yet, speak more of each other's families so you can better understand your cultures, unique backgrounds, and life stories.

Pay it forward this week by supporting someone who may not have the advantages you do whether that's helping someone with language translations, understanding difficult paperwork, or even sponsoring the school meals of those kids who may belong to a struggling household. Let your heart guide you forward.

Advertisement

Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, your Chinese animal horoscope is about your trust in the cosmos and divine timing in your life. Don't obstruct the flow with doubts or fear. Be intentional and stay mindful.

This week, your love life will be beautiful and precious, especially if you introduce your partner or love interest to your family or friends. Look forward to making sweet memories together.

Advertisement

You will have phenomenal good energy in food and cooking, too. So set some strong intentions so you can channel this to help you with your dietary goals, whether that's losing weight, gaining weight, improving hormonal flow, and so on.

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, your Chinese horoscope this week is all about the precious things in life that cannot be boxed and put away like the smile of an infant, a flower that blooms once every three years, or graduating from university. Let life bring you the pearls.

In love, pay attention to the details, and you will learn a lot about your partner or date, including their favorite things to do, eat, play, and more. A deeper connection awaits.

This week, dedicate some solid time to engaging with your hobbies or a personal project. You will be able to hone your patience and determination if you do.

Advertisement

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, this week's horoscope is about your love for life and how that may be reciprocated all around you. Pay attention and journal what you experience. The mantra is: what goes around in love, comes around in love.

Your love life will be a hit-or-miss, though. If possible, spend more time on self-care to rejuvenate yourself. True love begins from within.

Advertisement

Your creativity is also highlighted here as an essential part of life. Let it dazzle you and bring you joy. Playing with colors in clothing, makeup, home decor, and other ways is also recommended.

Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dog, your Chinese horoscope this week is all about the beautiful things in life that emerge when you don't allow toxic circumstances to take root. So, take action and be swift! You will emerge victorious and protect yourself in the process.

In love, ask yourself if you are truly with a soulmate. Do they support you in your tough times or heartbreaks about life in general? Do their beliefs match yours? Would their choices in life directly undermine yours? These may be hard-hitting questions, but you are in a window of significance right now and can make some powerful and transformative changes.

Rest and rejuvenate yourself at the end of each day so your inner fire remains strong. Scented candles can help, too, or reed sticks with essential oils if you don't want to leave anything unattended.

Advertisement

Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, your weekly Chinese horoscope is all about manifesting your ideal life and making magic! Let the power of the Full Moon drive some of the rituals. You can create a charm for your home that sums up these wishes.

In love, be cognizant of your shortcomings and your partner/date. This will open the doors to growth. But don't accept the burden of shame if someone attempts to blame shift.

Advertisement

You will thrive working with metal this week, especially in engineering projects and similar things. Don't restrict yourself to conventional definitions, though. Building a table with space-saving components is as much engineering as learning to use a metal wok.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.