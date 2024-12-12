The Holiday Movie That Fits Your Zodiac Sign's Vibe This Season, According To An Astrologer

This time of year, nothing sounds better than kicking your feet up and snuggling on the couch for a festive movie night. But with so many incredible Christmas movies to choose from, how do you settle on which one to watch?

Don’t worry, the stars have got your back! Your zodiac sign can help you find the best holiday movie for your vibe. So grab a blanket and some hot cocoa, and let’s dive in!

The best holiday movie for your zodiac sign this season, according to an astrologer

Aries: 'Home Alone'

Aries, your bold, adventurous spirit makes "Home Alone" the perfect holiday watch! Ruled by Mars, you’ll totally vibe with Kevin McCallister’s fearless transformation from powerless middle child to heroic mastermind.

Just like Kevin’s clever booby traps, you’re resourceful and daring, always ready to turn the odds in your favor. As you tune into this thrilling Christmas watch, you’ll cheer him on, you’ll likely find yourself yelling at the screen, thinking, "I’d totally do that!"

So, grab some popcorn and let this Christmas classic remind you that a little creativity and courage can save the day, Aries style!

Taurus: 'The Last Holiday'

Taurus, "The Last Holiday" is totally your Christmas vibe: charming, indulgent, and the perfect reminder to step outside your cozy comfort zone every once in a while!

Georgia (played by Queen Latifah) has spent her life saving every penny and playing it safe, but when faced with a life-changing diagnosis, she ditches caution for a dream-worthy adventure full of life’s finest luxuries.

If anyone gets what it's like balancing practicality with treating yourself, it’s you, Taurus. Like Georgia, you savor the little things but know when it’s time to splurge. So, grab your softest cashmere blanket, pour something decadent, and let this movie inspire you to live large in the holiday spirit!

Gemini: 'Gremlins'

Gemini, your Christmas movie match is "Gremlins" — a mischievous, offbeat pick for a dual-natured trickster like you!

The story follows a gadget salesman who gifts his son a mysterious creature called a Mogwai, with strict rules: no bright light, no water, and no late-night snacks. Of course, all these are broken, unleashing a gang of gremlins to wreak havoc on Christmas Eve!

Like the unpredictable Mogwai, you thrive on curiosity and excitement, and your quick wit mirrors Billy Peltzer (played by Zach Galligan) and Kate Bringer (played by Phoebe Cates) scramble to restore order.

The movie’s blend of humor and mayhem matches your playful yet intense energy. Whether stirring up fun or festive mischief, Gemini, you keep everyone on their toes — just like the gremlins!

Cancer: 'Bad Moms Christmas'

Cancer, "Bad Moms Christmas" is so your holiday vibe — hilarious, heartwarming, and a reminder to find balance between being the ultimate caregiver and taking a well-deserved festive break!

The film follows three moms juggling holiday perfection while navigating complicated relationships with their own mothers. Sound familiar? It’s a chaotic, relatable ride that speaks to your nurturing spirit.

You’re always the one creating warmth and comfort, Cancer, but this movie reminds you that you can’t pour from an empty cup, my dear crab. So, grab a glass of wine, relax, and embrace a little holiday chaos — sometimes the best moments come from simply enjoying the magic!

Leo: 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas'

Leo, "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" is your perfect holiday vibe — bold, dramatic, and full of heart. And let's be real: the Grinch’s larger-than-life personality is so Leo (main character energy, obviously!).

Like you, the Grinch has got the charisma to command attention and light up the whole of Whoville in his own chaotic way. Sure, he may stir up a little chaos, but beneath it all is a soft, lovable side waiting to be discovered! As the Grinch learns Christmas is about love and connection, you’ll see shades of your own generous spirit.

Leo, you’re all about making an impact, and the grand gestures you pull out every holiday season prove that the real magic comes from the love and generosity we share with others. As the Grinch discovers Christmas is all about love, family, and connection, you’ll see a little of yourself in his journey. So, get ready to laugh, feel all the feels, and embrace the true magic of the season!

Virgo: 'The Holiday Calendar'

Virgo, "The Holiday Calendar" is your perfect Christmas movie pick because, let’s be real, we know how particular you can be!

