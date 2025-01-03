The 3 Most Challenging Months In 2025, According To An Astrologer

The end of 2024 is almost upon us, and 2025 will bring many major astrological changes — not all of which will be easy on the collective. The most difficult months of 2025 may have some tense energy that is uncomfortable to get through, but ultimately, even the toughest astrological transits serve to help us grow and improve.

The three most challenging months of 2025, according to an astrologer

1. January 2025

January is a challenging month due to Mars retrograde, which lasts until late February. Retrograde Mars tends to make us angrier, tired, sicker, and more accident-prone, and our energy is not always directed positively. Anger can reach a boiling point. Mars in Leo can be boastful and seeks attention, deserving or not.

January 1-9 will be exceptionally difficult with Mars in Leo opposite Pluto in Aquarius. The energy is not only difficult it is angry and prone to disagreements, fights, and those who we might consider bullies trying to get their way. Since Leo rules the fifth house of love, friends, and children we may see an increase in upsets, breakups, and changes in these areas.

On January 6, Mars retrogrades back into the sign of Cancer. Cancer is the most emotional of signs and some will experience a type of ‘emotional anger.’ Cancer represents the home and in the bigger picture, the homeland. On the same day, Mercury squares Neptune, a transit of disinformation and confusion. On January 13, the Full Moon in Cancer can create a great deal of anger and frustration, especially in the home. Women may be angry or upset and this can upset domestic life in the home or homeland.

The Sun conjuncts Pluto on January 21, a difficult aspect prone to power struggles, breakdowns in situations, anger, and often a feeling of forced change. Mercury conjunct Pluto follows on January 29, a transit of propaganda or someone trying to force their opinion. It can be obsessive in nature.

In January 2025, Jupiter, the planet of money and gain, squares Saturn, the planet of limitations and responsibilities. When we experienced this in August 2024, we saw a large drop in the stock market, a potential harbinger of what's to come. This transit can also cause delays, frustration, and some things could be put on hold. It can represent a battle between the old and the new. Of course, it will represent conflict in politics since the Republican Party is ruled by Jupiter and the Democratic Party by Saturn. We may see public unrest and conflicts or events that clash over religious or cultural differences (or both).

This aspect is not a harbinger of good news on a global basis but as we reach the latter part of the month, the planets have separated considerably.

2. February 2025

In February, Mars retrograde continues until it turns ‘stationary direct’ on February 23. This is good news, but the stationary direct period is not especially easy because things could change again before it moves forward. Mars remains in its stationary period until March 10, when it begins to move forward once again. You will gain more control over your emotional stability as it actually moves forward.

On February 10 and 11, the Sun and Mercury square Uranus, leading to a few days of many changes and upsets. Unexpected news could come out of the blue preceding the Full Moon in Leo on February 12. Leo is a showy sign, prone to drama. This moon opposes both the Sun and Mercury and squares Uranus, which can indicate unpredictability, irritation, trouble with young people, or travel.

What happens on a personal level depends on where in your chart Taurus and Leo are located. What we can expect, however, are unexpected events, breakups, and disruptions on a personal and even global level. This will be a difficult Full Moon and in the sign of Leo, we can expect a certain amount of drama.

3. March 2025

On March 1, Venus, the planet of love, money, and values, turns retrograde until April 13. When Venus retrogrades, love matters can slow down or change and weak relationships end. Some couples get back together and at times people can change partners during this powerful Venus cycle. Our values can change or become more clearly defined at this time and retrograde Venus can affect money matters as well as our social lives.

Love energy may seem harder to come by during this period, but we may compensate by participating in more self-care at this time. Feelings may become more defined about whom and what is most important in our lives.

If you begin a new relationship on a retrograde Venus, it is said the love energy is never fully expressed. If this is the case, things could also change after Venus turns direct and energy shifts again.

Venus not only rules love, it also rules money, values, and our social lives and standing. During a retrograde Venus, money can become scarcer or slow down for a period. We typically define what our real values are. Our social lives can be affected as well as matters of the heart. Friends may come or go, and we will spend time reconsidering our closest relationships with others as well as love matters.

Mercury turns retrograde from March 14 until April 7. Both Venus and retrograde Mercury during the same period may cause many things to slow down or be delayed.

Mercury deals with communication and travel. Our thinking can become foggy or forgetful, things can be cancelled or delayed, and items can break, whether your coffee pot or your car. Travel can also be affected. During Mercury retrograde, we sometimes have to retrace our steps and rethink or redo. At times, we come by information that we needed or conclude that something may not be worth pursuing.

We will experience a lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 13. Virgo is the natural ruler of the sixth house of health and work, and if there are existing health problems, the potential lies for them to crop up at this time. Virgo is efficient and detail-oriented, but can lean toward being critical, so this is something to watch for.

The Sun conjuncts Saturn on March 12, and this becomes part of the eclipse energy. Sun-Saturn can be tiring, somewhat negative, and deal with obligations and responsibilities. The moon will also conjunct Saturn, which can be negative for women, draining, and can represent endings. The moon’s opposition to Neptune can be like smoke and mirrors — now you see it, now you don’t. This aspect in particular is confusing and it is not advisable to start new ventures or believe what seems too good to be true. Self-deception can be a problem during this transit as well.

On March 29, we will experience a supermoon solar eclipse in Aries. Aries rules the first house of the self, so there will be a focus on what we want as individuals. An eclipse in Aries represents new beginnings. Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet astrologers call ‘the God of War.’ Mars is very assertive (at times it can be too assertive), so this will be a fiery eclipse with many new things happening.

While the Moon sextiles Jupiter giving us some hope and stability, Mercury is conjunct Neptune. Mercury is the planet of thinking and communication, and Neptune is the planet of lies, confusion, and misunderstandings. So while the Aries moon can be quite positive, there will be a great deal of confusion or certain things may be masked so better to wait a few days than make any significant changes at this time.

