Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign December 9 - 15, 2024

The luckiest day of the week horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign! December 9 to 15 brings the end to Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius as the planet of communication stations direct on December 15. Mercury retrograde was meant to show you what you want for your future and your divine purpose. Trust what you’ve learned over the last few weeks to start taking action on your dreams.

Mars is now retrograde in Leo, so forward momentum will be slowed, it doesn’t mean it will be impossible — you will just need to be more conscious of your actions and your inner thoughts. Mercury direct is seen as a time of greater mental freedom and clarity, which can bring greater luck into your life so you can suddenly see precisely what you need to do to manifest the abundance, success, and love you desire.

Advertisement

This may feel like a test from the universe in which you remain committed to your dream but open to how to bring it to fruition. Luckily, the Full Moon in Gemini will rise on Sunday, December 15, bringing in an energy of expansion and possibilities to help you discern what is helpful on your path and is no longer needed.

Be mindful of not necessarily judging a situation by how it appears, and instead, honor the truth and wisdom of your higher self that knows it’s always worth taking a risk if it means your dreams coming true.

Advertisement

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from December 9 - 15, 2024:

Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, December 15

You will feel more positive about your life and the changes you’ve wanted to make, Aries. Although Mercury stationing direct in Sagittarius on December 15, will register as a greenlight for any new beginnings, you may have to trust that it’s safe to move ahead.

Advertisement

Many dreams or ideas you’ve had this year haven’t worked out as you hoped, but that was only the universe helping to direct your path toward what is meant for you.

Sagittarius is a zodiac sign that brings luck and abundance into your life, so the opportunities you receive during this time are truly part of your destiny.

Try to build up your confidence and journal about your dreams for your life, so once Mercury is direct, you will allow yourself to start moving ahead, knowing that you are being supported by the universe every step of this new chapter.

Advertisement

Taurus

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, December 15

Never give up hope, Taurus, because that big turnaround always happens when you least expect it. On Sunday, December 15, the Full Moon in Gemini will rise, bringing to fruition a theme that began around the New Moon in Gemini on June 6. Gemini energy governs themes related to value, finances, and your inner sense of deservingness.

Advertisement

With a Full Moon here, not only should you be receiving a financial bonus or gift, but it also should positively affirm the new level of self-worth that you’ve been working to establish. You may have a choice to make under this lunation. With Gemini representing the duality of your human and higher self, allowing yourself to take risks to achieve the financial abundance you have always craved is important.

Gemini

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, December 15

You are entering a beautiful time, Gemini, but you must understand who you are and what you are no longer willing to compromise on. Your annual Full Moon in Gemini rises on Sunday, December 15, in your house of self, bringing to fruition what you have been working on since the New Moon in Gemini on June 6.

The Moon governs over your emotional body and, because of this, is known for representing more of your deeper truth — all of which affects your sense of authenticity and how you show up in the world.

You can’t wait for permission to be your full self, Gemini, and must trust that if people don’t approve or react the way you hoped, they’re just not your people — and that’s okay. Take a hint from the moon, and shine bright. Don’t hide yourself or deny your feelings, and don’t be afraid to upset the status quo of others if it means you fully embrace your truth.

Advertisement

Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, December 14

Boundaries can often be a particularly challenging part of your journey, Cancer, as you often see others as a reflection of who you are. But, Cancer, not everyone is you, and so by learning and valuing your healthy boundaries, you raise the bar on who has access to you.

Advertisement

On Saturday, December 14, retrograde Mercury in Sagittarius will align with retrograde Mars in Leo, creating a need to rethink some of your boundaries and truly start protecting your space and your dreams for your future.

This transit begins while Mercury is retrograde but ends after the planet of communication has station direct, so this is also your sign to take immediate action. Don’t give someone endless chances to show you who you are because valuing your boundaries and worth is part of creating the vibration that can also attract luck and abundant new opportunities.

Leo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, December 15

The more you can hold space for the unknown, Leo, the more lucky surprises you will receive. You are currently going through an immense growth phase with Mars retrograde in Leo, affecting your inner self, beliefs, and how you approach the world.

But on Sunday, December 15, the Full Moon in Gemini will bring up themes connected to how you gain money and how you can increase your wealth — but through the connections and opportunities that arise with others.

This means that the relationships you have in your life will figure heavily into the unexpected shifts that arise, whether it’s with coworkers or friends. Pay attention to offers to go in on a business together or work on a collaborative project that has the potential to bring an increase of financial abundance in your life — because this could be a very lucrative and lucky time for you.

Advertisement

Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, December 15

Your career has always been important to you, Virgo, but it has become of greater significance since Jupiter shifted into Gemini in May. This has shifted you from just wanting success to wanting to make a difference and create a legacy in your line of work or for loved ones.

Advertisement

The New Moon in Gemini rose on June 6, shortly after Jupiter’s move into this air sign, but now, as the Full Moon in Gemini peaks on Sunday, December 15 — you will finally see your dream brought to fruition.

While Jupiter will remain in Gemini until June 9, 2026, this is your chance to reach a significant turning point in your professional journey — whether working to achieve success or get into college.

