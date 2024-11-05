4 Zodiac Signs Are The Main Characters In November 2024, According To An Astrologer

Certain zodiac signs embody 'main-character energy' all year long (Leo, we're unsurprisingly looking at you), but every once in a while, the stars literally align for some zodiac signs to take center stage in a whole new way. Thanks to some specific high-energy transits, these are the signs you won't stop hearing about all month.

Four zodiac signs that are the main characters in November 2024

According to astrologer Amy Demure, people with prominent placements, such as your Sun, Moon, or Rising sign, in the following zodiac signs are in for a very exciting month.

1. Sagittarius

If you have major Sagittarius placements, then you're lucky! According to Demure, "You will have a major boost in your reputation this month."

She advised Sagittarius to prepare for a 'massive glow-up.' Sagittarius will be set to accomplish many things as long as they're determined enough.

"You'll have a lot of personal power, so other people are going to find you extremely magnetic and attractive," said Demure. This will cause others to be 'drawn to your energy' as you greatly influence those around you.

This is a great time for those aiming to acquire fame, but it's always wise to be careful what you wish for. Though this is the best month of the year for Sagittarius to accomplish things, Demure advised using your power wisely to avoid having to restart.

2. Capricorn

"You are ending 16 years' worth of karmic cycles," Demure stated. "This is your opportunity to start a fresh new life over the next 19 years and to break free of the negative, restrictive cycles that you've been trapped in over the past 16 years."

With Pluto in your sign for over a decade, Capricorn surely has not had an easy go of it. Depending on where Capricorn is in your chart, you faced challenges when it comes to growth and progress and likely felt tested by the universe every step of the way. Well, lucky for you, this is all about to change.

"This is your opportunity to start breaking free from that," said Demure. So, if your life has felt restricted lately, don't fret for too long. This is your moment to break free and reclaim your life once and for all.

3. Aquarius

In November 2024, Aquarius will experience a transformation like nothing before. According to Demure, "You are embarking on a 19-year-long evolution beginning in November since Pluto will be entering your sign."

Pluto will remain in Aquarius until 2043, causing Aquarius to evolve in pretty unimaginable ways. And though it won't be easy, "this is your opportunity to lose that old life that you are not happy with so that you can give birth to the most powerful version of yourself."

She continued, "How the next 19 years of your life plays out depends on the mindset that you decide to adopt and what it is you decide to manifest beginning in November going into the next few years"

4. Taurus

Finally, Taurus "will be eliminating all of the people and situations that have been holding you back from your power," said Demure.

When allowing themselves to detach from those toxic individuals or environments, Taurus will find success. Not only that, but this will be a month Taurus is in for a glow-up. Through this, Taurus might find themselves elevating their appearance and reputation as they charm those around them. As a result, don't be surprised if your Taurus friend or partner makes waves in their career or personal life.

The universe favors them, and Taurus will reap the benefits this November.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.