Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope From December 9 - 15, 2024

Between December 9 - 15, 2024, the Moon will travel through Pisces to Gemini. So the essence of love for each zodiac sign, during this period will be all about merging the love between partners to the greater purpose and life path of the individuals. This will help bring everything down to the every day where it truly counts.

The beginning of the week is also great for manifestations since we are in the waxing gibbous phase of the moon. But December 15 (Sunday) will see a Full Moon in Gemini in the sky. So prepare yourself for some fun, camaraderie, and laughter. Things are about to get lit!

Plus, there are more reasons to celebrate this day since we will close out the week on December 15 with the end of Mercury Retrograde in Sagittarius. So, any cosmic shenanigans in communication should also ease up in the love sphere!

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for December 9 - 15, 2024:

Aries

Best day for love for Aries: December 12

Aries, your love horoscope this week is all about knowing where you want to go and who you want to take there with you. If you are single, you may have to be more intentional about your dates than going with the flow and pursuing pleasure.

If you are in a relationship, now's a great time to chat about the future, children, expectations, etc. But mix all of it with fun elements like combining your dreams, bucket-list vacations, and more!

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus: December 14

Taurus, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Venus in Aquarius. It encourages you to step out of your comfort zone, but with tiny steps, it's an intriguing adventure rather than a chore. If you are single, try something different this week with your date.

Maybe initiate the conversation instead of waiting, or come up with unique date ideas and then take it from there. You may have to watch out for complacency this week if you are in a relationship. But if you are willing, you will know where to try something new and where you may need more time before you can consent.

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini: December 9

Gemini, your love horoscope this week is all about trying something new, combining it with something else that may or may not be known to you, and creating a unique experience. If you are single, you can try a new restaurant with a unique cuisine and see if your reactions and your date's reactions scream "compatibility" or the opposite.

If you are in a relationship, you can make a hot cocoa bomb for you and your partner and take it on a camping adventure where one usually doesn't think of such sweet treats.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer: December 15

Cancer, your love horoscope this week is all about trying something sweet and silly to celebrate the holiday season and the end of the year that's creeping up. If you are single, you may want to step back from romantic love and focus more on self-care, self-love, and spending time with your dear ones and family.

If you are in a relationship, let nostalgia and sweet conversations be the highlight of your time with your partner. All this will pave the way for something truly sweet in the coming weeks.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo: December 11

Leo, this week's love horoscope points to the possibility that romance may or may not appeal to you. It all depends on your goals in love and personal progress, such as being confident and self-assured, breaking away from bad habits or learned toxicity, and not repeating patterns that keep you stuck.

Since we are currently in the shadow of Mars retrograde in Leo, this message will apply to single Leo and those in a relationship. So, stick to that inner conviction, and choose what matters the most to you, whether engaging with someone or asking for personal space and downtime.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo: December 11

Virgo, your love horoscope this week is all about chasing your dreams and carrying your love alongside you. This message is more relevant for those in a relationship, but if you are a single Virgo, this can help you set the right intentions as your date, whether casually or otherwise.

So keep communication lines open and healthy, and communicate with yourself, maybe in front of a mirror or a private journal. The former will build your relationship in the right direction and path, and the latter will enable you to stay grounded and not lose your individuality in everything.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra: December 11

Libra, this week's love horoscope highlights the need to zip off on a road trip or vacation somewhere in the quest for love. If you are single, this holiday romance will free your spirit, even if it doesn't lead to something long-term.

That will help you date with more confidence, too. This trip will bring you and your partner closer if you are in a relationship. You don't need to leave the children behind, though, in case you have any together, as that's highlighted here as beneficial for your love life, too.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio: December 12

Scorpio, this week's love horoscope encourages you to try your hand at one novel experience in the quest for love. If you are single, you can sign up for a hobby class, whether pottery, the arts, painting, or anything else that excites you.

You will find love on this unique path in the most unexpected way. If you are in a relationship, this energy will bring you and your partner closer through shared experiences, especially when neither of you has tried that particular activity. Don't be surprised when the conversation flows like never before.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius: December 13

This week, Sagittarius, your love horoscope encourages you to know your heart and mind. If you are single, this will protect you from peer pressure and also help you notice red flags.

Set the pace as per your comfort level, but also try to meet your date halfway. If you are in a relationship, now's the time to set your intentions and maybe even do a love ritual. After all, we are still in the waxing phase of the moon before the Full Moon in Gemini on Sunday.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn: December 15

Capricorn, your love horoscope this week is about trusting your instincts and knowing that you have a big heart when you find the right person. If you are single, know that you are not high maintenance. Instead, it's about ensuring the bar is not low or on the ground.

If you are in a relationship, communicate more effectively with your partner to learn about each other's preferences more easily and grow together. The Full Moon on December 15 will be a potent period for you in love.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius: December 15

Aquarius, your love horoscope this week encourages you to try your best in love and not be disheartened if the other person does not meet you halfway. Rejection can often be divine protection, and this is true for those of you who are single.

If you are in a relationship, this week's energy is about showing up authentically and taking it from there. Where you go will be an adventure of cosmic proportions!

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces: December 12

This week, Pisces, your love horoscope encourages you to know your heart but not allow your mind to mess up anything for you. Those who suffer from critical self-talk or have echoes of naysayers in your head will benefit from grounding rituals so this doesn't impact you badly. If you are single, let your instincts guide you to the next appropriate date. If you are in a relationship, let honesty and open-heartedness be the norm and guide.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.