Try to assess what you have achieved during this phase in your professional life over the last year, making time to be proud of yourself, but also make a plan for what you still hope to accomplish. An offer or positive news may be coming in — but this isn’t the end of your success, but just the beginning.

Advertisement

Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, December 15

Let your heart soar, dear Libra, and take advantage of all the possibilities and new beginnings in store. There is no reason to delay taking action on your dreams or to waste time second-guessing yourself.

Advertisement

Your purpose this year was to expand your life, take new chances, travel, gain a deeper understanding of yourself and the universe — and seize the opportunities for growth and new adventures.

But most of all, thanks to Jupiter in Gemini, this energy has been about removing you from the places you’ve already outgrown. So, as the Full Moon in Gemini occurs on Sunday, December 15, you will reach an important milestone in this journey that will invite you to start taking bigger risks in yourself and your dreams.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve accomplished all you wanted by this point; what matters is what you choose from this moment on. Because this life is yours, Libra, you need to start living it as if it is.

Advertisement

Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Saturday, December 14

Your dreams for your career are meant to become a reality, Scorpio; you need to learn that patience is key in the process. Mars is retrograde in Leo until February 23, bringing up themes from your career and professional growth from May 20 – July 10, 2023.

Advertisement

Reflect on this time regarding the offers you had received, your conversations, and what you had started to desire for yourself. Mars is retrograde in Leo, which teaches you how to take what you’ve learned, become more patient, and manifest your professional aspirations.

This energy will be hugely significant on Saturday, December 14, as retrograde Mercury in Sagittarius aligns with retrograde Mars in Leo. While Mars provides time for valuable insight and changes, retrograde Mercury is helping remind you of your worth.

You can say yes to an opportunity that won’t just bring in more money — but will also align with all you deserve. Try to seize every career opportunity during this time, but remember, patience is key because lasting success can often only come through slower progress.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, December 14

Your decisions always matter, Sagittarius, but you are heading into an era of your life where what you choose will carry more weight.

On Saturday, December 14, retrograde Mercury in Sagittarius will align with retrograde Mars in Leo, creating an opportunity to return to a particular opportunity you’ve previously turned down — or self-sabotaged.

Advertisement

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius has been guiding you to learn more about yourself so that when you are faced with chances for new beginnings, you’ll be in the place to deserve it.

However, Mars is also retrograde in Leo in your house of luck, which means that you need to take your time making any choices right now — even if there seems to be an urgency surrounding them on December 15 once Mercury stations direct.

This is a time to be very mindful of your choices, ensuring that you’re not just doing something at the moment that feels good but that everything you’re doing is truly part of manifesting the life you want to live.

Advertisement

Capricorn

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, December 15

Your intuition can’t be approached with logic, Capricorn, and though that may frustrate you, it can also provide some divine gifts. Mercury stationed retrograde in Sagittarius on November 25, calling you inward to start honoring your intuition more deeply.

Advertisement

But this journey has also involved healing and more active dreaming as you have developed a greater relationship with your inner self and spirit. While this inner process and reflection were necessary, you may have been challenged to understand what to do with your newfound insight.

But as Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius on Sunday, December 15, all of those changes, as you will suddenly know precisely what to do with all that has arisen, and you will feel stronger and more confident.

Try to deepen your trust within yourself and in this new connection with your intuition. As much as practical thinking can help you achieve success, your intuition will help you manifest your dreams.

Advertisement

Aquarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, December 15

Sparks of brilliance will surround you, dear Aquarius, and it can lead to profound shifts in how you live your life. On Sunday, December 15, the Full Moon in Gemini rises in your house of creativity and joy, helping you to come up with unconventional solutions to challenges and also being able to enjoy more moments in life.

Advertisement

Gemini energy will provide new ways of looking at old situations. Still, it also assists with creative projects, so whether you are an artist or not — it would be important to allow yourself an artistic outlet during this time.

If you choose to do something that feels expressive for yourself, you may receive a sudden idea during your creative process. This energy brings about new and innovative solutions, more happiness, and the ability to connect with a different part of yourself — whether doing a painting night with girlfriends or simply tending to your home.

As someone who never allows others to box them into a particular mold, you mustn’t do that for yourself or let yourself embrace all parts of yourself — including your creative muse.

Advertisement

Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Luckiest Day: Sunday, December 15

When you trust the process, Pisces, you allow yourself to continue showing up with confidence, commitment, and integrity. You have been on a long journey of working more diligently, knowing it is all part of a higher purpose but not knowing when that moment of fruition would occur. Even when you’ve been tired or worn out, you haven’t given up hope or let the process change you — and this has been the most important aspect.

Advertisement

Mercury first stationed retrograde in Sagittarius on November 25 in your house of professional success, bringing back past opportunities and new rewards for your efforts and dedication.

However, now that Mercury is stationing direct on Sunday, December 15, you can gain some forward momentum, letting you sign contracts, officially say yes, and see your dreams take off. This will result in an extremely successful and financially abundant time; don’t take your eye off the prize, though, because you are destined for more.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.