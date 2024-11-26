The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In December 2024

While the astrology of the past few months has made it seem as though the universe is testing all of us, December 2024 gives us a bit of the break we've been looking for. Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month of December 2024 holds many opportunities for new beginnings and even greater wealth.

December 2024 starts with the Seeker’s New Moon in Sagittarius encouraging you to embrace your visions, reach for the stars, and start a brand new path of greater meaning in your life. This month is extra special because a second New Moon occurs as the New Moon in Capricorn rises on Sunday, December 30, helping you start that new endeavor, make that career change, or even finally feel like you are manifesting the abundance you’ve dreamed of just in time for the new year.

Neptune stations direct in Pisces on Saturday, December 7, followed by Mercury direct in Sagittarius on Sunday, December 15 and Chiron direct in Aries on Saturday, December 29. With Neptune, Mercury, and Chiron stationing direct, there will be a return of hope and the ability to dream and move forward with your plans feeling more ready for what the future holds.

The only caveat is that Mars stations retrograde in Leo on Friday, December 6, slowing down your motivation and creating a need for greater patience in all matters of your life. Mars rules your inner determination, so while its retrograde provides time to reflect and make important changes, it also means that anything begun during this period will take longer to come to fruition.

This doesn’t mean you should wait to make changes or seize that new beginning. Rather, it's a reminder that the universe is guiding you. Perseverance and patience are essential in manifesting. Trust in what arises, and most importantly, remember that your fate is always yours.

The luckiest day of December 2024 for each zodiac sign

Aries

Luckiest day for Aries this month: Sunday, December 1

In December, it finally feels like you’re able to start on what you’ve been working toward all year, Aries. This month confirms your path and reminds you that it’s time to start dreaming again. Don’t let yourself think that any phase of life is as good as it gets, because it can always get better!

The New Moon in Sagittarius rises on Sunday, December 1, helping you get out of your comfort zone and embrace the possibilities around you. This month's new beginnings revolve more around feeling confident in your new life and a romantic relationship. Although you may have experienced blocks to leaving the past behind, under this energy, you finally feel like you can focus on your future.

Taurus

Luckiest day for Taurus this month: Monday, December 30

The Blue New Moon in Capricorn rises in your house of luck on Monday, December 30, a divine gift from the universe. Although you may have to wait until the end of the month to see what this brings into your life, trust that the process to get there is worth the wait.

A Blue Moon marks a rare celestial event in which there are two New Moons in one month, and in Capricorn, it’s as lucky as it can get for you. Focus on what you want to set an intention for during this time, especially in being able to revisit an idea or dream you’ve previously put on the back burner. Although you may have given up hope of it coming true, in December, you will finally understand why everything had to happen in the way it did — and you will start progressing toward living the life that has always been destined for you.

Gemini

Luckiest day for Gemini this month: Saturday, December 7

Your aspirations for the future take a positive turn, dear Gemini, as Venus shifts into Aquarius on Saturday, December 7. Aquarius governs over matters of luck and abundance, and as Venus shifts into this free-spirited air sign, you will see these themes present in your romantic life and finances.

To make the most of this energy, you also need to ensure that you believe in yourself and your ability to create all you have ever wished for. Venus can help with your self-confidence, but this is also a place where you will need to take risks, especially if there are no guarantees. Those aspects of your path that hold the greatest risk are often the place of your greatest luck.

Try to let go of any feelings of failure that you may still be carrying so that you can take this energy and truly let yourself follow your authentic path into the most abundant life possible.

Cancer

Luckiest day for Cancer this month: Saturday, December 7

While you wanted to be more pragmatic and realistic in building this new phase of your life, Cancer, never underestimate the importance of being able to dream. Although you need to see everything in your life for what it is versus what you had imagined it to be, you should now allow yourself to shift and start believing once again that the universe is always supporting you.

On Saturday, December 7, Neptune will station direct in Pisces in your house of new beginnings and purpose, allowing you to feel more hopeful, optimistic, and dreamy when envisioning your future.

Instead of trying to ground yourself in logic, allow yourself to believe in these dreams and the magical way everything seems to come together in the least expected ways. Focus on building a stable foundation for these dreams that you have for your life and there will be no stopping what you can manifest in the weeks ahead.

Leo

Luckiest day for Leo this month: Saturday, December 29

Although you have been trying to move forward in your life, Leo, the universe has led you down a path of learning some major soul lessons.

Chiron, the wounded healer, will finally station direct in Aries in your house of spirituality, beliefs, and faith on Saturday, December 29. Although you may have recently experienced a challenging personal phase in your life, you emerge from this period with a greater sense of resilience, strength, and wisdom.

While this doesn't occur until the end of December, you should start putting the pieces of some of those lessons you’ve been learning together throughout the next few weeks. This may especially show up in areas where you’ve been shown the difference between intuition and ego.

Be gentle with yourself as these lessons come full circle. Once you feel yourself emerge into the light, trust that you have everything you need to finally move forward with all the big plans you have for your life.

