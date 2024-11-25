The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From November 25 - December 1, 2024

The week of November 25 begins with Mercury stationing retrograde in Sagittarius until December 15 — but don't panic! Despite its negative reputation, Mercury retrograde represents a time to pause and reflect on past decisions before proceeding any further, which each zodiac sign finds the opportunity to do on its luckiest day of the week.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius presents themes centering around future dreams, taking action, and the deeper meaning of your choices. This marks an opportunity to clarify what you want to ensure you are creating an abundant foundation for your dreams.

The New Moon in Sagittarius on Sunday, December 1 makes this all the more interesting, signifying that a new beginning is on the horizon, though it may be delayed as you tie up loose ends from the past. In this place, you are surrounded by possibilities for greater purpose, abundance, and adventure, but you must choose wisely and not try to bypass the lessons or processes needed to achieve your goals.

While you are working with a great deal of fire energy in the week ahead, asteroid Pallas will shift into Capricorn, helping to ground you in logic and enlivening your spirit so you can work for what you want most out of life.

Pallas in Capricorn is loyal and dedicated, helping you keep your end goal in mind while also still being able to work with what occurs in the present moment. Pallas traditionally rules wisdom, so this energy increases your level of patience and helps you feel confident that you are truly making the choices necessary to manifest the life you have always dreamed of.

Luckiest day for each zodiac sign the week of November 25 - December 1, 2024

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, December 1

Take heart, dear Aries — everything you’ve been through will be worth it. But you also have to mentally and emotionally prepare yourself for this new shift, which requires being very conscious of your thoughts.

The Sagittarius New Moon on Sunday, December 1 highlights an opportune time for a lucky new beginning in your life. However, with Mercury retrograde in this zodiac sign, you will have to practice patience and positive thinking so that you don’t let the slowness of this process make you start to lose hope.

You may receive an offer concerning something you passed up on previously. With all you’ve learned, you’re in a better position to seize this new beginning. Forward momentum is yours, but you have to remain hopeful to achieve it.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, November 30

You naturally prefer to take your time with big life changes, so this current energy should make you feel right at home, Taurus.

You’ve been considering making a change for a while now, and though it would bring about more abundance in your life, it also threatens your current way of life. Rather than giving up or becoming overwhelmed by the magnitude of what’s at hand, once asteroid Pallas shifts into Capricorn on Saturday, November 30, you will have your determination and patience revitalized.

This is the perfect energy for you to buckle down, start planning, and see that everything that happens is the universe helping to direct your path. Capricorn represents luck, so taking your time in this process is also the most certain way to finally change your life in all the ways you dream of.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, November 30

As an air sign, you tend to leap first and think later. But with your ruling planet retrograde, you are being guided to take a different approach to what you want to achieve in your life.

Asteroid Pallas, ruler of wisdom, will shift into Capricorn on Saturday, November 30, highlighting your house of transformation and rebirth. Instead of just rushing into something new and finding yourself changing your mind almost immediately, this energy will help you take your time and formulate a plan.

The energy of Pallas in Capricorn can also help you feel more grounded if you’ve seen certain unexpected shifts in your life recently. As much as you can get excited about a new opportunity, taking your time will ensure that it’s not something you regret later.

While planning is beneficial during this time, focus more on the feelings behind your desires to feel confident you are truly setting yourself up for success.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, November 25

Although Mercury retrograde often carries a bad reputation, it gives you time to recharge and focus on yourself, Cancer. It has truly been a year for you, and while it was shaped by moments of growth, it doesn’t mean you’re not exhausted!

When experiencing periods of great transformation, it's easy to become accustomed to chaos and crisis. Instead of letting your nervous system continue this trend, try consciously allowing yourself to slow down once Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius on Monday, November 25.

This Mercury retrograde occurs in your sixth house of health, inviting you to cancel plans, slow down, rest, and refocus on what you need to feel your best. Allowing yourself time to reset will help you prepare for a new beginning, especially as you’re already certain that you don’t want it to look anything like your past.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, November 30

There is so much noise in the world, Leo, it can often be hard to hear yourself over the voices of others. But your greatest wisdom resides in that inner voice, which allows you to understand your needs, desires, and dreams.

Pallas moving into Capricorn on Saturday, November 30, gives you a chance to embrace moments of greater quiet in your life. This may mean you move into a space of more solitude, but it will also be one of creation.

