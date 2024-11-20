3 Zodiac Signs Will Experience An Incredibly Lucky Sagittarius Season 2024 From November 21 - December 21

Three zodiac signs have a lucky Sagittarius season ahead as it lifts our spirits and expands our thirst for adventure! Sagittarius season begins on November 21 when the Sun transits out of Scorpio into Sagittarius and ends on December 21 when the Sun moves on to Capricorn.

As a zodiac sign ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius season energy is big and bold. It doesn't do anything by halves and is known for its generosity and deep thirst for knowledge, philosophy, and exploration, which the collective will experience in their psyche during this period.

In November, Sagittarius season blends with Scorpio energy where it's not just enough to dig deep and discover — it wants those discoveries to be stepping stones to something even bigger and grander. The December portion of Sagittarius season is pure Sagittarius energy that calls out your fun side.

Given all this, three zodiac signs are incredibly lucky during Sagittarius season: Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Let's find out what is in store for them during this zodiac month.

Three zodiac signs experience a lucky Sagittarius season from November 21 to December 21, 2024:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Those of you with Sun, Moon, and Mars in Aries have an incredibly lucky Sagittarius season to look forward to.

Sun in Aries will find support and growth during this period and realize they can achieve anything they set their sights on, even if it seems far-fetched and unlikely to others.

Sagittarius energy hypes up Mars in Aries' inner warrior, so watch out for foot-in-mouth situations as your usual brash and confident self may become a bit too outspoken during this time. Although, knowing Mars in Aries, you won't mind it in the least because you are not the kind to shrink away from speaking your truth and living it too.

Moon in Aries will feel the blessings of Sagittarius season more intrinsically when they realize things are bubbling up from deep within their psyche under this influence. They will clearly see who's their friend and who's their foe. They know exactly which paths to take to achieve their goals (even if that means stepping out of their comfort zone in that quest) and which paths are not meant for them.

Work with moonstone, larimar, and chrysocolla during Sagittarius season. It will bring out the best from within you and remind you that your personal expression is just as valid as anyone else's, no matter outside judgments.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, this is your zodiac month! So look forward to a fabulous Sagittarius season where the stars align for you. Those with Sun, Moon, Mars, or Jupiter in Sagittarius in their birth chart will feel this good luck most.

Sun and Mars in Sagittarius feel a deep knowing in their bones as to where they need to go and who they should associate with. You will conquer goals both big and small, striking milestones off your to-do list like no one's business!

Sagittarius season brings Sagittarius Moons new friends who will resonate within as part of your soul tribe. Old friends and loved ones who genuinely care for you will also be a highlight of this time bringing you blessings, love, and support.

Jupiter in Sagittarius is cautioned to go slow during this zodiac month. Yes, you will be lucky, but we have a Jupiter transit in Gemini, your opposite sign. Stay grounded and mindful and you will know how to seize all the good stuff the cosmic forces have for you without a hitch.

If you feel called to, work with larimar, chrysocolla, lazurite, and/or hematite during Sagittarius season to bring you even more good luck and self-confidence.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, Sagittarius season is an eye-opening experience for you, no matter whether you are a Sun in Pisces, Moon in Pisces, or some other Pisces placement. But those with Sun, Mars, and Venus in Pisces will experience the lucky blessings of this zodiac month more so than others.

Sun in Pisces will be psychically blessed during Sagittarius season. Your inner intuitive gifts and other talents are heightened. Take advantage of this boost and allow it to guide both your personal and professional endeavors, allowing you to soar even higher.

Mars and Venus in Pisces find a perfect balance to their feminine and masculine energies, sharpening your skills and natural gifts, enabling you to focus better than usual when interacting with others, and effortlessly embracing opportunities that come your way.

You may benefit from working with calcedony, clear quartz, chrysocolla, and citrine during this period to help bring out the various facets of your personality and shine brighter. Just make sure to choose the crystal that resonates most with you instead of working with all of them at once!

