Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For February 10 - 16, 2025

According to each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for February 10 - 16, 2025, an abundance of creativity will be upon us thanks to the Full Moon in Leo’s energy kicking things off the week. Love and romance rule the week, reminding us of the power of unity and connection.

The Mercury-ruled Virgo Moon on February 13 adds enchanting and mysterious energy. Its relationship with the Nodes of Destiny reminding us that we are just a week away from dreamy Pisces season. Mercury will enter Pisces on Valentine’s Day, adding an element of romance right before the Moon enters charming Libra on Saturday.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for February 10 - 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Full Moon in Leo gives you confidence this week. Be prepared to create wonderful things and don't be afraid to make edits and changes when needed.

Being patient and methodical with your work gets easier through the enchanting Virgo Moon giving you new ideas to tackle anything holding you back. Consider this a reminder not to do too much with Mars still retrograde.

The Libra Moon at the end of the week reminds you that love is the best medicine, especially if you just aren’t feeling that motivation or spark.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your place in the Sun is magnified by the presence of the Leo Moon at the highest point in your chart. This is your week to find that inner confidence.

The Virgo Moon on Thursday is a very refreshing experience, helping you progress slowly and efficiently. You will embrace the slower pace since it also helps you recharge.

The Libra Moon on Saturday brings back potent Venusian energy making this an overall relaxing week for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your friendships are a source of happiness, pride, joy, and comfort throughout this week. Because the Leo Full Moon is a reflective transit, you may consider how your friends have uplifted you in the last six months.

The Virgo Moon on Thursday helps you incorporate some much-needed stability and self-care into your routine.

Give yourself all the love during the blissful and exciting energy of the Libra Moon on Saturday.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week is a time to get connected with your inner adventurer. While home is where your heart is, doing something exciting this week awakens your inner artist.

Consider starting something new or work on your existing projects through the dynamic Virgo Moon on Thursday that can bring you potent ideas to expound on.

The week encourages you to just have fun, especially once the Moon is in Libra on Saturday helps you embrace this spontaneous energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Things get a lot more interesting with the Full Moon in your sign early this week. It is a period when you will feel a lot more engaged and willing to socialize, and the Moon's opposition to Pluto makes you even more charismatic and charming than usual.

The Virgo Moon on Thursday helps you consider what you really want out of your goals. The best time to brainstorm new ideas is when the Moon enters Libra on Saturday, which helps you make practical plans that can help you get to where you want to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The energy of the Full Moon in Leo early this week is very beneficial for you. You’re able to recharge, rest and see things in a new light, getting you to feel inspired and motivated for what awaits.

The Moon in your sign on Thursday is your sign to make an effort to add some new friends to your circle that can help you find your voice and feel more protected.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The vibrant and beautiful Leo Moon early this week sets the tone for a powerful Valentine’s Day, elevating all your relationships.

The Virgo Moon on Thursday brings some stability and helps you connect with your imaginative side. You'll feel inspired to journal and jot down ideas and feelings as you navigate all this new intensity.

The Moon in your sign closing the week helps you get back to your element and with Jupiter’s trine, it brings you optimism and happiness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With the energy of the Leo Full Moon happening at the highest point of your chart this week, it can feel a little tough. But the challenges that you face this week are here to help you get stronger.

Once the Moon is in Virgo, you're back to smooth sailing ahead since you will have a strong and valuable support system.

Finally, the Libra Moon reminds you to take it easy — even if you are at the top (especially if you are at the top), you still need rest to recharge.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Full Moon in Leo makes the beginning of the week thrilling and engaging. This month is all about getting back to your adventurous side, and the Leo and Virgo Moons this week are here to help you get there step-by-step.

The Libra Moon on Saturday infuses your weekend with more optimism, love and care. This beautiful energy is very supportive, which is going to help you find your tribe and meet the people who will help you flourish.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Leo Full Moon sparks your personal evolution this week. This energy helps you connect with your values and brings healing.

The Virgo Moon on Thursday is also a very welcoming transit, bringing the theme of love and power to the table with the Saturnian opposition to the Moon.

Finally, the Libra Moon wraps us in this mesmerizing energy to close the week, adding an element of optimism that we have all been searching for for some time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Early this week, the Leo Moon makes an opposition to your sign, making your romantic connections a lot more engaging. This week is your moment to strengthen your bond if you’re in a relationship.

For those who are single, the Libra Moon on Saturday is the perfect opportunity to meet someone who is aligned with everything you seek in a relationship.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The adventurous Leo Moon energy at the start of the week keeps you on your toes and brings transformative energy.

Get ready to tap into your imaginative side with Mercury ingressing your sign, fueling your artistic abilities that will shine through with the Virgo Moon on Thursday.

The energy this week awakens your curiosity. It is also a good time for partners to connect and get closer mentally and emotionally. This is an empowering week helping you strengthen your armor and prepare for new challenges.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.