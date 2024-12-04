Astrologer Says These 3 Zodiac Signs Have The Most Financial Luck In December 2024

With 2024 coming to a close, people are gearing up and readily preparing for 2025. As a result, some of us are making financial resolutions for the new year, while others (or quite possibly everyone) subtly wait for a miracle to hit their bank accounts.

According to astrologer Chana Peppers, three zodiac signs are likely to see that miracle come true in December 2024, as their potential for financial luck is off the charts.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs have the most financial luck in December 2024

Whether it's through winning the lottery, receiving new job opportunities, or finding better ways to invest their money, Peppers explained in a TikTok video that Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius have the most financial luck in December 2024.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, expect a lot of financial gains this December thanks to Jupiter's stay in your sign "putting a cosmic spotlight of luck on Gemini,” Peppers explained.

Jupiter in Gemini provides an abundance of growth opportunities, meaning that those who’ve been waiting for that job opportunity or for that paycheck to hit will find themselves lucky in December.

Advertisement

To make the most of this energy, Peppers urged Gemini to “trust your instincts when it comes to taking a rest, but don’t overextend your resources,” as doing so risks financial losses that could impact your prospects beyond December.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius is extra lucky as your good fortune extends from November into December with Jupiter in Gemini directly opposing your sign. While the opposition aspect can sometimes create tensions, according to Peppers, it’ll “also bring opportunities right through external influences.”

These unexpected opportunities can lead to an abundance of financial gains — if you play your cards right.

“So Sagittarius, consider a group lottery pool or shared investments to increase your chances of success,” suggested Peppers.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, this is your moment to shine thanks to their ruling planet Uranus, "the planet of surprises and sudden changes," transiting Taurus, "a sign that’s linked to wealth and stability,” Peppers explained.

Uranus in Taurus indicates unexpected gains resulting in an influx of income.

“So Aquarius, just stay alert to any synchronicities or lucky signs in your daily life," Peppers said. "That could lead you to a winning ticket.”

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help topics such as relationships, career, family, and astrology.