What Each Zodiac Sign Can Look Forward To From November 4 - 10, 2024, According To Weekly Horoscopes

Despite November 2024 shaping up to be one of the most astrologically intense months of the year, weekly horoscopes for November 4 - 10, 2024 show each zodiac sign need not worry as there is much to look forward to.

The week begins with the Sagittarius Moon bringing more hope and direction after the New Moon in Scorpio. This can feel like a prelude to Sagittarius season, making this a good moment for us to work on what we want to accomplish, even with Saturn putting the brakes on some of our plans.

Saturnian energy fills the sky on the fifth, encouraging us to connect with our duties. We may feel tested as Saturn makes a trine to the Moon, putting the areas we need to tend to in the spotlight.

Aquarian energy takes control on the seventh when the Moon enters Aquarius, a lunar transit that feels like a prelude to Pluto’s ingress in Aquarius later this month. Mars and the Moon oppose, creating some tension — but things work themselves out if we move with grace and patience.

The week closes with the Pisces Moon on the ninth, bringing a lot of activity but helping us find ways to anchor ourselves when the world feels too overwhelming. This is a good period for resting, journaling, and focusing on what we need emotionally before the next week begins.

What each zodiac sign can look forward to in weekly horoscopes for November 4 - 10, 2024

Aries

You welcome the optimistic energy that the Sagittarius Moon brings, which provides clarity and fuels your ambitions. The Sagittarius Moon makes you more conscious of how you want to play the game and move ahead.

The Moon will be in Capricorn beginning on the fifth, making you more business-oriented and clarity feel more accessible. Though you're starting to get a sense of the path your encouraged to take, the work it takes to get there may feel overwhelming. This feeling subsides with the Saturnian Moon in Aquarius on the seventh, which will help you develop a deeper bond with friends. The Moon in Pisces on the ninth reminds you that recharging is essential before taking on new projects.

Taurus

At the start of the week, the Moon in Sagittarius will bring a lot more calming energy after the Full Moon in your house of partnerships. You are prepared to take action and be more self-assured with your goals once the Moon moves into Capricorn on the fifth. Nothing can stop you now since you feel supported and understood by friends and family.

On November 7, the Moon in Aquarius enters the highest point in your chart, adding new themes and energy to work life before Pluto officially returns to this sign. You are able to dream big and do the work once the Pisces Moon arrives on the ninth. Though the Moon's conjunction to Saturn enhances your focus, the relaxing energy can also help you have some fun with friends.

Gemini

Your relationship house may feel a lot more active with the Sagittarius Moon early this week making the themes loud and clear. Give in to love and be open to making new friendships.

A Saturnian Moon in Capricorn on the fifth activates your career sector, making this a moment during which you will be much more careful with your work and may seek help from others. Don’t shy away from mistakes since they can help you achieve growth in your field of learning.

On the seventh, the Aquarius Moon is a breath of fresh air, trining your sign and making you visualize concrete plans that will catapult your ideas for the future. Jupiter’s energy embraces us on the ninth with the Moon in Pisces serving as a reminder to continue your hard work and fight for your dreams as you can see some advancements with your vocational goals.

Cancer

Mars has briefly and gracefully moved away from your sign to enter Leo. The focus now, especially with the Moon in Sagittarius starting the week, is on enhancing your talents and bringing structure to your to-do list.

The Moon in Capricorn on the seventh adds a lot of new elements to your relationship house, making this a moment to have potent discussions with a partner before Pluto enters a new sign next week. It's best to discuss and wrap up those topics now so you can start fresh. A Pisces Moon making a trine to your sign supports you in this endeavor on the ninth, allowing you to take on challenging and mentally taxing work that may need to be done before the start of the next week.

Leo

The Moon in Sagittarius at the beginning of the week brings fire to the sky, a lovely transit that helps you trust in yourself and your plans for the next several days. With the Moon in Capricorn on the fifth, you may find this is a good period to change up your routines and bring more self-care into your life.

