3 Zodiac Signs Experience Good Luck & Fortune The Week Of December 9 - 15

The week of December 9 - 15, 2024, will bring good luck and fortune for three zodiac signs, especially after Mercury stations direct and the Full Moon in Gemini.

As you head into a new week, take a moment to reflect on what you’ve learned over the last month, not just about your choices in the past but also about your journey of growth. When new possibilities arise, you can see that it’s precisely the turn of events needed to improve your life.

Mercury will station direct in Sagittarius on Sunday, December 15, ending its retrograde journey that began on November 25. Mercury retrograde is a beneficial time to handle past matters, gain closure, and develop a new understanding.

During Mercury in Sagittarius, you’ve been guided to explore the inner workings of your soul and, because of that, your divine purpose in this lifetime with the knowledge learned. With Mars retrograde in Leo until February 23, manifesting your intentions will likely take longer. Still, by trusting in the universe, you can use this time to your advantage.

Also occurring on Sunday, December 15, the Full Moon in Gemini will rise, bringing closure to a theme that began around the New Moon in this air sign on June 6. Reflect on that time and what was occurring, specifically around your decisions and chosen path.

As the Full Moon in Gemini rises, with Saturn retrograde and Pluto’s shift into Aquarius now behind you, you can make a different choice than you once did — so long as you choose from your soul. This intensifies the need to listen to your intuition in the week ahead, so as new opportunities arise, you will know precisely which to take to manifest greater luck and abundance into your life.

Three zodiac signs experience good luck and fortune the week of December 9 - 15, 2024:

1. Aries

There’s nothing that feels more challenging for you, Aries, than having to be patient to receive what it is you are trying to manifest. But in moments where it seems like constant delays, magic is happening. As a zodiac sign known for being impulsive, you often leap before you look. Slowing down and taking your time helps you to create what you want and to learn patience.

You eventually reap longer-lasting rewards. This process will begin to pay off as Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius on Sunday, December 15, highlighting your house of luck and allowing you to move forward with your dreams.

Mercury is known for governing matters of communication, which also affects the life plans you make and execute. Mercury heavily affects your manifestation process, both in the intentions you set and the work you do to bring them to fruition.

Mercury first entered Sagittarius on November 2 before stationing retrograde on November 25. Since Mercury began its retrograde, it has seemed like everything you want is within reach, but you have known that it wasn’t time to seize it just yet — or you had other matters to attend to before you could.

Now, as Mercury stations direct, it’s time to get to work to end 2024 on a high note. Not only is the luck of the universe on your side, but this will help with any new beginning you want to initiate in life.

2. Libra

The Gemini Full Moon rises on Sunday, December 15, bringing you an opportunity for both luck and a deeper understanding of your spiritual journey, Libra. You have been enmeshed within a breakthrough year, where you have been guided to focus more on what you want rather than just appeasing others in your life. This has led to you having new dreams and aspirations for your life, but it has also involved healing so that you can start to listen to your inner voice.

You mustn't wait for anyone during this time, meaning that you may be meant to manifest this new part of your life independently because you will be able to learn just how capable and talented you are.

The Gemini Full Moon occurs in your house of luck, wealth, spirituality, and transformation, which can lead to new opportunities and choices. While Full Moons are a time of closure, it doesn’t mean that something in your life is ending during this phase. Instead, you may find a deeper resolve and excitement to commit to your dreams.

Reflect on the New Moon in Gemini on June 6 and what themes were occurring in your life around that time so that you might better prepare for what this Full Moon will bring into your life.

The closure you create is with the people and situations holding you back from your dreams and taking full control of your life. Make no apologies for what you do to honor yourself and become the person you’ve always wanted to be — because it’s that version of yourself that will allow you to manifest everything you’ve ever wished for.

3. Aquarius

You are in store for an incredibly magical and creative phase of your life, Aquarius. And after everything you’ve been through recently, it’s also well deserved. While you have recently wrapped up an important phase of growth, you also have begun a brand-new one that will allow you to tune deeper into your truth and embrace transformation in your life — instead of trying to control it.

As you embark on this journey, it’s important to remember that the purpose of any growth is to enjoy your life, so making time for happiness or creative pursuits will help fortify and direct you toward everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

On Sunday, December 15, the Gemini Full Moon peaks, and Mercury will station direct in Sagittarius. While the Full Moon and Mercury oppose one another, it highlights important themes in your life that you can use to your advantage. The Full Moon in Gemini creates a powerful desire for playful, loving, and creative energy — while Mercury direct will bring about new developments in your life, your wishes, and how you attract money.

This epitomizes the idea that to have the life you want, you may not need to take matters so seriously. Instead of thinking success is solely about work or making the right choice, focus on what resonates with your soul. Let yourself follow your happiness, make space for your creativity, and enjoy quality time with those who bring joy to your life. Doing so will attract new opportunities and offers into your life that will also help manifest greater wealth and success.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.