3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Relationship Challenges The Week Of December 9 - 15

Three zodiac signs will have an opportunity to confront their relationship challenges the week of December 9 - 15, 2024, and overcome them somehow. Venus in Aquarius will oppose retrograde Mars in Leo on Thursday, December 12, creating a tense energy in your romantic life and obstacles to your freedom.

Venus in Aquarius doesn’t just want to be free but also desires to have the most authentic love. But retrograde Mars in Leo is working through its tendencies to people-please or only receive what looks good to others. Because Mars is retrograde, so even if you want to take a break for freedom, it will be challenging, if not impossible.

For some couples, tense energy may lead to an imminent break-up, but you may not want to announce your plans to do so right now. There may be a delay in announcing the news or moving out until after the new year. With such tense energy, it can feel tricky to establish stability in your romantic relationship; for other couples, this delay allows opportunity for healing, growth and change.

On Sunday, December 15, Mercury will station direct in Sagittarius alongside the Full Moon in Gemini — and they will oppose each other, creating strife between what you feel and what you choose to speak on. Mercury direct in Sagittarius can be a beneficial time in your romantic life, but only if you have been addressing matters as they’ve arisen — otherwise, this may feel rather harsh as you’re faced with everything you’ve been trying to ignore.

The Full Moon in Gemini brings about possibilities, but it is restricted by Mercury in Sagittarius, indicating that you won’t necessarily feel like talking, so you may be prone to seeking distractions or even questioning your partner to not deal with the reality of your relationship.

Three zodiac signs overcome their relationship challenges the week of December 9 - 15, 2024:

1. Gemini

Just because a relationship looks good on paper, Gemini, doesn’t mean it is good for you. You’ve been evaluating your relationship and romantic choices, but you haven’t made this known yet. As much as you’ve been reconsidering your relationship or becoming upset more frequently, you have also been trying to talk yourself into staying.

But no matter how much you deny your feelings or try to keep them under wraps, it doesn’t mean you can go back to the time of feeling satisfied by this relationship. While this journey impacts more than just your romantic status, you need to realize that ignoring the truth will never lead to the fulfilling relationship you seek.

Mercury first entered Sagittarius on November 2, activating your house of relationships, before stationing retrograde on November 25. Since then, you’ve been reflecting more on your choices and your current romantic connection, but you also haven’t been able to make any big decisions yet, and because of that, you’ve likely not shared any of your feelings with your partner.

There may be some deep insecurities on the part of your partner that are proving too great to overcome, but you still need to be careful in how you address this situation. As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius on Sunday, December 15, you will come face to face with the purpose of this retrograde and all of the feelings you’ve been trying to avoid. Even if you still want to wait to end this connection, can you say something to your partner? If you can, it could help you to avoid larger issues and improve your relationship.

2. Libra

Tension isn’t new in your relationship, Libra, but it does seem like it’s becoming more difficult to avoid. This issue in your connection may not be a problem you can resolve and move past with your partner, as it seems like some foundational challenges may signify this relationship was never meant to last forever. What’s complicating this is that your childhood wounds play a part in why you attracted this person into your life, so it’s not a matter of just being done with this relationship but healing the part of you that needed them at one point.

On Thursday, December 12, Venus in Aquarius will oppose retrograde Mars in Leo, creating an obstacle and point of tension between your romantic relationship — and the life you want. The life that retrograde Mars in Leo represents is the support, friendships, dreams, and even wealth that you hope to achieve. However, Venus in Aquarius signifies that you must free yourself from your current relationship to start working on your own life.

There may be some delays or even restrictions in ending this connection, apart from your healing, but the message is clear that if you remain in this relationship, you may not be able to have the life you dream of. Is this relationship stifling you? Even if it’s hard to see what's happening, give yourself time. Focus on your healing to understand if you're sharing life with a person who chooses you or does not.

3. Aries

Changes are in store, Aries; it’s just a matter of whether you will surrender to them or continue to fight against them. This year has brought so many romantic shifts as you have been guided to focus more on what resonates with your soul and less on the social obligations you once felt.

In that process, you have still been learning, which means that you haven’t been approaching a newer connection in your life in a way that represents your growth — or supports this relationship's continued growth.

This is all due in part to so many changes this year that you haven’t wanted to give up certain aspects of your life — but those very pieces are now causing issues in your relationship.

Venus in Aquarius will oppose retrograde Mars in Leo on Thursday, December 12, creating a challenging situation within your personal life and leaving you to make a particularly important decision. Venus in Aquarius is inspiring you to focus more on your financial security.

At the same time, you also crave to surround yourself with new people who can understand what you’ve been through recently. But retrograde Mars, your ruling planet, in Leo, is slowing progress and creating tension in your romantic relationship — or dating life.

While you may want to rush ahead, claiming that love is important to you, you aren’t putting in the actions and energy that would have you seeing the results you crave. Your friends and finances are important aspects of life, but you prioritize those areas over the person you say you love, causing tension in your relationship.

This may be something you can still come back from, but you need to focus on what you want and ensure that your actions align with your intentions. If you do, this can greatly improve your relationship this week.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.