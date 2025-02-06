Life Gets Easier For These 3 Zodiac Signs Once Aquarius Season Ends On February 18
These three zodiac signs are going through it right now, but once Aquarius season ends, they'll experience drastic improvements in their lives.
While Aquarius season has brought a lucky reprieve for a select few, just as many others are having a more difficult experience. Though these zodiac signs have been going through it since the season of the water-bearer began on January 19, according to astrologer Celine Diong, life gets easier for these three zodiac signs once Aquarius season ends on February 18.
Life gets easier for these three zodiac signs once the Aquarius season ends on February 18, 2025:
1. Cancer
Design: YourTango
Aquarius season hasn't been easy on those with Cancer placements.
“You might feel like you're craving comfort or you’re very nostalgic, but in a very emotional way,” Diong explained, which has likely left you feeling overwhelmed, distant, unheard, or burned out.
Keep doing your best to juggle life while simultaneously making their relationships work, because according to Diong, the struggle is almost over. Though Aquarius season might bring up the deep-seated worry of abandonment issues, life will get easier after February 18.
2. Scorpio
Design: YourTango
“Scorpio placements, especially Scorpio Moons in general, you might feel like people are a lot more detached or cold towards you during this time,” Diong said.
You might be finding it more difficult to form deeper connections with others as Aquarius season challenges you like never before. Luckily, life gets easier for you soon, Scorpio, as Aquarius season ends on February 18.
Though it won't be smooth sailing at first, you will slowly be able to grow relationships and find happiness after the season ends, Diong reassured.
3. Taurus
Design: YourTango
Taurus struggles with change, and unfortunately for them, Aquarius season is big on rejecting the status quo.
“Taurus energy is uncomfortable during Aquarius season," Diong explained. "They might feel like things are moving a little bit too fast” as their usual routines, financial stability, and relationships are sent through the ringer.
Fortunately, life gets better for you, Taurus, once the chaotic energy of Aquarius season ends, you'll start feeling more in control and happier once again.
Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.