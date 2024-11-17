4 Zodiac Signs Begin A Period Of Powerful Transformation When Pluto Enters Aquarius On November 19

A significant shift is underway as Pluto enters Aquarius after spending 16 years in Capricorn. Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebellion, is known for initiating upheaval, and four zodiac signs will start feeling these effects kicking off a period of powerful transformation.

Four zodiac signs begin a powerful transformation when Pluto enters Aquarius on November 19

While cardinal signs just completed their era of transformation while Pluto was in Capricorn, as the planet enters a new sign, astrologer Amy Demure explained that Aquarius, Leo, Aries, and Libra are now entering a transformative period of their own. But this won't be a quick journey, as Pluto remains in Aquarius until 2043.

Advertisement

1. Aquarius

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, one of the four zodiac signs expecting a powerful transformation come November 19 is Aquarius. With Pluto now in your sign, “You will have the largest transformation of all the signs,” Demure said, adding that it's a "once-in-a-lifetime evolution."

Over the next 20 years, expect a complete transformation as you’re reborn as a new and improved you.

“You’ll have an opportunity to change your entire life's trajectory around, and since Pluto represents power, you can use this era of your life to step into your power,” Demure explained.

Demure suggested using manifestation techniques to guide your life in the direction you want it to go. You can do this through manifestation, as Aquarius placements envision how they want their life to play out. Tchiki Davis, who has a PhD in Social and Personality Psychology, explained that visualization manifestation is the best way to manifest. Davis cited research that found that possessing a growth mindset is one of the many ways people can make their manifestations a reality.

Advertisement

2. Leo risings

Allexxander | Shutterstock

If you’re a Leo rising, prepare to embark on a 16-year journey within your love life.

Advertisement

“You can begin a karmic cycle where you can control how your love life plays out,” Demure said.

By manifesting and setting intentions, you’ll see the love you desire come to fruition. The power of setting intentions shouldn’t be underestimated, and multiple methods of manifesting love are proven to work!

3. Aries risings

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

“Aries rising, you are embarking on a 16-year-long evolution when it comes to your career,” began Demure.

As a result, it’s important to enter this era with an open mind. Don’t be afraid to use manifestations and setting intentions to get a leg up in your career and climb the corporate ladder or begin your entrepreneurial journey, because according to Demure, the cosmos are on your side when it comes to attracting your dream career.

While reaching this point in your career might not always be straightforward as Pluto is known to break things down before building them back up, don't lose sight of your goals. Whether you’re looking for greater pay or more passion, you’ll be able to have it all as long as you stay consistent with your intentions.

Advertisement

4. Libra

Allexxander | Shutterstock

If you have a Libra placement then you’re in luck! As Demure explained, “You have a powerful opportunity to manifest the life that you desire."

This will take some effort on your part, as Demure suggested journaling or repeating affirmations. However, this will pay off, as research published in the Psychology of Sport and Exercise found that having an adventurous mindset can help maintain psychological well-being, which you'll need through this period of powerful transformation!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.