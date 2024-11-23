How Mercury Retrograde Majorly Affects Each Zodiac Sign From November 25 To December 15

Mercury retrograde horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign! While Mercury's retrograde phases tend to make us all shudder in fear, Mercury in Sagittarius brings a level of optimism, curiosity, and courage. From November 25 to December 15, 2024, Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius helps us expand our social life, learn new things, and dream about travel once Mercury stations direct.

Mercury retrograde is notorious for bringing about delays and setbacks, and this retrograde phase is no different as astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim warns it will lead us to "question almost everything."

"You might feel like you have a disjointed or incomplete perspective on life or the world around you," Grim explained. "You'll be searching for a missing piece of the puzzle."

Before we dive into our next adventure, Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius wants us to see how to dream big through Jupiter’s opposition, but also be practical once Saturn squares it. The keyword for this Mercury retrograde is moderation. We are free to think ahead and learn new things but also develop a practical mindset for serious topics.

Mutable signs will feel this energy the most, but we all experience the thrilling ride for the next several weeks.

Each zodiac sign's Mercury retrograde horoscope from November 25 - December 15, 2024

Aries

Jupiter in Gemini has given you the courage to embark on new learning journeys, but it may have been a challenge to stay focused with the Nodes in your sign making this a confusing period. However, Mercury in Sagittarius and Mars in Leo make this a dynamic period when you can continue focusing on acquiring the knowledge you seek.

Mercury retrograde will help you build a practical schedule and plan that can help you prosper.

Taurus

Once Mercury in Sagittarius goes retrograde, it's a good time to meditate, center on yourself, and find optimism, especially when things feel uncertain. While Mercury in Sagittarius can be an uncomfortable position for the planet of communication, it still allows you to create wonders and imparts valuable lessons about being your own hero.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius helps you be a fighter and not surrender.

Gemini

Mercury in Sagittarius will teach you a lot about balancing your time and energy, especially with Saturn in Pisces adding more pressure. You are learning how to build strong plans and take more time with your thought process to let your talents evolve. Once Mercury is retrograde, learning new skills can help you further your academic- or career-oriented endeavors.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius will test and push you to see how extraordinary you are.

Cancer

Since Venus, the planet of love will be in your house of relationships during this time, Mercury in Sagittarius adds some optimistic energy to how you view relationships. You may feel that your heart will be more willing to surrender to love now that Pluto has moved away from your partnership house.

While Mercury is retrograde, reconcile with the past and allow Venus to swoop you into a new era where love feels welcoming and enchanting.

Leo

With all this fire energy in the works, Mercury in Sagittarius makes you fall in love with the concept of love once again. This is a time of healing and forgiving yourself, especially if past relationships continue clouding your mind.

During Mercury retrograde, you may experience a deeper bond being made with who you are, a wonderful time to focus on the qualities you want in a partner.

Virgo

During this lovely moment, you may feel more connected with your creative energy as Mercury in Sagittarius allows you to discover your imaginative side. Start exploring what you can create from the comfort of your home. As someone who prefers structure and order, Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius is your time to have some fun.

During this retrograde cycle, a project calls your name or you may be inspired to start a new hobby.

Libra

You are receptive to this energy as Mercury in Sagittarius pulls you away from the eclipse energy that may still have clouded you. Mercury adds more optimism and spunk to your communication, making it a thrilling period where you connect with like-minded individuals.

However, when the planet stations retrograde, be more open to research and review since Mercury can add an element of illusion in Sagittarius.

Scorpio

Getting things in order during Mercury in Sagittarius may seem thrilling because you may feel more confident pushing your plans ahead. However, once Mercury stations retrograde, there can be periods of disillusionment.

Don't lose sight of your goals and be flexible when things change. Prepare for surprises but also ground yourself if you feel overwhelmed through journaling or meditation.

Sagittarius

Your priority now is centering on yourself with Mercury in your sign creating a space where you may feel more comfortable putting yourself out there. You are more vocal and with Mars in Leo, impulsiveness may take control. Don’t feel the need to overshare with everyone. Try to find a balance during Mercury retrograde and learn how to protect your boundaries and energy from those who may drain you.

Capricorn

While Mercury in Sagittarius may push you to review and rework the projects you have outstanding, while it's retrograde, you may seek some advice from others. You may notice that you can create magic on your own, meet deadlines, and do things at your own pace. Nevertheless, you may seek out someone you trust and ask for advice during retrograde since they can help you make changes and strengthen the work you create.

Aquarius

This Mercury retrograde is a good time to analyze the meaningful friendships in your life and see how your social circles have evolved in the last year. Mercury in Sagittarius will also allow you to make a good impression on the people you meet if you prefer to utilize this time to make new connections. But during retrograde, you may see how there could be some stings from the past (especially in your romantic connections) that may make you trust others less.

Pisces

Mercury will bring a lot of attention to your vocational house, making this a moment where you utilize your talents and show others what you are made of. With Mars also in a fire sign, you feel revitalized and others notice your ambition.

Try not to rush through plans. Utilize your support system and remain open to constructive criticism that you can use when Mercury stations direct.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.