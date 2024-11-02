The 3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs For The Week Of November 4 - 10, 2024

The universe presents the three luckiest zodiac signs the week of November 4-10, 2024 with opportunities and redirections they're encouraged to seize. The universe gives the most luck to those willing to show up and commit fully to their dreams, so let yourself take action in the week ahead, knowing you are being fully supported in manifesting all you’ve ever desired.

The week of November 4 begins with a dynamic transit between the Scorpio Sun and retrograde Saturn in Pisces. While Saturn's energy carries a certain amount of responsibility and work, when it’s retrograde, the pace tends to slow down as you are invited to see what results your past efforts will bring into your life. Saturn in Pisces is all about deeper meaning and purpose, so as it aligns with the Scorpio Sun, you could see some new opportunities and rewards for past actions. However, it may still involve taking a chance or risk, so it’s important to be aware that a choice may need to be made.

The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, November 9, will inspire you to take action on the intentions that you have set for your life and your future. While First Quarter Moons always represent a call to action, in Aquarius, you may need to make an unconventional choice or follow your own free spirit. While you will receive guidance on which direction to take, be prepared to dig deep, listen to your soul, and take a chance on your dreams.

The three luckiest zodiac signs for the week of November 4 - 10, 2024

1. Gemini

No matter how impossible a dream may seem, Gemini, the universe is always guiding your steps forward — you just have to trust the path in front of you. You often have so many ideas and even grand plans that it can be difficult to know which to invest your energy into bringing to fruition. But recently, you’ve felt greater clarity in knowing what you are meant to pursue.

While you may have other matters of life begging for your attention, especially your relationship and matters at home, you are urged to focus on yourself and continue the path forward because you are about to receive a divine opportunity from the universe.

On Saturday, November 9, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius will rise in your house of luck, indicating an opportunity to manifest a particular dream — but you also need to take action to be part of the process. Aquarius brings free-spirited and independent energy to this area of your life, so be mindful of sacrificing your dreams because of what others might say or obligations that you feel exist within your life.

This week is about you and what you feel called to pursue because whether it involves your career, travel, or your own personal journey, you are about to receive a helping hand from the universe to make all of your dreams a reality.

2. Taurus

Take time to plan for success, Taurus, but also recognize when it’s time to take a risk and seize a new opportunity. As an earth sign, you put a great deal of energy into planning for what you want, ensuring that you have a stable and secure foundation to build upon. The only issue is that no matter how much you plan, there may be times you need to take a risk.

As the First Quarter Moon peaks in Aquarius on Saturday, November 9, you will receive a boost of encouragement and energy in your professional life. This means taking action, and not just planning, for the success that you want to achieve. First Quarter Moons represent a sense of new beginnings, but they also invite you to take action — in this case, through applying for college, a new job, or another professional opportunity you desire. However, in Aquarius, you may also consider returning to school, trying something new, or breaking away from traditional norms.

While you are encouraged to do so, remain focused on your inner sense of security so that you feel safe enough to take a chance on finally achieving all the success you’ve ever desired. Try to focus more on your inner self rather than anything that you should be doing so that you can feel confident you are on the path meant for you.

3. Pisces

There are moments in life during which everything seems to suddenly change, and dear Pisces, this is precisely what you will experience in the week ahead. On Monday, November 4, the Scorpio Sun will align with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, activating your house of abundance, providing confirmation of your past efforts and commitment. However, on Tuesday, November 5, the North Node in Aries, ruler of your fate, will align with Mercury in Sagittarius, bringing about new and abundant offers within your career or professional life.

With both of these transits happening this week, it may feel overwhelming how quickly everything seems to change and the number of offers you receive, but try to embrace this time as it’s all about bringing you face to face with your destiny. Saturn has been in your sign since 2023 encouraging you to become more focused on and dedicated to your dreams. While you are known as a daydreamer, Saturn has ensured that you are also putting in the work to make those dreams a reality.

Now, as Saturn aligns with the Scorpio Sun, there will be offers for new beginnings and travel relating to your career as Mercury is in Sagittarius highlighting your professional house. Expect a new career offer or opportunity brings more wealth to your life and may even lead to relocating or traveling.

This is all connected to the work Saturn has required of you, but you will become a shining example proving that dreams really do come true as you are propelled forward this week. Keep up the momentum and trust that you are finally receiving the rewards you’ve always deserved.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.