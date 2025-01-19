Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week From January 20 - 26, 2025

What will be the luckiest day of the week for your zodiac sign, according to astrology? The week of January 20 - 26, 2025, it's important to be brave and for what you want from the universe. Don’t shy away from being forthright in your dreams because you have the power to attract your destiny.

By embracing divine opportunities and courageously standing in your truth, you will embody luck, helping you to manifest all that you desire. Don’t let fear make you choose less or settle because no matter how things seem at this moment, the only guarantee is that they will change — and you can ensure it happens in your favor.

Everything always happens in the way that it’s meant to. To make the most of the current energy, you must be bold in setting your intentions and not hesitate to make a lucky plan for your success. Trust in divine timing. Know that fate doesn’t just occur but is attracted by the actions you choose to take.

Luckiest day horoscopes for each zodiac sign during January 20 - 26, 2025:

Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, January 26

You don’t need to look very far for inspiration, dear Aries. Your intuition is already heightened thanks to Venus in Pisces, but you need to start listening to those divine ideas.

On Sunday, January 26, your luckiest day of the week, Venus in Pisces, aligns with retrograde Uranus in Taurus. Then, you will receive guidance from the universe that will attract greater financial abundance. Retrograde Uranus in Taurus has been helping you determine how to increase wealth by knowing your worth.

As this lightning bolt moment occurs, be ready to take action sooner than you expected. Try not to think anything is impossible or too far-fetched because this energy will affect how you live your life and what future dreams you can manifest.

Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, January 22

You have to trust in the process, Taurus. As a zodiac sign that prefers not to take risks, you may feel tested with Pluto now in Aquarius, ruler of your house of career. Pluto represents a lengthy process, so you must try to stay patient and present for it. Luckily for you, this period of growth will get a boost on your luckiest day of the week. On January 22, Pluto Cazimi occurs in Aquarius, bringing new insight.

Expect new ideas and the realization that you need a change in your career to feel fulfilled. Pluto is known for bringing the truth out, and because of that, you may have to become comfortable with taking risks. The most important aspect of this energy is being open and surrendering to where you are guided versus holding on or avoiding redirections. This will ensure you work with the universe, easily bringing abundance into your life.

Gemini

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, January 22

Leave no stone unturned, sweet Gemini. Pluto Cazimi in Aquarius activates your house of luck on your luckiest day this week, Wednesday, January 22. You are just beginning to set off on an exciting new adventure and life for yourself.

This may feel challenging as you prefer to stick closer to home and those relationships that are meaningful to you. However, this is a sign for the universe that the life you are meant to live is waiting for you. Expect moments of inspiration surrounding spirituality, returning to a degree program, travel, or your healing journey.

Aquarius also signifies new beginnings are afoot in your life, so this may be a positive time to reflect on where you’ve been settling versus truly being connected. You can make great headway this week in beginning this new phase of your life, which is limitless in what you can manifest and experience. And the best part is, this is where your focus will be through 2044.

Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, January 25

You have to know that you deserve it, dear Cancer. Rather than continuing to think that your turn of luck will never arrive, you must start listening to yourself. As someone who can pour so much energy into others, you can often neglect your intuition and dreams. Venus in Pisces aligns with retrograde Mars in Cancer on your luckiest day this week, Saturday. On January 25, you will be calling your energy back to yourself.

You deeply desire success and to experience all the world offers. You have to believe you can do it, and that comes from knowing you deserve to live the life you genuinely want. Use this time to reflect on projects or plans you haven’t followed through on, and then start focusing on how to bring them to fruition. You have an immense power to visualize the life you want; you just need to start believing in yourself.

Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, January 26

Embrace the changes in your life, Leo. You may feel like you’ve been second-guessing yourself recently, as you’ve gone through a period of personal growth and are still getting your bearings. However, the universe will require nothing less than your full confidence as Venus in Pisces aligns with retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Sunday. January 26 is your luckiest day this week because of the dramatic shifts occurring in your professional life.

This may be returning to school, hearing about college applications, or promotions and upgrades in your existing career. You’ve been shying away from this change rather than embracing it fully. When you begin a new chapter, it means something has to end in your life. Take some time to process what may feel hard to leave behind so that you can truly seize the abundant new chapter that is just beginning to unfold.

Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week or Virgo: Tuesday, January 21

You deserve a fresh start, Virgo. Yet, no one will give it to you. Instead, you must claim it for yourself as the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo rises on Tuesday. Starting January 21, your luckiest day this week, reflect on what you can let go of to make space for the life you want to live. In Virgo, this lunation asks you to reflect on the beliefs and ways of expressing yourself that have become heavy and outdated over time.

You no longer need to avoid pursuing your dreams or be overly critical of yourself. Instead, you can manifest what you want — but only once your head and heart are on the same page.

