3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs The Week Of January 13 - 19, 2025

We have three luckiest zodiac signs the week of January 13 - 19, 2025, and the start of the Aquarius season paired with the Full Moon sets the stage for success.

The Full Moon in Cancer will rise on Monday, January 13, bringing to fruition what began around the New Moon in Cancer on July 5, 2024. Cancer rules themes closest to your heart, including personal relationships and your sense of emotional fulfillment.

The energy of the Cancer Full Moon can help you realize if you’ve drifted off track or have been investing energy into an area of your life you no longer feel connected to. Remember that what is meant for you will always awaken you and help you feel alive as you realize a divine purpose is at play for you and your life.

The Cancer Full Moon and the union of Venus and Saturn in Pisces help you to focus on how you feel, rather than if you’re checking the right boxes off a list, which will be of benefit as Aquarius Season begins.

Aquarius is a time to rebel against the status quo, be open to new ideas, and recognize that listening to your inner self often allows you to manifest your dreams rapidly and positively affect the collective's energy.

Enlist others who share similar goals, reflect on where you can be authentic, and let yourself fall in love with the magic of divine synchronicity.

The three luckiest zodiac signs for the week of January 13 - 19, 2025:

1. Scorpio

It’s time to spread your wings and fly. You have moved through a recently challenging time in your life, but that has only pushed you to make the changes you need to thrive. You have been afraid of your power for too long, waiting for someone else to validate your worthiness — when, in truth, it has been within you the entire time. You can’t continue to wait for permission to live but instead must claim that as your birthright.

Life may have felt challenging recently because you are being made so uncomfortable that the only choice you’ll be able to make is to finally rise and reclaim your power so you can take ownership of your life.

You are being asked to reflect on what you want for yourself and to finally stop waiting for someone else to give you the ability to do it because it’s something only you can do for yourself.

2. Gemini

The only thing that matters is if you truly see yourself, Gemini. Rather than getting caught up in if you’re being recognized by others in the way that you’d hoped, you need to start focusing on your sense of fulfillment and validation.

You’ve been highly motivated to accomplish greatness in your professional life or what you deem is your purpose. Yet rather than being able to validate your success, you’ve been waiting for something to occur outside of yourself that would confirm the direction you’ve taken and all your hard work.

A breath of freedom is moving through your life as Aquarius Season begins on Sunday, January 19. By using the power of the Sun in Aquarius, you can take a unique approach to your success and life that will allow you to learn that you don’t need to be seen by everyone or validated to know what is meant for you.

This will help you fulfill your divine purpose, especially as Venus and Saturn unite in Pisces in your house of career beginning on January 18. Remember to keep following your heart and that it doesn’t matter if everyone else understands what you’re doing as long as it resonates with your soul.

3. Cancer

You must focus on embracing change in this current phase of your life, Cancer. In the past, change has felt like something that just happened to you instead of you being the one to initiate it or become the catalyst for it. Now, you are being shown that rather than feeling like life is just happening to you, you can make it happen for you.

There may be a situation in which you must dedicate yourself to planning for what you want to begin or achieve. This would challenge you to take charge of your destiny and trust your instincts; however, it’s also what everything you’ve been through has been leading up to.

This is not a time to sit back and wait or to doubt yourself. You must embrace this opportunity to become comfortable with making your own decisions and going after what you want for yourself.

This is a time for putting in the work and trusting that the future rewards will be worth it, but it’s a process that you will have to have faith in — but Cancer, you are guaranteed to succeed.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.