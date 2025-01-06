The Life Lesson Mars Retrograde In Cancer Teaches Each Zodiac Sign The Week Of January 6

During the week of January 6 - 12, 2025, Mars will reenter Cancer as part of its retrograde phase, beginning a period for each zodiac sign to pause and learn a significant life lesson they may have glossed over in the past.

This energy will be anything but easy, as aggressive, impulsive Mars does not do well in emotional Cancer. We may be quicker to anger and find it more difficult to express our emotions productively.

Advertisement

Despite this tough energy, "Mars retrogrades are good because we all need to take a second to re-evaluate where we put our energies," an astrologer named May wrote in the caption of a TikTok video. "A lot of clarity comes through with things we might've missed or been blindsided from in the past."

#marsretrograde #mars #leo #zodiacsigns #zodiac ♬ The Champion - Lux-Inspira @maylikethemonthh check out my video before this to see off the dos & donts of a mars retrograde! This is a rare transit. Happens every 2 & a half years & lasts for 2 & a half months. Mars retrogrades are good because we all need to take a second to re-evaluate where we put our energies & a lot of clarity comes through with things we mightve missed or been blinded sided from in the past. #astrology

This is a week that will have all signs ready to embark on a new voyage of learning and personal expansion.

Advertisement

The life lesson each zodiac sign learns the week of January 6 - 12, 2025:

Aries

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Mars, your ruler, enters the sign of Cancer again this week. There could be many disagreements and arguments during this transit, so play the diplomat because this retrograde will be much more challenging for Cardinal signs. You are pushed to become more introspective during this period, so learn to be more of a tactician.

Advertisement

Taurus

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

While Mars can feel thrilling with the sextile to your sign, this period serves as a much-needed recap before diving into new things. The Nodes are entering Pisces and Virgo this week, forcing you to consider what you learn from others and how you learn from them.

Advertisement

Gemini

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

The Nodes are entering Mutable territory this week, fueling the Saturn transit’s energy and teaching you how to adapt to the changing landscapes. However, with Saturn already in the same sign, you are several steps ahead. Nevertheless, the Nodes changing signs are here to teach you about letting go and finding the bravery to take on new paths.

Advertisement

Cancer

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

The planet of war re-enters your sign. Buckle up for a lot of surprises as the transit moves you to think back to last year when the planet first ingressed your sign. Tame your temper and manage your frustration through exercise and focusing on projects. You will be victorious if you also control your impulsive behavior during this time.

Advertisement

Leo

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

With the Nodes bringing new stories for us to consider, the week can be a good reset that allows you to connect with your imaginative side. With the Virgo and Pisces energy, stability is your main focus this time. You'll have a strong desire to work hard toward what you want, and the planning phase will bring results once Mars stations direct in February.

Advertisement

Virgo

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Switching things up as the Nodes enter a new domain can alleviate some of the stresses and pressures. Working on how you view yourself can help you combat negative thoughts. The South Node in your sign wants you to accept yourself and break free from self-criticism. Adopt the role of cheerleader and root for yourself moving forward.

Advertisement

Libra

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

With Mars retrograde occurring at the highest position in your chart, it can be a source of stress and conflict. Nevertheless, you've experienced this before — now is your opportunity to close this chapter. Now that the Nodes are no longer accepting your sign, this feels like a renewal period during which you begin the healing process and let your dreams take flight.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

The North Node in Pisces this week can help you to focus on past relationships. A confidence-boosting transit awaits because you will no longer tolerate or flirt with people not aligned with your romantic goals. The South Node in Virgo helps you consider the friendships you want to have in your life and see the ones that no longer work for you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

One of the more important transits this week will be the Nodes changing signs. With the South Node in Pisces, finding the balance between work and home can be much more exciting. While the North Node in Aries may have taught you to value your self-expression, the North Node in Pisces will show you the value of staying persistent with your dreams.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Patience is indeed a virtue, and this transit shows you the value of being more comprehensive and understanding with others. There is also the concluding chapter of the North and South nodes in Cardinal signs as they move into new territory. Mars wants you to be humble, see your faults, and communicate with partners more effectively.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

The Moon in Taurus beginning on January 7 aspects your sign, making this a period of transformation and self-acceptance. Mars is also entering the sign of Cancer once more, highlighting some of the crucial lessons you learned when Mars was in your partnership house. You are asked once more to manage your boundaries and consider who is worthy of your friendship.

Advertisement

Pisces

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

New lessons will start once the North Node enters your sign on January 11, a period for you to learn how to pour love onto yourself and not dim your light. Of course, the beginning of this transit may bring obstacles as you look ahead and learn from the Saturn transit thus far. The week can feel like a prelude to new initiatives and beginnings that await.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.