Virgo

Luckiest day for Virgo this month: Sunday, December 15

Hold space for unexpected blessings and success, sweet Virgo – all you’ve been working to achieve is finally paying off! On Sunday, December 15, the Full Moon in Gemini rises in your house of career, bringing to fruition what began around the New Moon in this air sign on June 6, 2024.

Gemini represents two paths you've had to choose from in your career, one representing obligation or expectation and the other more connected to your soul purpose. As the energy of the Full Moon in Gemini begins filtering into your life, you receive recognition, success, or even a new offer representing your work and dedication to creating success.

Be mindful of holding space for what may seem unexpected, as it may come about differently than you imagined.

Libra

Luckiest day for Libra this month: Sunday, December 15

Dearest Libra, it is time to trust yourself, let go of anything that isn’t aligned with your soul, and take a chance on your dreams. You have been on a path to discover your authentic self, to take up more space in the world, and to realize the difference between decisions made from healing versus wounding.

As the Full Moon in Gemini peaks on Sunday, December 15 in your house of soulful new beginnings, you are urged to set yourself free. There is nothing you can’t do or accomplish, but in order to see that, you may need to release certain situations holding you back from your destiny.

Trust your ability to figure out the path forward and see yourself as the strong, competent individual you are. Choose yourself under the Full Moon in Gemini, and watch as the path clears to manifest all you’ve dreamed.

Scorpio

Luckiest day for Scorpio this month: Sunday, December 1

The universe often teaches the lesson that money isn’t everything before you can finally achieve the wealth you’ve dreamed of, Scorpio. In this case, you’ve been focused on your self-worth and the value of different relationships and aspects of your life, finding abundance in even the smallest of moments.

All of that work finally begins paying off on Sunday, December 1 as the New Moon in Sagittarius rises, bringing the energy of the divine seeker. Sagittarius governs over your house of wealth, which is also where your lessons of self-worth and value reside. After everything you’ve done to learn and change how you see yourself and what brings value to your life, you are now given the opportunity to cultivate greater wealth.

Because Sagittarius is known as the divine seeker, it is important to reflect on your choices and be mindful of embracing all your lessons so that you can make the decision that will allow you to have the soulful and physical wealth you desire.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day for Sagittarius this month: Saturday, December 21

You can never rush the process, dear Sagittarius. As December begins and you are still experiencing your solar return season, it’s important to work with what you have. You can only be where you are. New beginnings are coming, especially in terms of education, wealth, and career. But in this moment, make sure you’re not dreaming too far ahead so you can make the most of what surrounds you, especially as Capricorn season begins on Saturday, December 21.

Capricorn season represents the phase of the year that the Sun, one of the luckiest planets in the zodiac, shifts into this determined earth sign. In your house of wealth, it means that you are working to achieve greater financial abundance. Use this to get your current finances in order, show up consistently for your side business or career, and trust that the only way to achieve your dreams of wealth is to work with what you have in this moment. That will ensure you can handle everything the future has in store for you.

Capricorn

Luckiest day for Capricorn this month: Saturday, December 7

As you begin to welcome in your zodiac season and solar return, Capricorn, begin December allowing yourself to slow down. You have made so many dreams come true this year and moved through the immense work of Pluto returning to Capricorn. You've experienced lessons in balance and achieving the professional success you desire. But as asteroid Ceres shifts into Aquarius on Saturday, December 7, you are being urged to slow down, spend more time at home, and reflect on how you can better care for yourself.

While the slower pace may seem foreign to you at this time, it's an essential part of that balance you’ve been guided to learn all year. This can help you embody moments of growth and healing that you have moved through and remind you to create time to enjoy all you’ve accomplished this year.

Let yourself rest, Capricorn, and prepare for the new beginning that is just around the corner.

Aquarius

Luckiest day for Aquarius this month: Sunday, December 8

Never underestimate that you deserve all you dream of, sweet Aquarius. December is a powerful month for you, as both Ceres and Venus shift into your sign on Saturday, December 7, helping you feel a newfound sense of inner power and love for yourself. This energy sets the tone for how you will end the year. Knowing now that you have found yourself, there is no stopping you from manifesting all that you have ever dreamed of.

As you are fueled by Ceres and Venus in Aquarius, the First Quarter Moon in Pisces will rise on Sunday, December 8 in your house of wealth and abundance. You are guided to feel more empowered and develop a stronger trust in your abilities, which will let you take action with the First Quarter Moon in Pisces. This may involve a new financial opportunity in your life but could also be about taking a significant step forward to have more of what you deserve.

Continue taking up space, embrace positivity, and remember that you really do deserve it all.

Pisces

Luckiest day for Pisces this month: Sunday, December 1

A new beginning is occurring in your professional life, Pisces, but it requires you to embrace certain changes as part of the process. The New Moon in Sagittarius in your house of career brings about an offer or opportunity leading to professional success, but as Mars stations retrograde in Leo, this chance also means changes to how or where you conduct your life and business.

Although you will have to be mindful of embracing change, it does seem that you will take this opportunity and therefore an increase in your finances, especially once Chiron stations direct in Aries on December 29.

Everything you’ve been doing has led to this moment, and though it may involve change, try to see this as the best thing that could happen to you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.