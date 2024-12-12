What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of December 16 - 22, Per A Tarot Card Reader

We have an interesting week ahead for each zodiac sign in astrology. On December 16, the week starts with a Full Cold Moon in Gemini and ends on December 22 with the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo. Since Mercury rules the Full and Quarter Moon, our minds are alert and open to the cosmos. According to the tarot, what else does your zodiac sign need to know?

The collective tarot cards for the week are Ace of Pentacles and The Chariot.

We are encouraged to be charitable and generous with our money but also cautious and not spend what we don't have, ensuring our spending equals the received value. Will a purchase experience enrich your life? Are you creating lasting memories and experiencing happiness?

Making good decisions, especially financial ones, can be tough during the holiday season. It may feel easier to go with the flow and do what other people want, but it's important to do what's best for you overall. As we dive into our weekly tarot card horoscope, let's find out what else is in store for each zodiac sign.

Weekly one-card tarot horoscope for December 16 - 22, 2024:

Aries: The High Priestess

The High Priestess reminds you that life is supposed to be an adventure with unexpected twists and unexplored pathways. So, don't always follow what seems logical because reason is informed by what is known and depends on explorers to expand their knowledge. Work with Citrine and Chrysocolla to expand your heightened intuition — a strong source of knowledge for you this week.

Taurus: Three of Pentacles

This week, you may be asked to participate in a team-building activity to fulfill a common goal. The Three of Pentacles encourages you to openly share what you know and listen to what others say.

Avoid focusing on your personal victories; it's the collective victory that leads to success. Teamwork to bring something truly positive into your life. Work with Chrysocolla crystals this week.

Gemini: Five of Wands

What's your goal for the week? Do you know what you hope to gain? The Five of Wands reminds you to be intentional when competing and not be competitive just for winning.

Focus on building everyone up instead so everyone wins and the energy remains positive. Just remember that not everyone may have the same motivations as you, so be respectful and honor each person's individuality. Working with Citrine can help you stay committed and focused all week.

Cancer: The Magician

The Magician is a major Arcana card, that reminds you that you have everything you need to succeed in life, so don't allow negative self-talk or critical comments in your external world to hold you back. As long as you anchor your wishes in something concrete, the path ahead will open for you more easily than you can imagine now. Working with Clear Quartz can help you accomplish your goals.

Leo: Five of Pentacles

Leo, the Five of Pentacles is a cautionary card about personal finances and watching how you spend your money. For some of you, this is also about not feeling burdened about the holidays or holiday gift shopping.

Create something handmade with effort and love instead of purchasing something generic and less meaningful. Whether this is a delicious dinner or a handmade card, those who love you will appreciate the effort and the sentiment. Working with Clear Quartz can bring you tremendous clarity on what to do and when.

Virgo: Nine of Wands

Virgo, the Nine of Wands reminds you that patience is a virtue because it enables you to embrace the ebbs and flow of life and allow things to mature and grow at their own pace.

You can wait for your harvest this way instead of picking it clean even before it ripens! You will benefit from daily exercises that help you build your patience. This week, working with Citrine is indicated for you to bring joy while you wait.

Libra: The Lovers

Libra, you have The Lovers as your tarot card for the week. This energy is also related to the Six of Cups in the tarot deck. It is popping up as a way to remind you that every relationship begins with two strangers interacting with each other because they find each other interesting. Whether this is in love or friendship, every relationship only develops when both parties try to help the relationship grow. If either one or both sides are not interested, this will not happen.

So The Lovers reminds you that love is a choice and if you choose someone but they don't choose you, it will not lead to a happy ever after. Apply this message to your life as it fits. Working with Rose Quartz will also be beneficial for you at this time.

Scorpio: Seven of Wands

Scorpio, the Seven of Wands reminds you that anytime you reach the top, your journey does not end. Now, you must defend your position at the top against those who want to tear you down. You have everything within you to defend your position and yourself, so don't be afraid.

If you haven't yet, consider watching the movie "Wicked" since it's synonymous with allowing courage and conviction to light your path. Work with Obsidian or Amethyst this week to thrive and shine.

Sagittarius: Three of Wands

Sagittarius, this week, the Three of Wands helps you to expand your horizons and explore beyond your comfort zone. This is the holiday season tarot card for you, especially if you're planning to go on vacation or just enjoy yourself at home. Try something new, for example, an advent calendar you saw on social media and wanted to try out. Working with Clear Quartz or Black Tourmaline is indicated for you this week.

Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

Capricorn, your tarot card, the Ten of Pentacles, predicts great joy and success when you pursue wealth-building activities. Whether you invest time in a new venture or sit with the elders in your family, learning is part of the plan. Focus on your life's most precious treasures and use them as a resource for growth. Citrine is an excellent stone for you to work with this week to manifest wealth in other areas of your life.

Aquarius: Temperance

Aquarius, if you need a reason to be patient, your tarot card this week is here to help. Temperance urges you to look for joy in every aspect of your life and use each situation to create a masterpiece.

Learn from other cultures and world traditions to expand your mind and horizons. Seeing how others live can foster a sense of gratitude. Embrace different perspectives and allow varying points of view to expand your knowledge. Work with Obsidian to see the beauty in life.

Pisces: Nine of Pentacles

Pisces, the Nine of Pentacles is an excellent card to receive, especially during the holiday season, as it's a clear sign you will be abundant and rewarded for your hard work and efforts. Don't be surprised if you find gifts left at your doorstep metaphorically and literally.

You may get a bonus check from your job or a gift card from a family member to buy something nice for yourself or your family. A great crystal to work with this week is Clear Quartz for healing and rest.

