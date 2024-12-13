Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 16 - 22, 2024 prepares us for winter. On Monday, we start with a Full Moon in Gemini inviting us to release things that no longer serve us, and it's perfectly timed for the end of the year.

The Moon will travel from Gemini through Virgo.

As we turn our attention toward a new year, the energy during this week will be centered on achieving emotional harmony with the Moon in Cancer, setting the tone. Things can pick up with the Moon in Leo making a dramatic entrance on December 17, opposing Pluto, giving us perspective and cold reality.

On December 18, the Leo Moon will conjunct Mars, helping us feel recharged and ready to take on any challenge. However, we should still be patient with Mars retrograde. Patience works in our favor, not impulsivity. The Moon enters Virgo on December 20 helping us to get organized. It's the perfect time to clear clutter and prepare for a new solar season.

Capricorn season begins on December 21.

The Sun enters Capricorn over the weekend. Capricorn season relates to work and social status. The Winter Solstice begins this Saturday and represents a dynamic period that reflects how we are all entering a new chapter before the year's close.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 16 - 22, 2024:

Aries

With the Moon in Cancer showing you how to be more connected to your emotions, this can be a good base for you to handle the energy earlier in the week. Journaling your emotions or finding the time to cry can feel cathartic and healing.

The Moon in Leo can bring clarity and structure as it joins up with Mars, allowing you to express yourself. With the Moon in Virgo closing the week, this can be your moment to excel at collaborations.

The Sun entering Capricorn invites you to explore new work-related opportunities. It's an excellent time to update your LinkedIn profile and resume with any skills you've learned this year.

Taurus

A potent Moon in Cancer at the beginning of the week, protecting your connections and making it a harmonious period for friendships.

The Moon in Leo pushes you to take center stage and can provide grounding energy that allows you to pour more love onto others. As you continue focusing on self-care, the Moon in Virgo helps strengthen and heal your relationships.

The Sun entering Capricorn invites you to explore travel and learning opportunities. Where do you want to visit in the future? Start researching the culture. If you need to get or renew a passport, this is the perfect month to do so.

Gemini

As things continue to advance, the Moon in Cancer brings a flurry of emotions that can bring a lot of healing and kindness. With the Moon in Leo making a potent connection with Mars retrograde, this can be a very fruitful period to discuss things and brainstorm with others.

More clarity will be possible with the Mercury-ruled Moon in Virgo, helping you to put your plans in progress from the comfort of your home. Patience is key during this time for success.

The Sun entering your sector of shared resources invites you to explore potential partnership opportunities or ventures. If you have children, this is also a great time to update living wills and manage future inheritance matters.

Cancer

Diving into new territory early in the week with the Moon in your sign, empowering you as you take the next steps. The Moon in Leo can add an element of surprise with Mars conjunct with the Moon, allowing you to take more leadership roles and serve as a guiding force for others.

Giving yourself more space and being kind to yourself is essential during the Virgo Moon, as you receive inspiration from others.

The Sun entering your partnership sector can open the door to new love or business ventures where you 'marry' for a common goal or cause. If you enjoy business networking events, sign up for newsletters that inform you about upcoming events where you can mingle with like-minded friends.

Leo

Reaching the summit seems a lot more manageable with Mars in your sign, inspiring you to fight for your victories. The Moon in Cancer can feel like a reset early in the week, helping you to connect with your emotions.

Meditation may work in your favor as the Moon enters your sign, especially once it conjuncts Mars retrograde. Be kind, be present, and listen to others.

The Moon in Virgo helps you to feel more optimistic about your journey since Mars is still permitting you to see the beauty of the plans you have and the work you have done.

The Sun moving into Capricorn brings health and physical fitness concerns to the forefront. Schedule your annual physical. If you have a gym membership, don't wait until the new year to consistently attend fitness classes. Start this week if you can.

Virgo

Giving you a lot of confidence, motivation, and inspiration is the Moon in Cancer early this week, making you the center of attention. Your charm is electric, and others are noticing you.

With the Moon in Leo, things can feel much more manageable and calm as you consider working independently. Finally, the Moon in your sign can help you establish new plans and reflect on your successes just a few weeks before we start 2025.

The Capricorn Sun and a new solar season may have love or romance knocking on your door in a current relationship or with someone new if you're single. Plan to socialize. If you do online dating, maybe it's time to meet someone new by initiating a date.

Libra

As you eye your position at the top, the Moon in Cancer can fuel your ambition and make you much more self-assured. With Mars retrograde conjunct with the Moon in Leo, this can be an illuminating transit that enables you to see the importance of having solid friends and relationships. Because you are a power force, the Virgo Moon can help you take things slow and recharge before taking on your next adventure.

The Sun entering your sector of authority figures and home may bring you opportunities to work remotely during the colder winter months. Use this time to foster positive relationships with bosses and senior managers.

Scorpio

You may have made many discoveries during the Saturn in Pisces transit, igniting your passion for learning. The Moon in Cancer connects with Saturn to grant you the courage to study and continue to expand your horizons.

The Leo Moon will make others notice your potential and intellect as it connects with Mars at the highest point in your chart. Meanwhile, the Virgo Moon later in the week brings calm and serenity as connections spark happiness and joy.

Capricorn season invites you to work on writing, correspondence and things that involve words. Do you plan to launch a newsletter in 2025? Start researching programs you'd like to use. If you want to write your content, review best practices this month.

Sagittarius

Things can feel as if they are flourishing with the Moon in Cancer early in the week, allowing you to close pivotal chapters as you step into your power. You may begin to view friendships and relationships differently with the Leo Moon connecting with Mars towards the middle of the week.

However, the Virgo Moon adds discipline and practicality, helping you to visualize your goals and giving you the tools needed to move forward.

Money-making opportunities may come your way once the Sun enters a new solar season. Starting this Saturday, pivot your attention toward real estate markets and investments. Make last-minute donations to non-profits this month, especially if you plan to use the receipts for tax purposes.

Capricorn

Letting go of the hold that some past relationships may have on you may seem more manageable with the Moon in Cancer, giving you some optimism now that Pluto is away from your relationship house.

The Moon in Leo can be a period of courage and reminding you of your potential, while the Virgo Moon can help you excel at anything you do as long as you don’t lose faith in yourself.

The Sun enters your sign, launching a new solar month and year for you, Capricorn. This is the perfect time to schedule a spa day and a mini makeover session. Are you tired of your current look or wardrobe? Be proactive and see what you can change for a little extra pizzaz.

Aquarius

If you need guidance with getting back on track to complete your objectives, the Moon in Cancer can be a good time to contemplate finding your motivation. The Moon in Leo adds a lot of passion and energy to your relationship house as it meets with Mars retrograde. Love can be on your mind during this brief transit.

The Moon in Virgo can be a very informative transit that helps you to read more, research, and collaborate.

The Sun entering your sector of hidden enemies reminds you not to trust people blindly. You will want to avoid gossip or tasks that require you to keep secrets. It's best to practice the highest ethical standards and maintain your integrity in all situations.

Pisces

Water energy starts the week with the Moon in Cancer, making this a romantic transit that may elevate your romantic connections. With the Moon in Leo, this can be a period where you may feel very curious about learning and growing.

The Moon in Virgo brings to light your relationship dynamics, helping you to exercise boundaries and discuss any issues with your friends or partner. Developing a solid foundation and trust is a period of transparency and honesty.

The Sun will start its monthly transit through your friendship and professional networking sector. This is a great month to update any business cards or to reach out and show gratitude to people who support your work. Make a few LinkedIn connections and follow people you like to learn from on social media this month.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.