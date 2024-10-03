The 3 Zodiac Signs Predestined For Wealth By The End Of Fall 2024, According To An Astrologer

Most people could use a little financial luck in their life these days. According to a 2024 study, 67% of Americans admit they’ve cut back on spending, while 62% said they have little money left over after paying bills.

So, with all of this financial insecurity and struggle going on most can’t help but wonder — when will it get better?

According to astrologer Carol Starr, three lucky zodiac signs are predestined for wealth by the end of Fall 2024.

Aries, Virgo, and Gemini are in luck this fall, as Starr explained they are predestined to achieve wealth this fall. However, Starr clarified that this doesn't necessarily mean these zodiac signs will come into some financial windfall. Instead, she says these signs are in a place to actively seek opportunities and jump on the right ones.

1. Aries

Allexxander | Shutterstock

If you're an Aries, you have a beautiful horoscope this fall. Which isn't surprising, because as Starr explained, Aries "always reach out, they always make things happen."

This fall is no different, as a tarot reader who goes by @empathicmoontarot on TikTok explained that Aries will be doing a lot of planning in October, actively trying to make their success happen.

"I think you're gonna have many options to choose from," she continued, adding that Aries is taking action this fall.

All of this combined, can explain why Aries is predestined for wealth by the end of fall.

2. Virgo

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Virgos are in luck this season! Starr explained that this is the time for you to put in the work and make active change. When you do so, expect the hard work to pay off.

Despite being known for their diligence and planning, the recent astrological energy has put Virgo in a sort of rut, @empathicmoontarot explained in a TikTok video. But luckily, they're beginning to come out of that.

"Things are turning out for you," she said. "So, I feel like this is almost like a lucky opportunity for you here." As long as you put in the hard work (which you always do, Virgo!), you'll flourish.

3. Gemini

Allexxander | Shutterstock

As long as Gemini can find it in themselves to "slow down," Starr explained, "they're gonna make it happen." Of course, this requires Gemini to let go of their anxious thoughts and to find ways to ground themselves.

This doesn't mean giving up on hard work completely. But when you push yourself too far, you might start to forget super-important things.

Empathicmoontarot admitted that in October, Gemini will be pushing themselves and overusing their skills. She suggested using this energy to declutter and reevaluate your surroundings. Then, find ways to rest.

Find ways to get back to the basics and don't allow the bickering of others to deter you from your path. Your financial success depends on it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.