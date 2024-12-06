Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign To Offer Much-Needed Insight For December 9 - 15

Your weekly horoscope for December 9 - 15, 2024, brings an accurate astrology forecast for each zodiac sign. We have a highly active Moon this week. Monday through Sunday, the Moon travels from Pisces and builds up to a Full Moon in Gemini. Pay attention to your personal needs, money-making activities and how well you can work with others.

On Monday, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries, making the first half of the week an entertaining period during which we feel inspired to move forward and do more exciting things. The Moon in Taurus brings us more confidence and perspective to view love and wealth in a new light. Our desire for change builds before we experience the Full Moon on Sunday.

The Full Moon and Mercury Direct take place on the same day: December 15, 2024. We get a burst of mental clarity, prompting us to take decisive action. This is a powerful time for personal reflection. Luna can help us understand what we've learned over the last six months. With Mercury, the ruler of Gemini stationing direct with the Full Moon, these lessons enable us to plan for the year ahead with clarity and focus.

Weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign during December 9 - 15, 2024:

Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The warrior in you is awakened early this week with the Moon in your sign. The Aries Moon lets you pick up the pieces and start fresh Monday through Wednesday.

As the Venus-ruled Taurus Moon begins its transit on December 11, it can be a potent moment for reconciliation and understanding what you seek in relationships.

At the end of the week, your confidence and communication boost is linked to the Full Moon on December 15, helping you reflect on your social experiences in the last six months.

Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Taurus, the Aries Moon, connects you to your dreams and gives you the confidence to make them a reality. The Moon will enter your sign on December 11, continuing the messages from the Aries transit.

This week, take pride in who you are and recharge if needed. Closing the week on December 15 is the Full Moon in Gemini, adding some structure and revitalizing your creativity — but this is also a time to eliminate expenses that hurt your pocketbook.

Gemini

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

A powerful transit with the Moon in Aries allows you to reunite with your independent side, take charge, and surround yourself with like-minded people. Having Luna in Taurus allows you to rest, recover, and work independently on projects if needed.

You can surprise yourself with how much you can accomplish at your own pace. The Full Moon on December 15 empowers you and brings positivity and optimism with Jupiter in the same sign.

Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Cardinal energy brings you to take on leadership roles with the Moon in Aries, which is starting things off early this week. Taking charge comes easier as you are presented with the essential tools to succeed.

Once the Moon is in Taurus on December 11, the pressure may subside, but it also helps you remember what is important. The Full Moon on December 15 can be a transformative transit, making you feel courageous and determined to succeed.

Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The Moon in Aries making a trine to your sign early in the week can feel like a confidence-boosting transit. Taking center stage comes easily with the Venus-ruled Taurus Moon at the helm of your chart beginning on December 11.

Over the weekend, see how you can be more optimistic with your one-on-one relationships, especially professional ones. The Full Moon in Gemini on December 15 supports your goals and dreams. You will see how your efforts will not be overlooked at this time.

Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The powerful Aries Moon can feel like a whirlwind early in the week, proving to be enlightening and encouraging for you as you step into your power. On December 11, the Moon in Taurus enables you to work on something major with the trine it will make to your sign. But it can also be a reminder of what you love and adore.

This week, get close to loved ones and do something meaningful with them. Sunday, December 15, Full Moon in Gemini allows you to heal relationships with yourself, encouraging you to be kinder and patient with yourself.

Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Focus on rebuilding relationships as you get back on track with your goals and objectives through the connections you have made in the last six months.

The Moon in Taurus, beginning on December 11, allows you to embrace your independence and not lose yourself in relationships. The Full Moon in Gemini on the 15 continues on the theme of independence and identity. Be willing to let your light shine and accept who you are.

Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Martian energy kickstarts the week with the Aries Moon, making this a memorable transit that serves as a prelude to the Full Moon later in the week. You will see how those relationship dynamics begin to change.

On December 11, the Moon in Taurus concentrates more energy in your partnerships. Meanwhile, the Full Moon in Gemini on December 15 helps you to achieve solutions to expand your communication with others.

Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The fire energy from the Mars-ruled Aries Moon can be enchanting and exhilarating, helping you connect with your element. As the Taurus Moon sparks magic on December 11, self-acceptance and love for who you are fuels your drive.

The Moon growing fuller in its illumination is a motivational transit that can prepare you for the Full Moon in Gemini on December 15. You may experience a blast from the past, allowing you to reconnect with the memories of old relationships.

Capricorn

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You may feel quite motivated and determined to be victorious this week, with Luna in Aries burning a fire in you. The Venus-ruled Moon in Taurus on December 11 can feel harmonious and protective as it helps you expand your self-expression.

Things can get more intense with the Full Moon in Gemini on December 15, allowing you to be more practical with your scheduling and enabling you to manage your time more efficiently.

Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Socializing feels easier early in the week with the Moon in Aries, which brings you fantastic social connections. December 11 brings forth the Moon in Taurus. It can feel like a moment where grounding feels energizing, allowing you to focus on crafting a plan before the end of the year.

The Full Moon in Gemini on December 15 can activate much creative energy. Once Mercury is direct, you can create magic with the ideas you may have in the works.

Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The Moon in Aries helps you notice what is essential for you and encourages you to prioritize yourself. As the Moon enters Taurus on December 11, it can be a period where writing your thoughts down can help you recalibrate.

You can also see how your communication with others feels more relaxing. Luna enters Gemini towards the end of the week, reminding you to balance home and work. You end the week with a focus on home; make time to recharge your mental and emotional batteries.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.