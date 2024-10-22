Astrologer Says 4 Zodiac Signs Will Experience Their Exes Coming Back During Cuffing Season

Each year as temperatures begin dropping and people spend more time inside, the phenomenon known as 'cuffing season' finds people foregoing their single status to partner up with someone for at least the long winter months. Four four zodiac signs, astrologer Chana Peppers said this cuffing season will bring some exes out of the woodwork.

Four zodiac signs most likely to experience their ex coming back during cuffing season

"From Libra season to Aries season, we’re usually looking to cuddle up and create memories around the holidays,” Peppers explained in a TikTok video.

@astrologymom Cuffing season is bring back ALL the exes! #cuffingseason #exes #retrogrades #astrologymom #astrologer #christmas2024 #zodiacsigns #astro #astrology #astrologysigns #astrologytok #zodiac #zodiaco #zodiactiktok #zodiacfyp #aquarius #aries #leo #libra ♬ original sound - Astrology Mom

But because this cuffing season is characterized by several planets in retrograde, including Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and soon everyone's favorite retrograde, Mercury, this is the time when exes will appear out of thin air – especially for these four zodiac signs.

1. Leo

leo zodiac sign Allexxander | Shutterstock

According to Peppers, because Leo and Aquarius are opposite signs, Pluto entering Aquarius will provide Leo with a "surge of popularity," especially from some old flames.

“Pluto going into Aquarius is really crushing in on a lot of Leos in relation to their power and their status and their role in the world,” astrologer Brilla Samay further explained in a TikTok video

She added that karmically, you’ll be forced into socializing and because of that, you might have a hard time standing on your own as the universe encourages you to revisit old flames or friendships. During this retrograde season, you’ll start defining who these people are to you and whether or not they’re worth having a strong role in your life.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as Peppers noted that this is a great time to "reconnect with someone who got away."

"And if you’re a Leo, it’s probably an Aquarius,” Peppers said.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Stepping Back Into Its Power By The End Of November 2024

2. Aquarius

aquarius zodiac sign Allexxander | Shutterstock

With Pluto making its way out of Capricorn and into Aquarius where it will remain for the next 20 years, Aquarius is in for some major transformation. However, astrologer Valkyrja Vörðr noted that because Uranus — Aquarius' ruling planet — will be retrograde when Pluto officially shifts into Aquarius on November 19, 2024, you'll initially be resistant to change. 

This resistance to change may show up as going back to an ex, or at least being tempted to when they pop up in your life once again during cuffing season. 

RELATED: The Toxic Personality Trait You Subconsciously Fall For, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

3. Libra

libra zodiac sign Allexxander | Shutterstock

This cuffing season, expect a few charming people to show up in your life. Though this might sound great, be careful, Libra, because “For you, I feel like it’s more of a warning,” said Peppers. 

According to Peppers, Libra may be stuck in a karmic cycle involving an ex that you once adored that isn't exactly healthy, in large part due to the most recent eclipse cycle occurring in your sign. 

Luckily, this season will provide you a time to get closure and get your feelings out in the open. So, if a toxic ex does revisit you, be sure to close that door after you've said your peace.

Thankfully, “You’re also almost done with this journey as the north node goes into Pisces you’re being released in just a couple of months," Samay added, "So you want to do this process, so you are let go scot-free.”

RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Predestined For Wealth By The End Of Fall 2024, According To An Astrologer

4. Aries

aries zodiac sign Allexxander | Shutterstock

Like Libra, Aries has also had to contend with an eclipse cycle in their sign. Luckily, you're on the path to begin a new life cycle, however, there's one more solar eclipse in Aries in March 2025 so you're stuck tying up loose ends this cuffing season.

As you progress through the moments be sure to remember this, Aries: this season isn't about revisiting the past or old flames. Use this time to focus on letting go of things that have been holding you back. That way, you can make room for new beginnings. 

RELATED: Astrologer Reveals There's Only One Zodiac Sign Whose Intuition 'Never Fails'

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

