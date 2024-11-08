4 Zodiac Signs Become The Most Powerful Version Of Themselves Beginning In November 2024

When Pluto finally moves out of Capricorn, which the planet has called home since 2008, to enter Aquarius, we'll not only see major change and transformation on a global scale but also the beginning of four zodiac signs realizing their full potential.

Four zodiac signs become the most powerful version of themselves beginning in November 2024

For fixed signs Scorpio, Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius, this energy may be challenging. However, astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained it is ultimately for the best.

Advertisement

“You’ll discover what you’re truly capable of during these times of duress,” Grim explained in a TikTok video, adding that this might feel like the final few miles of a marathon as you finally figure out “what you’re made of.”

“Your soul will have a burning drive to reach its goals regardless of any limitations on the physical plane,” Grim said of these zodiac signs.

Advertisement

However, this transformation won't happen overnight.

Scorpio, Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius are beginning a 20-year life cycle.

Because Pluto will remain in Aquarius for the next 20 years, "this transformation is on such a long timeline that we have to divide it into different stages,” Grim explained.

Stage one begins as Pluto shifts into Aquarius on November 19, and Grim explained that the years your fixed placement is most affected by Pluto in Aquarius depends on when Pluto aspects your sign over the next 20 years.

According to astrologer Amy Demure, during this time period, these signs will begin stripping away areas of their life that have been stagnant for 16 years.

Advertisement

“In astrology, Pluto represents death and rebirth,” explained Demure. Combined with Pluto’s powerful transformation powers, these fixed signs will “experience a death of their old selves” as they break free from their karmic cycle, setting the stage for them to become the best version of themselves as they’re forced to move in a different direction.

“Now, destroying the old version of yourself is not supposed to be easy,” said Demure.

If you're one of these signs, it might feel like your life has been falling apart for the past few months. With dark wounds rising to the surface, it can be hard to see the brighter side of things.

Advertisement

With Pluto briefly entering Aquarius earlier this year these signs are well-prepared for the journey ahead.

Likely, they’ve already begun to purge toxic cycles or people out of their lives. Yet how these next few years play out depends on the mindset of each sign and the actions they decide to take.

In a separate video, Demure added that this might require the fixed signs to cut anyone and anything out of their life as needed, highlighted by the Taurus Full Moon on November 15.

"They will be eliminating everything that has been stunting their growth and transformation," she explained.

Advertisement

However, as long as they're consistent in their manifestations, the past will be a lot easier to let go of. As long as they’re on top of things, expect Scorpio, Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius to step into their power and attain whatever they want out of life.

“And no matter where your placements are the journey is not technically complete until 2044, when Pluto pushes through one final rebirth-type moment on its way out," said Grim, "A moment that’s hopefully informed by a more mature perspective."

If at any moment it all feels overwhelming, reach out to your cardinal sign friends Cancer, Aries, Libra, and Capricorn, who are wrapping up their own Pluto journey this year — they'll show you just how powerful you're about to become.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.