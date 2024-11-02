The Universe Tests Relationships For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of November 4 - 10, 2024

The week of November 4-10, 2024, three zodiac signs will sense the universe testing their relationships. In this learning process, you will meet challenges along the way. These moments are not always about ending a relationship but offering you a chance to become even stronger.

On Monday, November 4, Mars in Leo opposes Pluto in Capricorn. Although Mars recently shifted into Leo, because of the slow-moving nature of Pluto, this transit will be in effect until November 6, bringing new challenges to your romantic relationship. While Mars was in Cancer, there was a challenge in having your emotional needs met. Now that Mars is in Leo, this opposition is more about being able to move forward with what you’ve learned — so it’s important to be mindful of your actions if you are looking to maintain a specific connection in your life.

Advertisement

Following the prolonged aspect of Mars and Pluto, on Saturday, November 9, Venus in Sagittarius will oppose retrograde Neptune in Pisces. This is especially challenging as ignoring obstacles and anything other than the harsh truth becomes more difficult under this energy.

Because Sagittarius also brings a desire for movement and exploration, this aspect prohibits you from really taking the action that you desire, so it becomes necessary to hold space and embrace the process. While not every challenge is meant to tear you apart, you also need to be mindful of where you may be hanging on too tightly, especially with Pluto in Capricorn. This planet is helping you clear away all that you no longer need so you have the space to attract genuine love.

Advertisement

The universe tests relationships for three zodiac signs the week of November 4 - 10, 2024

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Although it has felt like you’ve finally hit a calm within your relationship, you may feel triggered in the week ahead, Aquarius. A big part of what you’ve recently moved through is trusting your evolution so you can trust your partner and allow yourself to dream and talk about the future together. When a significant obstacle to manifesting that future that you’ve dreamed of crops up this week, how you approach it will make all the difference.

On the path of creating your forever love and personal growth, there will always be moments that test you. Mars in Leo lingering in its opposition with Pluto in Capricorn on Monday, November 4, presents an obstacle to progressing your relationship. Instead of thinking the worst about your partner or projecting your frustrations onto them, try to understand the purpose of what you are feeling. This isn’t meant to tear you and your partner apart, but it will if you let this energy get the best of you.

Advertisement

Your desire to move forward speak to the type of relationship you’ve been able to create — it just may not progress as quickly as you’d like. Practice patience and try to talk to your partner about your feelings rather than shutting down.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have been through an enormous amount of growth in the past year, Cancer. Not only in transforming your relationship but also your connection to yourself. Self-worth has figured more prominently into your decisions. When you are still in the process of learning how to embody your worth, it can be easy to see everything as black and white or find yourself in fight-or-flight mode. Relax into this space as you may feel some old wounds resurface this week involving your romantic relationship.

On Monday, November 4, Mars in Leo will oppose Pluto in Capricorn in your house of relationships. This energy could lead to you realizing that perhaps your partner really hasn’t changed, that you are repeating past cycles with a new person, or represent a financial battle. Regardless of how this shows up for you, it’s important to be settled into your worthiness and make sure any decision you make is based in knowing you deserve the best.

Prioritize your dreams and needs this week. If you are being directed on a new path, you may want to consider what you’ve been settling for. It’s never too late to raise the bar on what you deserve.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

There are a great deal of changes and opportunities in store for you in the week ahead. Saturn and Neptune have been moving through your house of career, giving you the commitment to work for what you want to achieve. On November 9, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius offers you a lucky and abundant new opportunity — but it may also create a disconnect in your romantic relationship.

Be very aware of any ultimatums or decisions that crop up, especially once Venus in Sagittarius opposes retrograde Neptune in Pisces on Saturday, November 9. Your career and life will be taking off in an exciting new direction, which may put romance on hold. While you never want to sacrifice yourself or your dreams for your partner, if it’s a healthy relationship, the idea of having to choose one or the other will never occur.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.