5 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes From January 20 - 26

Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Taurus, and Capricorn can expect great weekly horoscopes from January 20 - 26, 2025. With Venus in Pisces, all efforts bring results when you don't try too hard. Trust the intuitive nudges when they ask you to pull back and slow down. The right blend of proactivity and receptivity is now required for the best cosmic results.

Mars retrograde in Cancer also reminds us of the importance of rest and steady action. Even if it feels slow to you, trust the process. Your inner fire will glow brighter when you tend to it well and don't allow peer pressure to turn life into a rate race. Focusing on self-care is also called for here.

Five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for January 20 - 26, 2025:

1. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries this week: Capricorn

Best day of the week for Aries: January 25

Aries, be true to yourself and express yourself to the fullest extent of your capacity. This will benefit the first half of the week, especially your career. Dressing according to your personality is also indicated here. Starting Wednesday, things become more relationship-oriented for you. Quality time spent with loved ones and romantic partners is called for. This will ground you and allow you to continue to thrive and shine for weeks.

2. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo this week: Leo

Best day of the week for Leo: January 26

Leo, this week's horoscope is all about recognizing where you wish to double down in life and love so you can channel the positive energies in those directions. Manifesting anything will become super easy this way. So, pull out a notebook and start intention-setting. Mid-week, relax as a way to restore yourself to full power. Don't worry about any distant goals during that time. Just be at ease and have fun with your friends or just solo!

3. Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: Aries

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: January 26

Sagittarius, work well with friends and romantic partners (if you are in a relationship) to create a fantastic collaborative project together! Whether this is something artsy or just a picnic potluck with a few adventures on the side, beautiful things will emerge from this space of teamwork and idea-sharing. Just remember to ward off any attempts by exes or old frenemies to try and replant into your life. Moths can be attracted to flames... but not when the bug shield is up!

4. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus this week: Sagittarius

Best day of the week for Taurus: January 24

Taurus, focus on career, friendship, fun, and exposing yourself to new ideas to be more imaginative. What may seem disparate on the surface may not be so when you look closer. Or it may be a different facet of the same experience. Enjoy quality time with friends, especially if you have carnivals to attend and celebratory fireworks to witness! Food will play a big role here. So try something new and let your senses go into hyper mode.

5. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn this week: Capricorn

Best day of the week for Capricorn: January 23

Capricorn, know what's in your heart and trust in the process. Patience is the key to your success, especially when things slow down a bit for you. Past efforts will reap rewards. Glean as much wisdom as you can from every moment by being mindful. Journaling can help you lock in, too. This will have a tremendously good effect on your life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.