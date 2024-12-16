With the combination of Capricorn energy and the Last Quarter Moon in Libra, each zodiac sign's most powerful day of the week beginning December 16 helps you to honor yourself and your truth.

To manifest your deepest dreams, you must be grounded in the current reality — however, you also need hope knowing that you can accomplish all you wish. Grounding yourself in reality can help you take a more logical approach to manifesting your dreams and tapping into the luck of the universe. Any one of your dreams can become real, but you need to do more than just hope it will come true — you need to make a plan and be brave enough to start creating the new reality you want to live.

Your dreams finally find the grounding they need as Capricorn season begins on Saturday, December 21! Capricorn season is all about setting goals and taking practical action towards achieving them. However, unlike years past, there is a strong emphasis on your emotional motivation and desires. This means it’s not enough to want to manifest greater wealth or success. It's just as important to seek emotional fulfillment and joy through whatever you pursue.

This grounding energy will be beneficial as the Last Quarter Moon in Libra rises at the end of the week, encouraging you to release what is no longer necessary and adopt a new perspective toward yourself and your life.

The most powerful day of the week for each zodiac sign from December 16 - 22, 2024

Aries

Most powerful day of the week for Aries: Saturday, December 21

You are beginning an exciting new chapter in your professional life, Aries, and it suits more of your talents. Matters of your career have been challenging the last year, or at the very least have shifted in ways you had to learn to accept. However, it was all part of a grand plan to help you step more fully into your purpose.

Now, as Capricorn season begins on Saturday, December 21, you are empowered by the Sun's energy to start embracing new career possibilities. This is a wonderful time to apply to new positions or begin a new role. If you’ve previously been searching for a new job or waiting to hear back from colleges, you will also receive some positive news around this time.

It’s safe to believe that you are now moving beyond the challenges you’ve experienced so you can truly start receiving more lucky opportunities from the universe.

Taurus

Most powerful day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, December 21

Surprise yourself and have an adventure. Although you’ve been focusing more on your romantic life recently, you need to remember just how much life there is to live. Leave behind what you had thought you’d do or ideas about how certain events in your life would progress and instead make the most of every moment that you get to experience — especially once the Sun shifts into Capricorn on Saturday, December 21.

This is an incredible time to focus on your spiritual practice or book that trip that you’ve been considering. Even if it feels more impulsive, you are encouraged to seize your dreams and let yourself have an adventure because it will benefit you in many ways.

Gemini

Most powerful day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, December 19

You may want to set aside some time to reflect on your dreams, dear Gemini. Let yourself wonder: if you genuinely believed you could accomplish anything, where would you direct your energy and what would you do differently?

You are guided to believe in yourself more deeply, especially as Venus in Aquarius aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Gemini on Thursday, December 19. Venus in Aquarius in your house of luck inspires you to embrace new beginnings and work on making your dreams a reality.

However, retrograde Jupiter in Gemini is helping you to see that to do any of that, you must believe in yourself and your abilities. Start practicing affirmations, and instead of talking yourself out of doing what you most want, take a chance and start trusting that you know precisely what is destined for you in this life.

Cancer

Most powerful day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, December 22

Don’t try to rush through this process, Cancer. As much as you are excited to start focusing on what’s next in your life, you also need to give yourself time to rest, process, and heal from all that you’ve experienced in the past. Although some new opportunities may arise that bring excitement for your future, try to give yourself plenty of time to work through what has recently ended in your life.

Take a moment on Sunday, December 22 when the Last Quarter Moon rises in Libra encouraging you to release what you no longer need or have to continue carrying on your emotional plate. You are free now, Cancer, but try to take a moment and consciously release the weight and worry you’ve been carrying around so that you can be more grounded as you head toward an exciting new chapter in your life.

Leo

Most powerful day of the week for Leo: Sunday, December 22

Often one of the luckiest and even most intelligent choices you can make, Leo, is to allow yourself to change your mind. Changing your mind or perspective requires being open to learning. But being flexible enough to change your beliefs also means that you’re not holding too tightly to your ego or appearances and instead can receive what truly is meant for you.

Try to hold space for change and even deeper understanding as the Last Quarter Moon in Libra rises on Sunday, December 22. This lunation can help you let go of a longstanding issue that has been standing in the way of you manifesting the abundance you desire, but it also may help you in your personal life. Try letting go of the need to be right, so that you can see you are on the right path.

Virgo

Most powerful day of the week for Virgo: Thursday, December 19

Trust that everything you’re doing is going to pay off, Virgo. The only caveat is that what is meant for you may look slightly different than you had originally planned for. This doesn’t mean you will have to sacrifice your dreams or what you want for yourself, but rather to remain open to change, trusting that it is all about creating a better life.

