3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success The Week Of December 16 - 22, 2024

Three Chinese zodiac signs will find a way to attract financial success the week of December 16 - 22, 2024.

The I Ching hexagram of success this week is Thunder over Fire (#55), changing to Fire over Fire (#30). It highlights Rat, Ox, and Rabbit and their essential nature of success and each zodiac sign's capacity to make shine as brightly as stars and supernovae!

So don't shy away from success; decide that you will live your life to its fullest potential, and when it seems like something could hold you back, persist anyway.

Now is also a good time to journal your feelings about the external indicators of success, whether that's wealth, lifestyle, or education, to bring you what you need.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success December 16 - 22, 2024:

1. Rat

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Rat, your financial success this week will feel like a golden light in your life. For some of you, this will come at a period when you were almost about to give up, thus bringing with it a life lesson about never giving up.

Those of you who work in the finance industry or handle other people's money will benefit more, but so will those who live their lives with generosity and kindness.

If you have experienced financial blockage, you will benefit from taking a closer look at the influential people in your life, whether they are elders, peers, or colleagues. Negative beliefs can influence you harshly, so this must be countered by refusing to discuss financial matters with them or setting stronger boundaries.

Your power color this week is slate gray. You will also attract financial success when you exude positivity tempered with inner strength.

2. Ox

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Ox, you will attract financial success this week like honey bees to sweet things. This energy will work so well for you, even in areas where you normally are not abundant, that you will experience an epiphany.

Those of you who work with military forces in some capacity will experience financial success the most this week. Others, in general, are encouraged to think about life from the perspective of Goldilocks never settle for less in any arena, and also not choosing things to impress others. The middle ground is where you will succeed, as directed by your heart.

This will be a remedy against financial blocks for most of you. But some of you can block toxic forces by wearing iron on your body, even if it's a simple iron amulet.

Your power color this week is green. Engaging with nature will also have a powerful impact on your personal growth.

3. Rabbit

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Rabbit, you will be financially successful this week because of all the hard work you have put in the last many weeks and months. You deserve this so embrace the abundance with everything you have got!

Those of you who work in the finance industry will be more successful than others this week. But if you are a firefighter or an essential service worker who deals with emergencies, then you shall be successful too. Others, in general, are encouraged to think about the areas of life that are essential for your well-being and focus heavily on that as that's what will attract financial success to you.

If you have felt blocked financially in the past, you may benefit from working with a shaman to help you remove any evil eye that may be messing up things behind the scenes.

Your power color this week is green. Wearing clothes that are dyed with natural colors will also have a powerful impact on you at this time.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.