3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Hardships In Their Relationships The Week Of December 16 - 22, 2024

Three zodiac signs will experience hardships in their relationships the week of December 16 - 22, 2024, beginning with the Sagittarius Sun squaring off with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday, December 18.

Neptune was recently stationed direct on December 7, so its energy will be felt especially strongly as it aligns with the Sagittarius Sun, making you painfully aware of the illusions that you’ve been living with. This may involve karma for your past decisions or reveal a blunt truth you’ve been trying to ignore. However, it only sets the stage for one of December's most challenging aspects: the square between retrograde Jupiter in Gemini and Saturn in Pisces.

Retrograde Jupiter in Gemini will square off with Saturn in Pisces beginning on Friday, December 20, and lasting until Sunday, December 29. This is an especially long transit that shows you where you’ve been unrealistically optimistic about your life and instead delivers the reality you’ve been trying to ignore — or hoping wouldn’t catch up to you. Although this brings the challenges of arguments or break-ups, it may also genuinely feel as if it crushes the dreams you want to believe in.

There is an opportunity for growth here, especially in themes of integrity and responsibility — but it is one you would have to make for yourself.

Ending the week, the Last Quarter Moon in Libra will rise on Sunday, December 22, again emphasizing the themes of justice and moral integrity and encouraging you to release behaviors or beliefs that aren’t in alignment with your highest self.

You may finally realize the truth about yourself or a relationship, ultimately providing a significant breaking point. This is made more significant that this is the last major lunar phase in Libra, where the South Node is, before moving into Virgo on January 29, 2025.

The South Node is the place of your karmic lessons, and with the previous eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra, it has been a major focus for the last two years. However, the universe is reminding you that you aren’t meant to bring the past into the new year, so this may finally be the week to see the truth and face the reality of yourself and your relationship.

Three zodiac signs overcome hardships in their relationships from December 16 - 22, 2024:

1. Virgo

A crisis is always an opportunity for growth, Virgo, but it doesn’t mean your relationship is always meant to last. You are at a precipice in your relationship, and though everything has felt good so far, it seems that you’ve been keeping yourself dissatisfied about something. This has led to your relationship appearing good on the surface, yet to keep it that way, you must remain silent about what is bothering you.

Yet now, this issue can no longer be ignored or silenced out of comfort. Instead, you will finally have to face the truth of the issue in your relationship to decide if this is a connection that helps you become your best self.

On Wednesday, December 17, the Sagittarius Sun will square off with Neptune in Pisces, creating tension in your relationship and a threat of separation. Neptune was recently stationed direct in Pisces on December 7, so its energy will be felt more intensely in your romantic relationship, allowing you to see where you may have been operating from an illusion that everything was okay rather than the reality that it isn’t.

As the Sagittarius Sun, ruler of your home and family, aligns with Neptune in Pisces, there will be a tense moment or an argument in which you can no longer remain silent and hope for the best.

Try to be proactive in your conversations and how you address matters, but be mindful of being completely honest. If you ever find yourself choosing between having the perfect relationship or one that you can truly be honest about, you should already know what action to take.

2. Sagittarius

If you genuinely want the relationship and life you’ve dreamed of, Sagittarius, you need to become more responsible. You’ve been moving through strong themes involving karmic lessons and separations in the past year.

You could have genuinely committed to the love of your life and begun a new chapter together. Have you made different choices? Do you ever run from taking accountability for your actions?

You can’t outrun being responsible, not just with your choices, but with the heart of the one who loves you. While you’ve tried to spin a different story about what’s occurred, it seems that it will finally fall apart as you realize what you’ve truly done and the reality that there may be no coming back from it.

On Friday, December 20, retrograde Jupiter in Gemini will square off with Saturn in Pisces, drawing a harsh moment of reality in your choices and what you are being left with as the consequences. This aspect will last from December 20 to Sunday, December 29, meaning the holiday season could be more challenging, and you may find yourself alone.

The only way to turn this around is to be honest about your actions and why. Use this self-awareness to approach your partner for a truly transparent conversation where you are ready to take accountability and become the person who can handle a long-term relationship. Otherwise, they may move on sooner than you anticipate.

3. Aries

Not all endings are sad, Aries, especially when it’s part of your healing journey. However, it doesn’t mean you won’t have feelings or need to process what you’ve been through in the last year. Whether you want to finalize a separation or have that much-needed break-up conversation, a part of you has already moved on.

But more importantly, your heart hasn’t. You can’t keep living in regret of your past decisions and still think that you can move forward because all you’ll end up doing is ruining a potential new relationship, which you may have already experienced. As a fire sign and the first of the zodiac, it’s no surprise that you like to rush ahead into new beginnings, but you can’t rush your healing, Aries.

On Sunday, December 22, the Last Quarter Moon in Libra rises in your house of relationships, providing you with the closure and healing that you need to move through before officially beginning a new relationship. This may bring about the finality of separation or the conversation about ending your relationship, although you had likely hoped to put off both until the new year.

But rather than rush into something new or sink into your regrets, try to give yourself time to process everything. Be gentle with yourself, journal, and reflect on what this period was meant to teach you to truly learn how to be the partner in the relationship you hope to have.