The story follows Abby Sutton (played by Kat Graham), a practical, problem-solving queen who inherits a magical advent calendar that predicts her future, sending her on a heartwarming journey of self-discovery. Sound familiar? It's basically your life with a little holiday magic!

As Abby navigates her decisions, you’ll be grinnin’ in approval (a rare feat for a Virgo, we know!). This movie is a sweet reminder that while having it all together matters, life’s little bursts of magic make it truly something magical!

Libra: 'The Holiday'

"The Holiday" is the perfect Christmas movie for you, Libra! Ruled by Venus, you live for all things love, beauty, and balance — and this film is all that and more wrapped in a shiny red bow.

"The Holiday" follows two women who swap homes for the holidays (talk about balancing the scales!), which leads to two new unexpected romances as they fall for each other's mates.

This movie is all about finding harmony and that soul-deep love you long for, Libra. Plus, you'll totally adore the charming settings, from a cozy English cottage to a glamorous L.A. mansion. With its heartwarming storyline and picturesque backdrop, "The Holiday" delivers the perfect mix of rom-com and festive vibes, just for you!

Scorpio: 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Scorpio, what’s more iconic, mysterious, and totally your vibe than "The Nightmare Before Christmas?" Like Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, you’re a master of transformation. His quest to explore Christmas Town mirrors your own insatiable curiosity and drive to uncover life’s hidden dimensions. You’re always seeking for more, Scorpio, and Jack’s longing for new thrills reflects your own search for passion and purpose.

Jack’s complexity and intensity shine through, reminding you that nothing’s off-limits when fueled by pure desire (just like you)! Watching "The Nightmare Before Christmas" this holiday season will feel like stepping into your own world — dark, mystic, and hauntingly magical!

Sagittarius: 'The Polar Express'

Sagittarius, what better way to capture your adventurous, free-spirited nature than "The Polar Express?" This magical trip to the North Pole mirrors your love for exploration and belief in embracing the unknown.

Like Hero Boy’s epic ride, you thrive on discovery and you’re always eager to seek new horizons and deeper truths. The film’s theme of trusting the unseen and following your heart? Total Sagittarius vibes! Your boundless optimism and faith in life’s magic make this holiday classic feel like a reflection of your own path, Sag.

Watching "The Polar Express" is a great family-friendly reminder that a little adventure — and holiday wonder — can take you anywhere!

Capricorn: 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'

Capricorn, "Scrooge" is your Christmas vibe — classic, witty, and all about realizing even the hardest-working souls need a little holiday magic!

Ebenezer Scrooge, the ambitious, self-sufficient businessman, channels a Capricorn's shadow side. Like him, you’re laser-focused on success, but also, like Scrooge, you can find joy in softening up and embracing the holiday spirit, too! After all, it is your season to enjoy!

This iconic tale shows it’s okay to step away from the grind and invite festive cheer into your life. It’s not always about reaching goals; sometimes, it’s about connection, love, and holiday fun!

Aquarius: 'Love Actually'

Aquarius, "Love Actually" is your perfect Christmas movie! While this may seem like an unexpected pick for the cool-headed, emotionally elusive air sign, this film’s unique take on love and relationships is your vibe! You embrace individuality and celebrate the unorthodox, and "Love Actually" is full of quirky characters and surprising love stories that match your outlook.

This movie reveals that love can pop up in unexpected places and that even the most unconventional relationships can be both meaningful and beautiful — so very Aquarius. With its offbeat charm and heartfelt moments, it’s sure gonna capture your love for a little holiday magic, with a fresh twist on romance!

Pisces: 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'

Pisces, "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" is a holiday fantasy made for your imaginative, dreamy soul! This visually stunning film sweeps you into a magical world brimming with wonder — exactly the kind of ethereal adventure you live for.

Like Clara Stahlbaum (played by Mackenzie Foy) on her quest to restore balance in the realms, you naturally lean into your intuition to uncover life’s deeper mysteries. As ruler of the 12th house (a.k.a. The Hiddem Realm), the film’s themes of self-discovery and inner strength will resonate deeply with your introspective nature, while its enchanting blend of ballet, stunning visuals, and heartfelt moments perfectly reflects your love for the beautifully surreal.

It’s the ultimate holiday escape, crafted just for your whimsical, creative spirit, Pisces!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.