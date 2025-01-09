What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of January 13 - 19, Per A Tarot Card Reader

The weekly tarot horoscope for January 13 - 19, 2025, provides insight into how each zodiac sign can manage the strong emotions that surface from the Full Moon in Cancer on Monday.

The Three of Cups shows up with the message of friendship and love for the collective, reminding us that it's important to celebrate the best relationships in our lives so we can treasure them to the best of our abilities. Showing up for each other in the most positive manner possible leads to extraordinary outcomes.

The Lovers is the major arcana card for the collective this week, adding weight to the importance of real love, whether platonic or romantic. After all, love can enable one to soar high and speed forward in life! The Chariot follows the Lovers, asking us to make choices that move us towards love instead of away from it.

What each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope reveals for January 13 - 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Four of Wands

Aries, the Four of Wands is a card of love, accomplishment, and harmony. Sweet experiences and romance await you this week.

Focus on key areas of importance and give everything you do your all this week for great results.

New friendships will come your way this week, but don't forget to celebrate your wins with those whose support has helped you achieve your goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Knight of Swords

Taurus, the Knight of Swords encourages you to speak your mind and be swift as the wind whenever you act.

Being grounded is excellent in many scenarios, but sometimes it's time to allow your inner strength to shine as outer speed.

Not only will this surprise people who are used to seeing you plod along like the zodiac bull, but it will give you the advantage you need to bring everything home with resounding success.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Queen of Pentacles

Gemini, you have been working hard to build a foundation for yourself. Don't be afraid to ask for help in your search for stability.

Is there anyone in your life who can act as a counterbalance to the swiftness and mercurial creativity your zodiac sign embodies?

Don't be afraid to pull out all the stops when it comes to showing appreciation for those who show you the ropes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: The Empress

Cancer, The Empress urges you to recognize your significance in the world. Wield your inner strength and power with pride.

There is strong potential for a financial windfall this week, so look up and ahead. Be ready to jump on any opportunities that cross your path this week.

To tap into this energy, working with jade stone can increase your luck and good fortune.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Two of Pentacles

Leo, the Two of Pentacles encourages you to find a balance when juggling all the important things in your life.

While you can't always put your all into everything, learning to prioritize to the best of your abilities will help ensure nothing gets forgotten.

It will be difficult to strike the right balance at first, but you will soon get the hang of things and realize how interconnected everything is.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Knight of Wands

Virgo, the Knight of Wands is a reminder that you are not just an earth sign with a penchant for perfectionism.

Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, is your ruling planet. You are capable of far more than most people give you credit for.

Prove yourself most ingeniously by taking actions that no one could have imagined you capable of this week. Be proactive and seize the day!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Ace of Cups

Libra, you have the Ace of Cups encouraging you to find joy and love wherever you go this week.

In your true judicious style, avoid dramatic takedowns and hot-headed comebacks. Let empathy and care guide you forward.

Your ability to make friends is unmatched. Adventures are waiting for you in every corner ... as soon as you let go of barriers that keep people apart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Nine of Cups

Scorpio, the beautiful Nine of Cups encourages you to prioritize self-love and self-care this week.

Do something fulfilling for you this week, whether that's going to the spa, aligning your chakras, thinking up new outfits that bring confidence, or working on a hobby or side project that fills you with joy.

Choose yourself and everything else will fall into place!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Queen of Cups

Sagittarius, the Queen of Cups is a reminder of the vast ocean within your subconscious mind where untold riches, talents, and secrets lurk.

Make the effort to dig deep to uncover some of these secrets and realize exactly what to do next and where to go according to your life path.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Ten of Wands

Capricorn, the Ten of Wands is a cautionary card urging you to make sure you're in alignment with yourself.

Work burdens and other responsibilities can often become overwhelming, no matter how efficiently you try to manage things.

Consider this your sign to the universe to seek help where you can instead of trying to carry all the burden alone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Eight of Pentacles

Aquarius, the Eight of Pentacles is a reminder that you are a visionary and thinker. You are a creative who can push the boundaries of what's possible in your area of expertise.

True mastery is all about the details and the leveling up with each new day and new effort. Something truly magnificent will grow out of the investment of time and energy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Nine of Wands

Pisces, the Nine of Wands is your reminder to have patience during moments when life seems to be moving at a slower pace.

Don't be afraid to start over at any time if you feel you stepped in the wrong direction — remember what motivated you in the first place and stay on that path.

You will see the results of your hard work before you know it.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.