The Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For Each Zodiac Sign From November 4 - 10, 2024

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for the week, between November 4 - 10, 2024 is heavily influenced by Mars, the planet of action, in fiery Leo — so expect an upsurge in your physical energy and more pronounced expressions of love between you and your partner.



Since the moon transits from Sagittarius to Pisces this week, the energy of love for the collective is highly focused on how we merge our hopes, dreams, and goals in life with the hopes and dreams that come along with a new relationship. There is a middle ground because both are equally important, so look for compatibility where both can be satisfied at once. That is the key to love.

Weekly love horoscopes for every zodiac sign for November 4 - 10, 2024

Aries

Best day for love for Aries this week: November 5

Aries, your love horoscope points at a transitional energy between where you are right now and where you wish to be in love. Like a blooming flower, if you lean into this energy, you will discover inner strength — and experience a physical glow-up! Don't be surprised if you become more attractive to others.

You are encouraged to journal about your feelings and experiences at least three times this week so you can look back on this period and take inspiration from it in the days to come.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus this week: November 8

Taurus, your energy is focused on self-growth or your career this week. If you can be patient and focus on the area that feels significant to you this week, it will have a more positive impact on your love life, albeit indirectly.

Even if you don't feel up to heavy physical affection, there are other ways to engage with love such as sending notes to each other, talking over the phone, or writing love letters. It's the middle ground between needing the space to focus on what's important and nurturing your love at the same time.

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini this week: November 10

Gemini, this week's love horoscope indicates that you will find friendship before love. Platonic friendships are just as — if not more — important as romantic love, so it's encouraged to honor those relationships in your life this week.

Journaling your experiences in love this week will help you manifest what you truly want and also help you engage with all your senses in this area.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer this week: November 10

Cancer, your love horoscope this week points to a need to find space for yourself even in the whirlwind of romance. It does not have to be one or the other, but both at the same time. So set healthy boundaries so you can dedicate time for yourself and your self-care while also being intentional about making time for your partner.

Rose quartz is indicated for you this week as a way to bring out the positive within you and ground yourself within.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo this week: November 10

Leo, your love horoscope is full of energy and life this week! Trust yourself — your heart will lead you to the right people. With Mars in your sign, others are finally on the same energetic wavelength, making you feel more connected to others than ever.

If you feel called to, watch videos, attend lectures, or listen to podcasts about love and relationships from experts in the field. Whether they are therapists, counselors, relationship scientists, or sociologists, this will be beneficial for you in the long run.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo this week: November 9

Virgo, your love horoscope this week points to a need for emotional grounding so you don't allow fears or old wounds to ruin the energy of love for you. Working with a therapist to heal behind the scenes is definitely indicated here because you are very close to finding or confirming true love. Whether you are single or in a relationship, take a stand to protect your budding relationship from your past.

If you feel called to, create a photo album with your partner or document your romantic journey through photographs and other mementos in a scrapbook. This will help you manifest real love and transform what needs to be transformed within you.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra this week: November 8

Libra, your love horoscope this week asks you to put yourself first even when it feels like you shouldn't. True love cannot grow from a place of obligation or people-pleasing, so if you struggle with this, set healthy boundaries this week and remind yourself that if you are okay everywhere else in your life, you will be okay in your relationships too.

If you feel called to, invite your partner to go on a romantic journey of discovery and knowledge with you as you watch podcasts together or create a book club of two where you read a book on relationships and discuss the salient points. Let your imagination lead and understand that the heart of this is about building your bond and allowing your love to grow stronger.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: November 8

Scorpio, this week's love horoscope encourages you to be wary of any new romantic energy that comes into your life. Someone from your past or a karmic partner from a past life may try to make a comeback at this time. Trust the signs and synchronicities. They will guide you where you need to go and away from what's not good for you.

Working with black obsidian and black tourmaline can have a protective effect on your life at this time and protect you from energy vampires in love.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: November 9

Sagittarius, the past and future intertwine in your love horoscope this week. An ex may reappear in your life even though you are in a relationship with someone else, or you may be called to let go of baggage and move towards more heartful and affectionate patterns.

Working with rose quartz can definitely help you double down and align yourself with this as an old cycle ends and new love begins.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: November 9

Capricorn, your love horoscope this week is directly highlighting family. So if you've been thinking of meeting your partner's parents or introducing them to your parents or extended family, now's the time to go for it! You can also host a house party and create such an experience for your partner, and vice versa.

Now's also the time to think about the long-term in love. Do you wish to marry the person you are with? Do you think they would like to marry you? These are the questions you can ask yourself and discuss with your partner for better clarity.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: November 10

Aquarius, your love horoscope this week is highly unconventional just like you. You may find something within your partner that you didn't know about before. If you are single, you may find a person who blows your mind with how unique they are and how smoothly life runs for them because they are not inhibited by conditional thinking. This will have a tremendous and positive impact on your life.

Where this goes over the weeks depends on you and your goals in love, but it has the potential to transform your life beautifully.

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces this week: November 8

Pisces, this week's love horoscope encourages you to draw the line between yourself and the person you engage with romantically. Pisces tends to be an emotional sponge, and can sometimes find it difficult to differentiate between these two states, which usually leads to issues for you or has in the past.

You are also encouraged to read books on relationships and how to set boundaries that encourage love without making you feel as if you are losing something vital within yourself. This path shall lead to something beautiful too!