Changes are coming to how you live your life, but to truly be in alignment with the universe, you also need to take this time to tune back into your inner voice. If there are any health appointments you’ve neglected or changes to your routine you want to make, now is the time because the better you feel, the more you’ll be able to decide what your future self will thank you for.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Monday, November 25

Mercury stationing retrograde in Sagittarius on Monday, November 25, allows you to focus on your home life. Mercury governs over themes of communication, providing periods of reflection on adjustments and changes that better suit your needs.

In Sagittarius, Mercury retrograde highlights personal matters and changes in your living situation. However, it may also help you prepare for and enjoy the holidays with all of those you love.

Instead of thinking about the next big adventure, reflect on how to have the home, family, and relationship that brings fulfillment and joy to your life. This may also help to resolve some recent challenges in which you were pulled away by desires for your career, allowing you to cultivate greater balance and peace in all areas of your life.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, December 1

Allow yourself to be fully seen, sweet Libra. While you have been on a journey to identify your truth, changes to your romantic relationships have figured heavily into this process, and something is shifting for the better this week.

The Sagittarius New Moon on Sunday, December 1, shines bright in your house of communication and understanding, creating an opportunity for an epiphany in declaring what you want for your life. Although this may bring some conclusions to relationships in limbo, this is a huge moment for your journey.

It is time to shine bright, Libra, and declare to the world and yourself that you know you are worthy of receiving everything you dream of.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, November 27

Patience can be especially challenging for you, Scorpio, but it also helps teach you that the timing of the universe is always better than your own.

On Wednesday, November 27, the Sagittarius Sun will align with Mars in Leo, highlighting themes of finances and career. This could bring about a new offer of employment or a raise that can help you manifest more of your dreams.

However, not only is Mercury currently retrograde, but Mars will soon be stationing retrograde on December 6 until February 23. This means that while you are set for positive developments in your career that will benefit your financial life, it is a process you need to exercise patience within.

Try to focus on what arises each day and don’t let yourself succumb to negative thinking. You are truly set to embrace a new chapter of professional success — but you must also learn to have patience. The best parts of life take time to come together.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, December 1

You are being given a gift for a personal new year on Sunday, December 1 as the New Moon rises in your zodiac sign, Sagittarius. The Moon governs over your emotional and inner truth, which is a part of yourself that you don’t often show to the rest of the world.

The New Moon in Sagittarius gifts you an opportunity to heal from all that you have experienced this year so that you can set intentions for your new year ahead. This has been a year of tremendous growth, and in all likelihood, you are ending the year very differently than how you began it.

This isn’t a bad thing, but you still need to create space to reflect on everything you've experienced and be honest with yourself about what you want from life. It may feel like you're going back to the drawing board, but don't feel like you're losing any progress. Evaluate yourself and your life so that you can move forward with a clear heart. This truly is just the beginning.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, November 25

The universe has been nudging you to tap into your emotional and vulnerable side, dear Capricorn. And while you’ve been open to this, you haven’t felt entirely comfortable with the process.

That changes as Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius on Monday, November 25, allowing you to revisit your dreams, inner feelings, and intuition. Use this time to journal, meditate, and connect with your inner self as much as you can. Not only will this help you express yourself with vulnerability, but it will also allow you to recenter yourself on what is most important to you and your life.

Trusting your intuition, which is connected to your emotional truth, can guide you forward into lucky new opportunities, allowing you to make the most of this new chapter of your life that you are just beginning.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, December 1

Hope and abundance are on the horizon, Aquarius. The New Moon in Sagittarius peaks on Sunday, December 1, in your house of wishes, affecting how you attract and earn financial wealth. This marks a new beginning in your finances and the life you envision for yourself.

An increase in your finances guides you to want more for yourself than you previously had, influencing your aspirations and directing you on a new life path. You are just tentatively beginning a new journey in your life, as so many pieces of your healing have recently come together.

A pivotal moment in the week ahead changes everything. Make sure you are open to receiving this financial boost and seize the opportunity to dream even bigger because the universe is conspiring to make it a reality.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, December 1

You can’t rush what’s meant for you, Pisces, but don't let impatience get in the way! You’ve been dedicated to working on your dreams for some time now, but it seems that you have been in a perpetual state of waiting for this journey to come to fruition. In your soul, you know that you are on the right path — however, moments of doubt left you questioning why it feels like you are in the same place you were years ago.

That all changes with the Sagittarius New Moon on Sunday, December 1 amid Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius. Sagittarius represents your professional life, success, and recognition. Though Mercury retrograde isn’t often thought of as lucky, in this case, it will help bring achievements related to past choices and efforts you’ve made in the professional realm.

The most important choice you can make now is to remain dedicated. When this offer or recognition arrives, you can fully seize it knowing this is what you’ve been working so hard to achieve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.