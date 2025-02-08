3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success The Week Of February 10 - 16

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success during the week of February 10 - 16, 2025. The animal signs fated for wealth and money improvements all week are influences by this week's I Ching hexagram of success is Thunder over Mountain (#62) changing to Mountain over Fire (#22), which urges the need for patience and perseverance.

Tiny steps can conquer a mountain, and tiny grains of sand eventually fill an hourglass. If your mind knows what it wants, the milestones will be easy to visualize. Meditation can help too, especially with a guided meditation track.

This hexagram also reveals that with patience, one can transform without realizing they have. Taking a look back will show that's true. Therefore, be more intentional about your actions so those tiny steps can help you sculpt something magnificent.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success between February 10 - 16, 2025:

1. Ox

Ox, you will have tremendous success in your horoscope when it comes to finances this week! So, look forward to beautiful days that feel as if you have the warmth of the sun right over you (even if it's the middle of winter!). You can plant new seeds, metaphorically speaking, with this success and create more in the future.

For the most part, any area of life that experiences increased focus from you will benefit from this energy. So, choose your activities and actions wisely. Spreading yourself too thin by doing too much or going along with peer pressure will create a diluted effect, while being more intentional will do the opposite. You can set those intentions right now by listing out the three or five areas of life you wish to win exclusively this week.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, now's a good time to evaluate if something is holding you back. Maybe personal insecurities or external lack of support or love. Once you know, you can remedy the situation more easily.

Your power color this week is golden. Try to incorporate more gold accents in your clothing to flourish and boost this energy further.

2. Horse

Horse, your life will be golden this week, and your finances will be really strong! So much so that you may have to watch out for energy vampires or an ex showing up out of the blue to butter you up. Mindfulness will help you direct yourself on the right path and avoid what's not for you.

Working with gadgets, learning to assemble something (like an Ikea bookshelf, a Lego set, or even a large puzzle), or engaging with STEM will bring you the most success. Do things at your own pace and make it fun so you don't stop. It will pay off in the future in other areas of life in mysterious ways.

If you have experienced financial blocks, you may have to confront your reflection in the mirror and ask outright “why”. Your subconscious mind will reveal the answer or at least give you a few clues. Problem-solving will be the next step, so the channels of success remain open even in the future.

Your power color this week is black. If you know brush calligraphy, you can tap into some extra magic by using ink to write words of power and manifestation.

3. Rooster

Rooster, you will have an excellent week of financial success! It's all thanks to the hard work you put in the past to create a better life for yourself. Don't slow down now. Keep doing what you have been doing because it's golden.

Eating good food (not necessarily expensive food) is another key to success for you this week. Whether it's a delicious home-cooked meal or something prepped by a loved one, let your heart lead you to the right ingredients, recipes, and more. You can also create a peaceful ambiance where you eat to help you stay mindful of this good energy. This is akin to the story of the neverending pot of food.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, now's a good time to cleanse your energy centers through Reiki or chakra meditation or even a ritual bath with salt and other symbolic ingredients. Give it a few days to take effect though.

Your power color this week is red. Placing red flowers in a vase in your home can also enhance your financial success. Potted plants with red leaves, like poinsettias or begonias, can have a similar effect.

