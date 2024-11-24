4 Zodiac Signs Highly Affected By Mercury Retrograde In Sagittarius From November 25 To December 15, 2024

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius is full of surprises.

Written on Nov 24, 2024

woman with zodiac sign affected mercury retrograde november 25 - december 15, 2024
The last Mercury retrograde of the year is here, this time in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. So hunker down and prepare yourself because we'll experience upheaval from November 25 to December 15, 2024, though four zodiac signs are most affected.

In Sagittarius, Mercury retrograde presents setbacks in exploration, deep thinking, philosophy, religion, and higher education. Whether it's because of issues like internet servers crashing unexpectedly or the spread of misinformation, you may find yourself moving away from new experiences or find it difficult to see the big picture in important areas of life. 

To dodge these pesky problems, take things slow and use the retrograde time to readjust and find perspective. You can also be more creative in the smaller things in life, thus paving the way for big leaps when Mercury retrograde ends.

Four zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde from November 25 to December 15, 2024:

1. Taurus

taurus zodiac sign affected mercury retrograde november 25 - december 15, 2024

Taurus, during Mercury retrograde, you are highly susceptible to falling under the spell of people pretending they want the best for you in an attempt to control your actions. To prevent this from taking root in your life, you are encouraged to maintain a daily journal that you can look back on if you are ever confused to protect yourself from gaslighting and allow you to see everything more clearly despite the fallacies of human memory. Don't “tough it out” when you know something is toxic.

If you feel called to, wear an obsidian point pendant and meditate to protect yourself energetically and help you stay grounded.

2. Pisces

pisces zodiac sign affected mercury retrograde november 25 - december 15, 2024

Pisces, you will find yourself wrapped in love and support during Mercury retrograde, so much so that you may wish to pull away completely from socializing to spend time with the ones you love (whether a pet, a partner, siblings, or friends). This feeds your inner creativity, slowly leading to something ground-breaking once the retrograde ends.

Prioritize generosity during this retrograde phase, especially with food. Whether you volunteer at a soup kitchen, pack lunches for your partner, or host a grand sit-down meal (maybe on Thanksgiving?), you will feel the love even more strongly and open new channels of positivity.

3. Virgo

virgo zodiac sign affected mercury retrograde november 25 - december 15, 2024

Virgo, you will find yourself straddling a significant juncture in life during Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius. Part of you is pulled in the direction of big dreams and your heart's desires, while the other wants to keep your head down and not draw any attention to yourself.

You will definitely benefit from maintaining a journal where your thoughts flow and you can express your fears. You may just realize that some of these fears are actually potential areas to express your creative genius or learn something new. Tiny steps will be more beneficial for you than psyching yourself out with too much too soon.

4. Aries

aries zodiac sign affected mercury retrograde november 25 - december 15, 2024

Aries, Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius highlights a need for making more time for your loved ones. In our quest for career success, financial stability, and personal fulfillment, it's easy to let your closest relationships fall by the wayside. This retrograde period will help you recenter yourself and readjust those areas of life.

If you feel called to, work with jade during the retrograde period to stay calm, collected, grounded, and peaceful while also remaining intellectually sharp and intuitive.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.