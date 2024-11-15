What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From Their Weekly Horoscope November 18 - 24, 2024

The week beginning November 18 begins with a relaxing Moon in Cancer, centering the theme of each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope around emotional intelligence.

Pluto, the planet of transformation, will finally re-enter Aquarius on November 19, a notable transit and powerful force opposed by Mars in Leo. On the 20th, the Moon in Leo will also face off with Pluto, making this an emotional period that forces us to create a balance with our feelings. This is a good week to reflect on what triggers us.

Advertisement

The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 21, making this fiery season memorable with the Sun gearing up to oppose Jupiter in the next several weeks. The Moon in Virgo on the 22nd closes the week. We can utilize this period to see what we seek in love now that Venus makes a trine to the Moon.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from November 18 - 24, 2024

Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Playing the game becomes easier with the Moon in Cancer bringing you a blueprint to remodel your career house. It's a time to get serious about your vocational goals with Pluto back in Aquarius on the 19th setting the stage for you to develop better connections with influential or powerful people that shift how you view your plans and achievements moving forward.

The fiery Moon in Leo on the 20th sparks your passion for creating magic with your imagination and Pluto fuels it. The Moon in Virgo on the 22nd grounds you and helps you focus on yourself. Take time to show yourself love and care this weekend.

Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Moon in Cancer shifts your story early in the week as Pluto bids adieu to Capricorn. Pluto in Aquarius on the 19th helps you walk away from the old version of yourself. Acquiring balance is challenging on the 20th with the Moon in Leo opposing Pluto, so make sure to be tactical and not lose sight of your objective during this time.

Jupiter’s energy comes full force with the Sun in Sagittarius on the 21st, an optimistic transit that helps us feel more confident facing challenges Saturn may bring. On the 22nd, the Moon in Virgo brings playful energy to your relationships.

Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Developing emotional intelligence comes easier this week with the Moon in Cancer reminding you to listen to others and be there for them. Pluto entering fellow air sign Aquarius on the 19th is the start of a rich learning journey helping you take the initiative to further your knowledge on a topic or subject that inspires you. When the Moon enters Leo on the 20th, the opposition to Pluto allows you to brainstorm good ideas that help you initiate a project.

On the 21st, the Sun will enter your relationship house, bringing you more tools to elevate your relationships. Moon in Virgo on the 22nd helps you meditate and reflect before tackling the week ahead.

Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Romantic energy fills the air with the Moon in your sign early in the week making an opposition to Venus in Capricorn. Love feels enchanting and relaxing.

Pluto's entry in Aquarius beginning on November 19 begins a cycle during which you learn to create and reinforce your armor. The Moon in Leo on the 20th helps you discover your worth and potential with the opposition to Pluto making you see moments where you were meant to shine and not settle for less.

The start of the optimistic Sagittarius season followed by the Virgo Moon on November 22 helps you efficiently communicate with friends, classmates, or colleagues.

Advertisement

Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Resting is a good recipe for the Moon in Cancer early in the week encouraging you to take things slow. Pluto will enter Aquarius on the 19th, adding a spark to your relationship house as the planet of transformation is crafting the chapters for this new story that will be told over a couple of decades.

On the 20th, the Moon in your sign will make an opposition to Pluto, reminding you to balance your relationships and be willing to compromise with the people around you. As the Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, the fire energy is welcoming and exciting for you, boosting your creative energy and optimism. The Moon in Virgo on the 22nd introduces a moment when your business side shines, helping you take the lead.

Advertisement

Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Moon in Cancer early in the week makes your social life a lot more interesting, helping you meet new people and find the muse you have been searching for through those circles.

Advertisement

Pluto entering Aquarius once more on the 19th brings conflict with the Moon in Leo on the 20th. Take things easy and make sure not to exert yourself during this period. The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, grounding you and reminding you to spend more time with those you love.

On the 22nd, the Moon enters your sign, making this a relaxing and joyous period that helps you feel energized and hopeful.

Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Cardinal energy feels welcoming this week with the Moon in Cancer at the highest point in your chart helping you to feel more ambitious and empowered. You work on your goals with ease now that Mars is in a friendly sign.

Pluto in Aquarius makes a trine to your sign on the 19th, initiating a period of self-confidence and hope in your relationships. Pluto enables you to meet people who transform you and discover what you're seeking in your connections, and you continue writing your romantic story when the Leo Moon meets with Pluto on the 20th.

The Sun in Sagittarius on the 21st adds love and care to your world as friends become your support system. The week ends with the Virgo Moon encouraging you to rest and prepare for the next week.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The Moon in fellow water sign Cancer enters the picture early in the week making this a wonderful period to pursue those academic goals as you feel more engaged and inspired to learn.

Pluto moves back to Aquarius on the 19th, a potent period where you feel the transformation in your immediate environment. On the 20th, Moon in Leo makes an opposition to Pluto, creating friction but teaching you to make your words warm and welcoming. With the Moon in Virgo on the 22nd, taking action and socializing comes a lot easier.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

As you continue experiencing changes, the Moon in Cancer early in the week is a period where you see how the past helped shape who you are today. Pluto re-enters Aquarius on the 19th, making this a time to trust your voice and be ready to share your ideas with the world. Taking center stage feels easier now.

Advertisement

With Moon in Leo on the 20th, the fire energy boosts your confidence and self-esteem. Trust who you are and your choices. The Sun enters your sign on the 21st, adding more fire energy to the sky, making this an entertaining period for you to feel liberated and in your element. When Virgo energy enters the sky on the 22nd, you can get back on track.

Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Tensions begin to cool as Moon in Cancer early this week no longer has to face the opposition from Pluto in Capricorn for a very long time. Nevertheless, Pluto in Aquarius beginning on November 19 is still a potent transit that shifts your mindset and releases you from the past. You have a new story to write. The Moon in Leo on the 20th allows you to start the building and healing process that Pluto will magnify for the next several decades but with Mars in Leo, things feel intense.

The week closes with the Moon in Virgo on the 22nd making this a time to bring the beauty and enchanting energy of love into your life.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

With the Moon in Cancer, it feels like the perfect time to reflect and switch up your routines. You're more confident with how you work and see the value of efficiency.

Pluto enters your sign on the 19th, initiating a potent cycle that transforms who you are. The Moon in Leo on the 20th connects with Pluto, a period to focus on growth in your friendships and other connections. Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, helping you catch up with friends and be there for those who need you.

Advertisement

The Moon in Virgo on the 22nd sets the stage for more periods of calm and healing.

Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Moon in Cancer early in the week adds stabilizing energy, helping your plans reach new levels as you connect with muses and other inspirational people. On the 20th, the Moon in Leo opposes Pluto, so you feel more content working alone and completing your work in private.

Advertisement

Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, a dynamic period where climbing the social ladder seems exciting. The Moon in Virgo closes the week beginning on the 22nd, reminding you to use your words to express your love and to be more present in your romantic connections.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.