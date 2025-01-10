Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for January 13 - 19, 2025, is influenced by a Full Moon in Cancer at the top of the week providing emotional clarity. Mars is also in this sign, turning our focus to claiming our victories.

Cancer's potent cardinal energy is conducive to helping us work on goals set during the New Moon in Capricorn that started the year, meaning it's not too late to get to work on those New Year's resolutions!

The Moon passes through Leo and Virgo this week, a good period for expanding social connections and strengthening friendships before we enter Aquarius season on January 19, which will help us meet new people and focus on learning new things.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for January 13 - 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week, your theme is rekindling relationships. This Full Moon in Cancer encourages nostalgia, pushing you to connect with your heart and emotional energy.

Despite this urge to think back on the past, you feel adventurous and more optimistic about the road ahead. By the end of the week, you receive clarity and peace of mind concerning your relationships.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As things get intense, the Full Moon in Cancer helps you start the week exploring the new landscape that comes with the lunar nodes now in Pisces and Virgo.

Embrace the transformative energy and prioritize the projects that must be looked after while you have the motivation, especially while the Moon is in Virgo towards the end of the week helping you create a more structured plan.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Full Moon in Cancer opens the week, reminding you to honor your boundaries and energy. Stepping into the spotlight comes easier with the Leo Moon beginning on the 14th.

You're beginning to feel more connected with home and to the people you love. This is a good week to reach out to others and make exciting plans for the weekend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Full Moon in your sign at the beginning of the week begins a critical new phase for you. You're feeling the support, care, and love you need to restructure.

This is a good week to mend any relationships that may have gone off-track.

Take pride in your work now that Mars is in your sign pushing you to win and cheering you on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

On Monday, January 13, the Full Moon in Cancer is a period of reflection and harmony, allowing you to experience a new beginning and fight for what you want.

Don't forget what you've been able to accomplish over the last few weeks. You're encouraged to take action this week and are able to face challenges with much more clarity and patience.

The Moon in Libra closes the week, helping you become a better team player.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Full Moon in Cancer on Monday, January 13, puts you in the right state of mind to meet new people and make stronger connections early in the week.

This is a good week to embrace love and romance as the south node entering your sign begins a powerful new era for you. Mercurial energy takes the sky with the Moon in your sign on the 16th, providing you with a strong foundation to see things in a new light.

The Moon in Libra on January 18 adds an element of optimism to the potential connections you make in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're determined and driven to succeed under the ambitious cardinal energy of the Full Moon in Cancer. With Mars also in the same sign, you assume leadership roles with more self-assurance.

Be open to receiving support from others this week — no one expects you to take on all these responsibilities on your own. Don't forget to take some time to reset at the end of the week, especially now that you're liberated from having spent two years with the south node in your sign.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As a fellow water sign, you're highly receptive to this week's Full Moon in Cancer making the prospect of romantic relationships more promising.

Once the Moon enters Leo on January 14, the focus turns toward your accomplishments as you begin feeling more connected to your purpose, sparking new ambitions.

Don't forget how valuable your connections are — spend time socializing this week, but leave room in your schedule to take things easy over the weekend to recharge.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Full Moon in Cancer at the start of the week encourages you to dream and connect with those ideas you may have abandoned long ago. Now that Mars is in the same sign, you are inspired to pick up on those projects and start new with fresh ideas.

The stable and practical energy midweek helps you thrive in academia or your career while the confidence-boosting Libra energy over the weekend helps you create new plans and socialize.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

With the Full Moon in Cancer's nurturing energy in your relationship house, you experience an epiphany about managing your relationships. Practice emotional maturity and be patient with yourself as you learn to improve your communication.

While it's easy to get bogged down in thinking about your weaknesses, don't forget your many strengths. A sense of courage washes over you towards the end of the week, helping you move forward into the new zodiac season.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're in for quite a passionate and transformative experience during the Full Moon in Cancer, which helps you connect with your emotions and incorporate healing into your week. Tend to your relationships and start things off in a new way.

With Mars also in Cancer, it's a good time to learn how to work well with others and to strike a healthy balance between independence and collaboration.

The intellectual air energy towards the end of the week encourages you to explore new horizons through reading books or watching lectures you may have been curious about.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Full Moon in Cancer brings you a lot of things to consider when it comes to evolving your philosophy and ideology. You're becoming more conscious of your work and open to fighting for your dreams to become reality.

Venus is in your sign creating an adventurous environment for your romantic life. This is a good week to explore your creative horizon and reconcile with others.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.