On Thursday, December 19, Venus in Aquarius will align with retrograde Jupiter in Gemini, transforming how and where you work. Use this energy to lean into remote work if possible or start an at-home business.

While some aspects of this may seem unexpected, it is important to take this direction from the universe and allow yourself to explore new options as it would help you not just achieve greater success but also have more of the life you’ve always wanted.

Libra

Most powerful day of the week for Libra: Saturday, December 21

Home isn’t only a place, Libra, but also a feeling. Yet, it’s also something that inspires growth and healing within yourself as you learn that the most important home is the one that you create within yourself.

Instead of solely focusing on where you might live, or even with whom, try to focus on this idea of feeling the home within. This will allow you to feel more comfortable embracing change and speaking your truth because if you are home wherever you go, there is never a need to please anyone else but yourself.

This theme of home becomes intensified as the Sun shifts into Capricorn on Saturday, December 21. Though it may adjust your living situation, this is also a profound time to focus on your inner self and develop that sense of security you’ve been seeking.

While this type of luck arrives more quietly, it still can change your life as it will allow you to take greater risks and listen to your heart more intently.

Scorpio

Most powerful day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, December 22

At a certain point, Scorpio, you have to realize that you can never escape yourself. This isn’t a negative aspect, but one that can help you start prioritizing exactly what you want for your life.

You have a great deal of changes arriving soon, but to be fully prepared for them, make sure you’re not letting any old wounds dictate your decisions. Use the time around the Last Quarter Moon in Libra on Sunday, December 22 to reflect on your healing, let go of the need to people please, and stop attempting to control the outcome of everything in your life.

The more you can release during this time, the easier it will be to discern your truth and intuition from your wounds which will allow you to finally and utterly choose yourself. And choosing yourself is exactly what this new and lucky phase of your life will be all about.

Sagittarius

Most powerful day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, December 21

Money won’t solve all your problems, Sagittarius, but it can help you accomplish some of your dreams. On Saturday, December 21, Capricorn season begins lighting up your house of wealth and self-worth, making you more aware of what and who is truly of value in your life.

During this time, you will face personal challenges, so as much as this will be a financially abundant time, you also have to prioritize important relationships in your life. You deserve a life that isn’t only financially secure but also that provides the support and love that you so deeply crave.

While this is a fantastic time to start a business or put in for a promotion, it’s also one that you can use to repair personal relationships in your life so that it’s not just money you are a magnet for — but joy as well.

Capricorn

Most powerful day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, December 21

Welcome to your solar return and zodiac season, Capricorn. As the Sun shifts into your earth sign of Capricorn on Saturday, December 21, you will begin a time of new beginnings.

Although the new year isn’t far off for everyone, your solar return is your personal new year that encourages you to let go of what the past year has brought and set intentions for what you want to manifest in the months ahead. Take this time to prepare for your new beginning, care for yourself, and pay close attention to your feelings and emotional fulfillment so you can fully focus on what matters most to you.

You also want to reflect on if you are showing your true self to the world. If not, this is a time to embrace a greater sense of authenticity, knowing that it is an essential part of any new beginning.

Aquarius

Most powerful day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, December 22

Let go of the fear holding you back, sweet Aquarius. You have already begun a brand-new chapter in your life, but it seems that you are still scared of what will happen if you truly go all in and release the fear that you’ve had. This is especially true when it comes to allowing yourself to dream and hope for what the future will bring.

As the Last Quarter Moon rises in Libra on Sunday, December 22, this is your chance to let go of the fear once and for all and seize the opportunity to take a step toward manifesting your dreams.

Libra governs your house of luck and abundance, but it also represents a place of new beginnings. Yet to embrace the energy that this lunation brings, you need to let go of what has been holding you back because your dreams, Aquarius, will always be a source of deep power.

Pisces

Most powerful day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, December 21

Life will get a bit brighter, Pisces, when the Sun shifts into Capricorn on Saturday, December 21, lighting up your social calendar and providing you with new opportunities for increasing your finances.

The Sun is one of the luckiest bodies in the cosmos, giving you the energy and ambition to accomplish whatever you wish. In Capricorn, the Sun not only highlights working with others but also the benefits of the social connections that you have in your life. This can lead to new opportunities in networking and collaboration that culminate sin an increase in financial wealth.

Try not to second guess this opportunity as it comes around. Although you’ve been rather tired lately, make sure that you don’t isolate yourself away as you need to get back out into the world and start making magic once again.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.