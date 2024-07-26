4 Zodiac Signs That'll Experience Significant Change During Chiron Retrograde In Aries From July 26 To December 29, 2024

Chiron, the asteroid of wounds and healing, is set to go retrograde in the zodiac sign of Aries on July 26, 2024. Astrological retrogrades represent periods of rest, re-evaluation, and re-learning, and Chiron retrograde will be no different.

For some, this period will be full of triggered memories reaching out of the subconscious mind so you can begin the process of healing. For others, Chiron retrograde in Aries will bring them face-to-face with the truth that a particular decision was misguided. Nevertheless, this retrograde will be more significant for certain zodiac signs than others.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who be most impacted by Chiron retrograde in Aries from July 26 - December 29, 2024

1. Aries

Aries, as this Chiron retrograde will be in your zodiac sign, you will feel the impact of Chiron and its retrograde lessons more than any other zodiac sign — even more so if you are a Sun, Mars, or Venus in Aries.

During Chiron retrograde, you will find yourself backtracking and having to answer why you do the things you do so regularly in life. You won't find it easy to stick to your impulses and routines without concrete answers. In fact, this reckoning will be especially potent for habits that are rooted in conditioned beliefs and are distinctly damaging your life, whether it's a socially approved addiction or something else.

Just remember: with North Node also in Aries right now, embracing the lessons of Chiron retrograde will set your soul free and help you shed unnecessary burdens, whether you were carrying them consciously or unconsciously.

2. Leo

Leo, once Chiron retrograde sets in on July 26, you will find yourself becoming more and more engaged with yourself or even outright introverted. Those with Sun and Moon in Leo will be the most affected by this transit, but Mars and Venus in Leo will also experience it to some degree, albeit in their love lives.

Nevertheless, as the retrograde progresses through until December 29, you will discover a change within yourself and the way you react to situations of conflict and aggravation. People won't be able to push your buttons as easily anymore or distract you from your path with a few choice words.

But this change cannot manifest if you don't embrace the retrograde and choose to experience the silver lining behind the storm clouds. After all, Chiron is not an easy energy to deal with. But it also represents profound healing and the discovery of wisdom through that process. Wear a clear quartz pendant during this period to help you remain clear-headed.

3. Pisces

Pisces, when Chiron retrograde begins, you won't realize it as much as the other zodiac signs on this list. Yet, underneath the surface, you will feel as if the collective is beginning to shift and change in dramatic ways. A change that can only be viewed clearly from the bird's eye perspective.

You will observe in others (and also within yourself) a complete intolerance towards any force messing with your fundamental rights. Aries energy is, after all, distinctly independent. So Chiron retrograde in Aries will trigger old wounds and expose new ones caused by the removal of that independence through nefarious means and schemes.

What happens next is anyone's guess. But you will benefit from staying level-headed and grounded so you can make the best decisions while everything shifts around you. Amethyst is strongly indicated for this as a bridge between the spiritual and the tangible.

4. Virgo

Virgo, your experience during Chiron retrograde 2024 will be one of the invisible struggles. This is mainly because your perfectionist tendencies will clash with the currents stirred by Chiron.

Unfortunately, there's no way you can think your way out of this, so you will benefit from grounding yourself regularly between July 26 to December 29. It will help you understand the deeper lessons Chiron brings to your life. After all, how can you heal if you are not willing to let go of poisons? Chiron retrograde in Aries will additionally expose beliefs, habits, and patterns that you consider positive but are actually harming you deep inside where it counts.

As this retrograde will affect Sun, Venus, and Mars in Virgo more than other Virgos, you may benefit from working with crystals to help you engage with this transit without spiraling out of control. But in this case, you must choose the one you resonate with the most in regard to bringing you peace and clarity.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.