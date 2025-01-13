Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign January 13 - 19, 2025

The week of January 13 begins with the Full Moon in Cancer. This energy unfolds all week, influencing each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week and encouraging openness to change.

This energy is amplified by Venus and Saturn's union in Pisces on Saturday, January 18. Venus influences love, finances, and real estate, while Saturn demands discipline to achieve your goals. They foster connections with like-minded individuals or those who can support your ambitions. Collaboration and embracing collective power are key, as this energy challenges the notion of doing everything alone.

On Sunday, the Sun transitions into Aquarius, inspiring fresh perspectives and progress toward your dreams through teamwork. Aquarius Season invites you to question norms, reflect on your aspirations, and take bold steps forward, knowing that change drives greatness.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from January 13 - 19, 2025:

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, January 19

Be open to new ideas, Aries. Aquarius season begins on Sunday, January 19, a time to return to the world, enjoy all the positive connections and moments surrounding you, and embrace immense possibilities. While you have been enmeshed in a journey to build or transform your career, Aquarius season will help you collaborate, make new connections, and secure a financially abundant future.

You may have to be open to different work or collaborations, but this will pay off. You're inspired to make the most of this incredible season. Don’t be afraid to invest in your dreams or take a chance — your heightened intuition will help you truly embrace your authentic purpose during this time.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, January 19

Take a moment and reflect on what you truly feel called to create in this lifetime, Taurus. You begin a new chapter within your professional life since Pluto moved into Aquarius, but you can stand to make some dramatic shifts. This will put an incredible amount of powerful energy behind you in any professional decisions you have to make, but you have to be willing to take action.

You often spend too long planning and considering a decision, letting the moment of opportunity pass you by. Instead, reflect on what you are pursuing while trusting your instincts. You can use this energy to change your career, apply for or begin a new position, or advocate for greater benefits. You need to trust in yourself enough to take a chance.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, January 18

What you make of your life is all up to you, Gemini. You have a strong focus on your professional life since Saturn moved into Pisces in 2023, but it’s taking longer than expected for your dreams to take off. While you likely saw considerable progress last month in your career or educational pursuits, you are now entering a time when you must shift how you’ve been going about your goals.

On Saturday, January 18, Venus and Saturn unite in Pisces, causing you to choose between continuing to feel overwhelmed by all you have to do or asking for help. It will be especially important for you to shift your focus toward the collective instead of remaining competitive. Try to be open-minded when collaborating with others, and trust that there is enough success and wealth to go around for everyone.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, January 18

You can create anything you wish, Cancer, but you must take the time to build a secure foundation for your dreams first. You have been daydreaming about what you hope to experience or begin. But now you are guided to do the work required to achieve your dreams as Venus meets Saturn in Pisces, activating your house of luck.

While this energy helps you put plans in place to ensure future success and abundance, you must work to not feel alone in your process. Even if you can’t necessarily receive help with what you want to create, you can lean on friends and those you trust to support you because part of this new chapter of your life is learning that you aren’t alone.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, January 13

Let your dreams lead you, Leo. You are on a journey to discover and embrace your most authentic self. You should make considerable progress around the Full Moon in Cancer on Monday, January 13.

Let the Full Moon in Cancer bring to fruition a dream or process that began with the New Moon in Cancer on July 5. This will be your chance to trust your intuition and to let yourself follow your dreams, no matter how surprising or illogical they might seem.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, January 19

It has been a busy season for you, Virgo, meaning you want to slow down and give yourself time to process everything. While the holiday season tends to be busy for everyone, it was intense for you, with a strong focus on your romantic and family relationships. As Aquarius Season begins on Sunday, January 19, allow yourself to reflect on what you need to feel your best.

This involves changes to your routine, including returning to prioritize your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Be mindful of what you commit to, and don’t be afraid to set some boundaries so that you truly feel your best, allowing you to manifest your best life.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, January 13

You are in a phase of amazing growth, Libra. This new phase is helping you to take your life in a new direction and embrace an attitude of greater expansiveness. But as part of making that a reality, you are being guided to learn what is holding you back. Use the energy of Jupiter retrograde until February 4 to reflect on what you want for yourself and how you can better achieve your dreams while holding space for what is coming to fruition in your life.

The Full Moon in Cancer rises on Monday, January 13, in your house of career, highlighting a phase of growth. But don’t see this as the end all be all; instead, use that reflective energy of Jupiter retrograde to understand what changes you want to make and trust that everything that is meant for you will soon be yours.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, January 13

Let yourself be guided, Scorpio. You are waiting for a sign or an external development to signal that you are embracing or initiating change safely. But, Scorpio, you are the sign you are waiting for. Instead of waiting for something to happen, see that you have the power to take action, especially as the Full Moon in Cancer rises on Monday, January 13.

Spend a moment reflecting on what is occurring in your life to understand better where you are currently being directed. Connect with spirit or source, meditate, journal, and let yourself see that you already have all the answers you’ve been seeking. Trust that you are being led by the universe so you can take that first step toward change.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, January 19

Sometimes in your life, Sagittarius, it’s not about learning anything new but instead letting yourself process all you’ve already absorbed and experienced. Don't run from the quiet in your life; reflect on moments that may not be the most comfortable. You are in a new era, highlighting how you communicate and express yourself.

Use Aquarius Season to challenge every belief you currently hold, let yourself get to the root of your feelings, and don’t be afraid to confront some deep truths. This doesn’t have to be announced to the world but is about understanding yourself deeply so that you can change your life from the inside out.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, January 18

You are being set up for an incredible period of exciting developments, Capricorn. Mercury is currently in your zodiac sign, which helps you honor your truth and be expressive. This is helping to pave the way for the important conversations that occur as Venus and Saturn unite in Pisces on Saturday, January 18. Venus and Saturn activate your house of communication, benefitting conversations, changing your perception, and allowing you to receive new and exciting abundant offers.

While you have to talk yourself into taking a risk, with Aquarius Season beginning on January 19, you are guaranteed to attract financial rewards because of your decisions. You must trust yourself to know what you want and that it’s safe to advocate for yourself and stand up for your dreams. When you allow yourself to shift your perspective, you can also better tap into the universal luck guiding you forward into the life you dream of.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, January 19

Welcome to your solar return, Aquarius. Your zodiac season begins on Sunday, January 19! Aquarius Season isn’t just a time to celebrate your birth but also to reflect on what the past year has brought you and what you hope to manifest in the new year ahead. While your zodiac season can help you feel rejuvenated and renewed, it reminds you of who you are and what is most important to you.

You are authentic and magnetic during this time, which helps draw in new opportunities in your life. Be sure to celebrate yourself in the weeks ahead, and let yourself truly embrace your inner truth because there isn’t anyone else like you — and realize this may be the key to manifesting all of your future dreams.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, January 13

You deserve to be happy, Pisces. As much as you tend to be one of the dreamiest signs of the zodiac, you have been work-oriented ever since Saturn entered your sign in 2023. This caused you to prioritize your output rather than how you’re feeling. But you must learn the balance between working to accomplish your dreams and simply letting yourself dream. Take a moment to look around and find the happiness surrounding you.

This is a fantastic moment to take time away from your busy schedule, knowing that you’ve done enough, and let yourself be. Resting allows you to reconnect with the divine that is within so that you can realize this chapter isn’t only about working hard but also about tuning into your soul, knowing that it will all pay off — and if you give yourself a moment to reflect, you’ll be able to see how it already has.