This would be a wonderful time for a Moon Ceremony to help you release what has been weighing you down or the thoughts preventing you from taking charge of your life. Remember to always have grace for yourself because you wouldn’t have grown into who you currently are without the choices your past self has made.

Libra

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, January 25

Prioritize what is in your best interest, beautiful Libra. You are standing at the threshold of an opportune time that will allow you to create the life that fosters you feeling like your best self. On Saturday, Venus in Pisces meets retrograde Mars in Cancer, initiating changes to your career and life that will help support your well-being. During your luckiest day this week, January 25, reflect on reducing your hours, working from home, or starting your own business.

While you may be toying with a bigger dream of working remotely from a foreign country, you can begin embracing the changes. There is no set way to live a life you love, but having it contributes to feeling like your best self, which is a beautiful place to start. By focusing on how you want to feel and what brings you the greatest comfort, you will be guided to make major changes in your life.

Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Tuesday, January 21

Choose to take up space in the world, Scorpio. You have been on a journey of self-growth for so long that you may have forgotten when you began. However, a turning point is arriving with Tuesday's Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio.

January 21 will be the luckiest day of the week for you. The Last Quarter Moon invites you to reflect on your self-image and how you portray yourself. But it also presents an opportunity to no longer make yourself small when you were born to take up space in this world.

Reflect on how you see yourself professionally, especially regarding your worthiness. To take up space, you must be comfortable with being in the spotlight, receiving attention, and being known for your skills and expertise. Try to practice affirmations and allow yourself to seize opportunities that will challenge you to know you are worthy of taking your place in the universe’s divine plan for your life.

Sagittarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, January 22

You must distinguish between reality and illusion, dear Sagittarius. You can often feel misunderstood by those in your life and, because of that, form the deep connections that you genuinely desire. Sometimes, how you perceive someone or a situation isn’t reality, but your hesitation to be transparent comes through. You are going to be going through a massive upgrade in how you advocate for yourself, as well as how you express yourself to others.

Thanks to Pluto Cazimi in Aquarius on Wednesday, January 22, you will be given a divine opportunity to see what is real and feel empowered to speak up in a new way. Pluto will be in Aquarius through 2044, so this will be a process. However, the more rapidly you can embrace this shift, the swifter the divine blessings that can arrive. Expect your professional and personal relationships to be transformed on your lucky day this week, as you can finally trust your heart to know what is real and worth investing in.

Capricorn

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, January 22

Honor your innate value, Capricorn. You are just beginning a journey that will transform your life for the better. Yet, you must become aware of what represents abundance in that process. It’s not all about power, control, and money.

When Pluto Cazimi occurs in Aquarius on Wednesday, January 22, you may receive a wake-up call that changes everything. Pluto Cazimi offers a powerful opportunity to become aware of what and who you value, but only through deeply understanding your worthiness.

Use this energy to focus on building a life of true abundance without tying your self-worth to the balance in your bank account. This can be a beneficial time for you; however, you want to make sure you’re not getting into any ego struggles with yourself by only defining abundance in one way. You will only stand to inherit more when you can see how rich you are during this lucky window.

Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, January 21

Move into a phase of peace, sweet Aquarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio will be your luckiest point in the week. On Tuesday, January 21, will help you release stress related to your career and achieve success. This lunation may also help redirect your professional aspirations by helping you let go of what no longer resonates.

You are moving into a phase where you will be guided to embrace your authenticity, which can only be done from a place of peace. Your peace, both internally and externally, in your life matters. Not only does it rewire your nervous system, but it also gives you the ability to make better decisions about your future and your life.

Try to consciously be aware of what professional stress you can release during this time and reflect on what goals you may need to change. The idea is to make sure that what you are pursuing is still a part of the life you want to live.

You never want to sacrifice the life you wish for the dreams you once had — especially if you’ve outgrown them. Embrace this divine period of release and set intentions for what you genuinely want your life to be.

Pisces

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, January 26

Embrace your uniqueness, divine Pisces. You are one of a kind, and because of that, your purpose in life will always be vastly different from others. While this may sometimes feel like a burden, it is one of your greatest gifts. You are guided to reevaluate how you show up for your life. With Venus in Pisces, you are encouraged to be social as you will have a magnetic charm.

Yet, Venus in Pisces aligns with retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Sunday, making January 26 the luckiest day of the week for you. You must use this to your advantage. Retrograde Uranus in Taurus is helping you embrace the unique way you see life, and because of that will provide moments of inspiration.

You may need to exit your comfort zone and let others see the real you take advantage of it. Embrace being you. When you can believe in the moments of inspiration you receive, you will be guided toward your ultimate fate.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.