The Moon in Aquarius beginning on the seventh adds new energy to your relationship house that can feel like a prelude to Pluto’s re-entry in this sign. Show yourself appreciation and patience during this time. With the Moon in Pisces on the ninth, expect to trust your intuition, hopes, and dreams.

Virgo

Jupiter’s force comes on strong with the Moon in Sagittarius adding a lot of care and harmony to your immediate environment, especially with the Moon meeting Venus. As the Moon enters Capricorn on the fifth, the trine to your sign will feel energizing and refreshing, allowing you to establish more harmony in your friendship circles for the next few days.

When the Moon enters Aquarius on the seventh, your focus will shift to your accomplishments and success, showing you how to meet your obstacles with patience and tact. The Moon in Pisces on the ninth adds a lot of affection, understanding, and hope to those connections.

Libra

Sagittarius energy from the Moon in this sign brings you a lot of courage to face challenges and craft your plans at the top of the week. The Moon in Capricorn that follows on the fifth will add an element of grounding as you recharge and focus on yourself.

You are reminded not to settle for less with the Moon in Aquarius on the seventh. The Moon here brings a lot of passion and romance to your world, a potent time to make social connections.

Finally, the Moon in Pisces on the ninth is a calming and grounding force as you begin making your plans for the upcoming week.

Scorpio

More confidence is attainable with the Moon in Sagittarius at the start of the week adding more optimism and guidance after the New Moon in your sign. You can start making the necessary moves to get closer to where you want to go in the next several months, or it can be the start of the planning phase.

The Moon in Capricorn on the fifth encourages more joyful moments with friends. A soothing period for you, Capricorn energy keeps you going strong. With the Moon in Aquarius on the seventh, you will be given the tools to create and build from home.

The Moon moves into Pisces on the ninth, bringing calm and romantic energy. Doing something special with a romantic partner can be appealing or if you are single, treat yourself!

Sagittarius

As the Moon in your sign at the beginning of the week brings more optimism and merriment, you are encouraged to reflect on the past, which can bring some insights to the present. The Moon in Capricorn on the fifth is a moment of clarity as you get back on track with responsibilities, developing stronger routines and planning.

On the seventh, the Moon in Aquarius allows you to tackle most challenges and experience breakthroughs. Plan things out and work through them with patience.

With the Moon in Pisces on the ninth, spending time with friends and family at home creates harmony.

Capricorn

The Sagittarius Moon on Monday, November 4 is a time for resting and focusing on yourself. However, you will feel a resurgence of dynamic energy once the Moon enters your sign on the fifth, a moment to connect with your power and potential.

You are driven to get things done and work with others by the time the Moon in Aquarius enters on the seventeenth, a time for you to tap into your creative power and brainstorm new ideas. On the ninth, more of the imaginative energy graces your chart with the Moon in Pisces helping you feel more aligned with your imaginative side, surprising you with the wonders you can create.

Aquarius

The Moon in Sagittarius beginning on the fourth adds an element of surprise and excitement as you feel more comfortable socializing and meeting new people.

On the fifth the Moon in Capricorn reminds you to prioritize yourself, making you more willing to incorporate self-care routines. By the seventh, the Moon in your sign gets you back into your element, a prelude to Pluto’s re-entry in your sign on November 19. You may feel more aligned with the transformative energy Pluto will bring for the next several years.

Things get more playful with the Moon in Pisces on the ninth, bringing more structure and planning for the upcoming week.

Pisces

With the Moon in Sagittarius at the start of the week, you see how you can build and strengthen your connection with people at work or school. Your patience and compassion shine through and others will respect you more. It is your moment to be the leader others look up to with Saturn imparting more knowledge and understanding.

The Moon in Capricorn on the fifth sets the stage for new learning adventures that evolve your philosophy. As the Moon enters Aquarius on the seventh, you will see how working on your own can help you learn valuable new things that prove fruitful for your evolution. Once the Moon is in your sign on the ninth, an awakening allows you to be there for your root system and power.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.