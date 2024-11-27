4 Zodiac Signs Become Unstoppable Despite Previous Hardships By The End Of December 2024

2024 has been a stressful year for many people, but luckily, the astrology of December 2024 reveals that four zodiac signs overcome their hardships and find some reprieve throughout the month.

Four zodiac signs become unstoppable despite previous hardships by the end of December 2024

1. Sagittarius

It has been a rocky road for Sag for some time now with many ups and downs, particularly in terms of money, finances, and self-worth. This is because Pluto, the planet of destruction and transformation has been transiting your second house which rules money, income, and personal self-worth since 2008.

Pluto is known to regenerate and rebuild — but not before it destroys the old. This is especially true if Pluto in Capricorn has made significant harsh aspects to other planets in your chart from your second house. Not only have you had financial ups and downs, but something has challenged your personal feelings of self-worth and confidence.

Pluto in Capricorn creates a powerful interaction between its transformative abilities and the material and personal values the second house represents. While these areas have been difficult for a long time now, the powerful effect of Pluto has led to deep insights into financial and security issues, self-reliance, and self-worth. People and things in your life have changed, or you've had to let go of them along with resistance to change which is always difficult.

You have been forced to discard old patterns, face financial obstacles, and find balance and faith in yourself in terms of both material and personal values.

But Pluto has finally left Capricorn to enter Aquarius, which is friendly to Sagittarius and may well increase your knowledge and empower your thinking as it enters your third house. Plus, with expansive Jupiter transiting your seventh house of partners, you are likely to meet some interesting people to hang out with!

You will be unstoppable by year’s end.

2. Gemini

Powerful Pluto has been moving through your eighth house since 2008. The eighth house rules taxes, debt, transformation, death, and other people’s money. It is the house of intimate unions and is also associated with death.

Pluto actually rules the eighth house. which makes this aspect very powerful. It’s possible over the past decade and a half that you have lost someone close to you or had to have surgery. If you have lost someone you have likely had to confront your own mortality as this transit represents a death and regeneration of the personal ego. Perhaps you have struggled with debt, shared resources with a partner, or had to fend for yourself financially. The eighth house is the most complex of houses, and you may have even gotten deep into the meaning of life itself or even become interested in life after death.

But Pluto has since left Capricorn to enter Aquarius, which is friendly to Gemini and may now change the way you view the world. Pluto in Aquarius opens the door for you to experience a new type of education or travel and a period of release from emotional issues associated with intimacy, shared resources, and consuming debt issues.

As expansive Jupiter is transiting your sign, you will feel much more free and be unstoppable by the end of 2024!

3. Aquarius

Pluto has been transiting your 12th house for many years now. The 12th house rules prisons, places of isolation, hospitals, and the subconscious mind and all that lies within it. It rules the imagination, private strengths, and weaknesses and is the most mysterious house that also influences spiritual and psychic resources. The 12th house is the realm of things without physical form. It can also represent endings since it is the last house of the zodiac.

Pluto in Capricorn through your 12th represents the last house in your natal chart and is connected with endings and at times lacks real clarity. You may have suffered more than your fair share of losses during this period. The 12th house rules the unknown, leading to feeling as though you didn’t have ample direction in your life. These years have probably brought about unexpected events you couldn't control. Some astrologers believe the 12th house also represents karma, and you may have felt caught up in some of this or a difficult karmic relationship.

Pluto goes through the breakdown phase and then it empowers — and you are at that stage now. With Pluto now in your sign for the next 20 years, you should start feeling whole. You have conquered the many demons of Pluto transiting the 12th — congratulations! You are now unstoppable.

4. Libra

Pluto has been transiting your fourth house since 2008. The fourth house rules the home, family, and your basic foundation in life. The fourth house in astrology is considered a cardinal house, which means it is extremely important since it is considered one of the most influential.

During this time you may have experienced changes in your family. This could include conflict, death, or circumstances where family members have simply changed, moved away, or experienced other life-altering changes and this has affected you as well.

Since the fourth house rules your basic foundation as well as your home, over these years you may feel that your personal foundation has been shaken in different ways. You may have had to care for aging parents or lost a parent during this time, in particular your mother.

The fourth house can be linked to the physical home. You may have paid for expensive repairs or damage. Since Pluto rules what lies underneath, this could also include septic systems or underground pipes, water lines, etc. as Pluto through the fourth can cause a great deal of property deterioration. You may have moved or even changed careers.

You will experience a major shift now as Pluto is in Aquarius, or your fifth house of children, love affairs, and friends. Aquarius is friendly to Libra so the next 20 years should be far better and you will be unstoppable in 2025!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.