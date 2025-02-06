Life Gets Easier For These 3 Zodiac Signs Once Aquarius Season Ends On February 18

While Aquarius season has brought a lucky reprieve for a select few, just as many others are having a more difficult experience. Though these zodiac signs have been going through it since the season of the water-bearer began on January 19, according to astrologer Celine Diong, life gets easier for these three zodiac signs once Aquarius season ends on February 18.

Life gets easier for these three zodiac signs once the Aquarius season ends on February 18, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius season hasn't been easy on those with Cancer placements.

“You might feel like you're craving comfort or you’re very nostalgic, but in a very emotional way,” Diong explained, which has likely left you feeling overwhelmed, distant, unheard, or burned out.

Keep doing your best to juggle life while simultaneously making their relationships work, because according to Diong, the struggle is almost over. Though Aquarius season might bring up the deep-seated worry of abandonment issues, life will get easier after February 18.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

“Scorpio placements, especially Scorpio Moons in general, you might feel like people are a lot more detached or cold towards you during this time,” Diong said.

You might be finding it more difficult to form deeper connections with others as Aquarius season challenges you like never before. Luckily, life gets easier for you soon, Scorpio, as Aquarius season ends on February 18.

Advertisement

Though it won't be smooth sailing at first, you will slowly be able to grow relationships and find happiness after the season ends, Diong reassured.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus struggles with change, and unfortunately for them, Aquarius season is big on rejecting the status quo.

Advertisement

“Taurus energy is uncomfortable during Aquarius season," Diong explained. "They might feel like things are moving a little bit too fast” as their usual routines, financial stability, and relationships are sent through the ringer.

Fortunately, life gets better for you, Taurus, once the chaotic energy of Aquarius season ends, you'll start feeling more in control and happier once again.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.